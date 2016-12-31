Player Page

Rasmus Ristolainen | Defenseman | #55

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 203
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Rasmus Ristolainen collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
The marker came as a power play assist, his 20th of the season thus far. Through 59 games he has four goals and 35 points, and he needs just seven points to reach a new career high. Feb 18 - 4:28 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5843034-325118002135.030
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013BUF34224-1560000052.038
2014BUF7881220-322645000121.066
2015BUF8293241-2133417001202.045
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16COL101100010005.000
Feb 14@ OTT101110000002.000
Feb 12VAN101100000002.000
Feb 11@ TOR100017000003.000
Feb 9ANA1101-10000003.333
Feb 7SJ1011-10010003.000
Feb 6@ NJ100000000001.000
Feb 4OTT101110000000.000
Feb 2NYR1000-10000003.000
Jan 31@ MON100000000006.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Zemgus Girgensons
4Johan Larsson
5Derek Grant
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5William Carrier
6Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Justin Bailey
6Nicholas Baptiste
7Evan Rodrigues
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 