Valentin Zykov | Winger | #73

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 224
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (37) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Edmonton has claimed Valentin Zykov off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Zykov has three assists in 13 games with Carolina this season. He also has two goals in six AHL games. Nov 30 - 12:23 PM
Source: Oilers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13033-100200013.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016CAR210110000003.333
2017CAR10347420000118.167
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 27@ MON000000000000.000
Nov 24@ NYI000000000000.000
Nov 23FLA000000000000.000
Nov 21TOR000000000000.000
Nov 18NJ000000000000.000
Nov 17CLM000000000000.000
Nov 12CHI000000000000.000
Nov 10DET000000000000.000
Nov 8@ CHI000000000000.000
Nov 6@ STL100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Leon Draisaitl
3Kyle Brodziak
4Cooper Marody
LW1Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
2Milan Lucic
3Tobias Rieder
4Ryan Spooner
5Jujhar Khaira
6Drake Caggiula
RW1Ty Rattie
2Zack Kassian
3Jesse Puljujarvi
4Alex Chiasson
5Valentin Zykov
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Darnell Nurse
4Andrej Sekera
5Kris Russell
6Matthew Benning
7Chris Wideman
8Jason Garrison
9Kevin Gravel
G1Mikko Koskinen
2Cam Talbot
 

 