Robert Hagg | Defenseman | #8

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier played with a torn MCL in Games 5 and 6. Couturier missed Game 4 because of the injury, but he returned to the fold quickly. He is not expected to require surgery in the off-season, but in regular season it probably would have amounted to a four-week recovery. Couturier was Philadelphia's best player in the series even after he was injured.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

This will be an important summer for Nolan Patrick. Patrick was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft and has spent the last two off-seasons recovering from surgeries including sports hernia surgery two years ago and abdominal surgery last summer. This will be the first time that Patrick will be healthy heading into the off-season, giving him time to work on his skills and body. "I'm just excited to be able to move," Patrick said. "I couldn't even run last summer. I only had about a month last summer to train, so I'm really excited to take a couple weeks off and then get after it. It's going to be some tough work but I'm excited for it." Patrick had 13 goals and 30 points in 73 games this season but was strong at the end of the season with eight goals and 17 points in his last 25 games. That's the Patrick the Flyers thought they were getting when he was drafted. Look for a 50-plus point campaign in 2018-19 and draft him accordingly.

3 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton stands a chance to be Philadelphia's third-line center in 2018-19. Philadelphia GM Ron Hextall said he is "comfortable" with the internal options for the team's third-line pivot spot after Valtteri Filppula left via free agency. Jordan Weal, Morgan Frost, Mike Vecchione or Mikhail Vorobyov could also be in the running for the position.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall sees value in keeping Jori Lehtera. Lehtera will come with a $4.7 million cap hit next season, but only averaged 10:31 minutes per game in 2017-18. His minimal role has led some to feel that he should be bought out so that the Flyers can used the cap space saved to target free agents over the summer. Hextall argues that there's reasons to hold onto Lehtera though. "There’s a lot of reasons you don’t just buy a guy out because he makes a little bit more than that type of role should make," Hextall said. "Jori was a good role player for us. He’s a terrific human being. He works hard. He’s really good with our young kids. There’s a lot more to it than just saying ‘Okay, Jori Lehtera was playing center and playing 8-10 minutes.’" The NHL buyout period isn't until mid-June, so there is time for the Flyers to re-evaluate the situation.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux did not finish among the top three in Hart Trophy voting. Giroux finished second in NHL scoring with 102 points this season, by far his best in his NHL career but this season there were many candidates for the Hart including Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Anze Kopitar, the three finalists. Giroux was outstanding this season and was one of the best in the league, even if the voters deemed him to be not worthy of winning the trophy.

2 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk said he was told by the Maple Leafs a few weeks before free agency that the team was going in a different direction. "You appreciate that. I enjoyed my time there. I think it was good for me as a person, good for my career," said van Riemsdyk referring to his time with Toronto. "[I] had a lot of great memories playing there. I always look back fondly on my time there. Telling me that beforehand was good because it allows you to assess your situation a little differently in free agency, take some of the emotion out of it that might come from having those feelings of being some place for six years, and then you can really start to look at things objectively." He also announced that he will be sticking with No. 25 for the upcoming season, which he has worn for the past two years. JVR is projected to play with Nolan Patrick and Jakub Voracek on Philadelphia's second line in 2018-19.

3 Oskar Lindblom Active

Oskar Lindblom has been sent down to the minors. Lindbolm had two goals and six points in 23 games during the regular season. He didn't have a point in four playoff appearances for the Flyers. Lindblom will try to help Lehigh Valley in the AHL postseason.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (upper body) is healthy again and could be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Raffl has been sidelined since Mar. 18 due to an upper-body injury. He skated at Monday's practice and appears as though he is ready to play.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal is a candidate to center Philadelphia's third line. "Jordan Weal too is a guy that I've mentioned. No one else seems to want to, but he's played center and he's a good centerman," Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. "He's good on faceoffs. He's good defensively. He makes plays. I suspect Jordan's gonna bounce back." Weal produced eight goals and 21 points in 69 games last season. Philadelphia needs a replacement for Valtteri Filppula, who signed with the New York Islanders. Prospects like Morgan Frost, Mike Vecchione or Mikhail Vorobyov will be in the mix for the job as well.

