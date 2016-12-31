Rasmus Ristolainen | Defenseman | #55

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly lifted his point streak to four games during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues. He tallied a power play goal during the effort, giving him two goals and four points during the streak. For the season he has 12 goals (four on the man-advantage) with 37 points in 48 games.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. He has collected four goals and 10 points in seven outings versus the Senators, which is the most points he has against any opponent in his young career. Eichel has 30 points in 36 matches this season.

3 Zemgus Girgensons I.L.

Zemgus Girgensons (middle body) has skated on his own for the last two days. Coach Dan Bylsma said Girgensons is dealing with an "internal middle-body" injury. He hasn't played since Feb. 7.

4 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

5 Derek Grant I.L.

The Sabres placed Derek Grant on I/R retroactively to Feb. 17th with a shoulder injury. He's considered day-to-day, but shoulder injuries can be tough to come back from. He has seven points in 86 career NHL games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane is heating up for the Sabres. The talented winger picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues. He now has points in three of his last four goals, with four goals and five points in that span. For the season he has 20 goals and 31 points in 47 games.

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver. He opened the scoring in the first period with the lone assist going to Evan Rodrigues, who posted his first point of the season. Ennis has started to pick it up offensively with five points in seven games this month.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno registered an assist in the Sabres 4-0 win over Ottawa Saturday night. Why is this noteworthy? Because it ended a 10-game pointless drought for Foligno, who plays on the Sabres' top line alongside Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. Foligno is a nice source of penalty minutes and hits, so even when he is not lighting up the scoreboard, he can still be a fantasy asset.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers will be scratched against Vancouver on Sunday. Deslauriers is still without any points to his credit this season but he does have 21 PIMs and 74 hits through 28 games.

5 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier's knee issue has been described as a lingering injury. "It's a wear-and-tear injury for Will," coach Dan Bylsma said. "Probably bone bruise would be the best description of what he's dealing with in his knee." He is expected to be sidelined for a "little bit" and didn't practice on Sunday.

6 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo stayed hot during Saturdays' 3-2 win over the Blues. he now has four points over his last five games, including today's assist to give him a goal and four points over that span. For the season the talented winger has 18 goals and 39 points in 58 games.

2 Sam Reinhart Sidelined

Sam Reinhart has been sidelined with the flu and won't play Saturday against the Blues. Through 58 games this season the sensational sophomore has posted 13 goals and 37 points along with a 9.9 shooting clip as well. He is considered day-to-day.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson got his 12th goal of the season Tuesday night. He scored just 51 seconds into the third period to tie the game and help the Sabres rally from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 victory. Moulson has 22 points in 57 games this season after he had 21 points in 81 appearances last year.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta is hoping to stay with the Buffalo Sabres and not get traded at the deadline on March 1. "Absolutely, I want to stay," he said. "I've been here three years. I'd love to see this through and keep pushing in the right direction." Gionta has contributed 12 goals and 27 points in 56 games this season. The Sabres captain is in the final season of a three-year, $12.75 million contract.

5 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey potted the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 3-2 victory versus Ottawa. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the third period with his second goal of the season. Bailey has recorded three points in 16 appearances with the Sabres in 2016-17.

6 Nicholas Baptiste Active

Nicholas Baptiste posted both a goal and an assist for his first career multi-point game during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues. The youngster now has three goals and four points in 13 games with the Sabres this season. This kid might be for keeps.

7 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues picked up an assist in a 2-0 win over Colorado on Thursday. He has chipped in two helpers in six games with the Sabres this season. The 23-year-old forward has earned both of those assists in the last three outings.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues. The marker came as a power play assist, his 20th of the season thus far. Through 59 games he has four goals and 35 points, and he needs just seven points to reach a new career high.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian will return from a rib injury on Tuesday night. He has sat out five games due to the ailment, but made good progress on Monday and feels ready to play. Bogosian has five points and a minus-13 rating in 30 appearances this season.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Kulikov got the Sabres on the board late in the third period with the game already out of reach. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in 22:47 of ice time. Kulikov now has two points in 23 games in 2016-17. The pending UFA could find himself on another team before the March 1st trade deadline.

4 Jake McCabe Active

The Sabres will get Jake McCabe back on Saturday against Ottawa. Through 45 games this season the young veteran has posted 10 points along with 50 hits and 64 blocks.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will return against the Senators on Saturday. Gorges has been absent since Jan. 5th. Through 34 games this season he has posted one point along with 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits. Get him back in your lineup if you're in a pool that supports his talents.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson will be back in Buffalo's lineup on Saturday. He missed four games with a foot injury after blocking a shot against Anaheim back on Feb. 9. He has 16 points in 51 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk will indeed play on Thursday against the Predators. Through 36 games this season he has posted five helpers along with 19 PIMs and 63 hits while seeing just over 13 minutes per game on average.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner topped Jake Allen and the Blues 3-2 in Saturday's matinee. Lehner stopped 37 of 39 shots, including six of seven on special teams. It's the third time over his last five games he's faced as many as 39 shots, winning each. Lehner's record rises to 17-16-6 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA.