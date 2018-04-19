Player Page

Robert Hagg | Defenseman | #8

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 204
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (41) / PHI
Robert Hagg has signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia.
The deal is reportedly worth $2.3 million. Hagg skated in 70 games with the Flyers last season. He accounted for nine points, 238 hits and 100 blocks, while averaging 18:08 of ice time per contest. Aug 1 - 7:35 PM
Source: Philadelphia Flyers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
703695320000089.034
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016PHI100000000005.000
2017PHI703695320000089.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Scott Laughton
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2James van Riemsdyk
3Oskar Lindblom
4Michael Raffl
5Jordan Weal
6Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Travis Konecny
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Travis Sanheim
5Robert Hagg
6Radko Gudas
7Christian Folin
8Philippe Myers
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 