6 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier has signed a one-year, $720,000 contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This makes Leier's arbitration hearing scheduled for August 3 moot. He has a goal and five points in 39 contests last season.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek feels that the Flyers did fine this season, but he wants more in 2018-19. The Flyers got to the playoffs after missing it last year, but they lost in the first round. "For how many up and downs we went through during the year, I think we did a good job as a team sticking together," said Voracek. "We’ve gotta win at least a playoff series next year, but a lot of bright future, lot of guys that had great years, and hopefully we’re not that far off." The Flyers have a solid core to build on and Voracek is a big part of that. He's coming off a career season where he scored 20 goals and 85 points in 81 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Philadelphia GM Ron Hextall would like to sign Wayne Simmonds to a contract extension. "We'd like to sign Simmer. Whether we can or not, I don't have the answer to that," said Hextall. Simmonds has one season remaining on a six-year contract that carries a $3.975 million cap hit, so he is up for a substantial pay increase. He is coming off core muscle surgery, but Hextall isn't concerned and he is willing to negotiate during the upcoming campaign. There will be trade rumors over the year if the Flyers are unable to come to terms with Simmonds on a new deal.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny moved up to the second line at Tuesday's practice. Konecny skated alongside Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds in the session. He has one goal in three games during Philadelphia's first-round series against Pittsburgh. Oskar Lindblom had been playing on the second unit, but he was the odd man out during the session.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will suit up in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. The 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since April 1st. He had four goals and four assists in 46 games during the regular season. Weise will skate on the fourth line with Matt Read and Jori Lehtera. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere had a tough playoff series against the Penguins and was a minus-eight. "I don’t think I played well in the playoffs," Gostisbehere said. "I played in the playoffs before and I didn’t really play against first lines in my first playoff series and then this year, I did. It’s tough. You think you’re so well prepared for it and you go out in your first game and you’re minus-4. It’s a tough pill to swallow. I was on some crappy goals and some that were my fault." Gostisbehere is a strong offensive defenseman and had 13 goals and 65 points in the regular season including 33 points on the power play. He should be one of the top-five defensemen in fantasy drafts next season.

2 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov revealed that his shoulder injury was a Grade 3 AC sprain. Provorov would have needed six-to-eight weeks to recover if it was the regular season. He was playing through the issue in Game 6, but by the third period he was losing feeling in his arm. That let to him surrendering some turnovers. He should still be healthy in time to begin his summer training in July, so this injury isn't expected to impact his off-season plans.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andrew MacDonald has reached the 20-point milestone. MacDonald got there by registering an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 win on Wednesday. He's not an offensive defenseman, but this is the third time in his career that he's reached the 20-point mark. In 2016-17, he finished just shy of the milestone with 18 points in 73 games.

4 Travis Sanheim Active

Travis Sanheim has been loaned to Lehigh Valley of the AHL. Sanheim contributed 10 points in 49 games for Philadelphia during the regular season. He also had one goal in four playoff matches.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg has signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia. The deal is reportedly worth $2.3 million. Hagg skated in 70 games with the Flyers last season. He accounted for nine points, 238 hits and 100 blocks, while averaging 18:08 of ice time per contest.

6 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Game 5 against the Penguins on Friday night. Gudas took some heat from the Philly faithful for injuring Sean Couturier in practice, causing the forward to miss Game 4. Flyers fans were glad to see Gudas hitting players on the Penguins, though. In fact, he dished out a game-high seven hits while posting a blocked shot and racking up seven PIMs.

7 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers didn't disclose the financial terms of the contract, but according to CapFriendly.com it's worth $650,000. Folin had three goals and 13 points in 65 games with the Los Angeles Kings.

8 Philippe Myers Active

Philippe Myers has rounded back into form in the AHL after a nagging groin injury held him back for the first half of the 2017-18 season. "I feel like I can move a lot better, and that's huge," Myers said. "Skating is a big part of hockey. I've just been feeling myself, getting to the stuff that I was doing last year and regaining those good habits. I felt like myself on the ice a couple weeks ago for the first time this year. I felt comfortable moving. I wasn't feeling any pain at all." He has contributed three goals, nine assists and 22 penalty minutes in 28 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Myers could get a look at the NHL level before the end of the year.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott may need additional surgery this off-season. Elliott pushed himself to return from core muscle surgery and may need another procedure. He was not playing at 100 percent in the postseason, but expects to be fully healthy for training camp.