C 1 Connor McDavid Active

New head coach Ken Hitchcock plans to keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together, at least for now. A lot of coaches like to front-load all their offensive weapons on one line and Hitchcock is no exception as McDavid and Draisaitl starred in the Oilers 4-3 win over the Sharks Tuesday. McDavid has 13 goals and 31 points in 21 games and as the best player in the NHL is obviously a must-start and must-see every time he is on the ice.

2 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in overtime and he added two assists with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a hit over 22:15 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win at San Jose. He has been tearing it up lately, posting six goals with 12 points in 10 outings in November, and 13 goals with 26 points across 21 contests overall this season. It wasn't all great for Draisaitl, as he was just 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) inside the faceoff circle, although his fantasy owners aren't complaining too vehemently. Most fantasy pools do not bother with the category. The Oilers will battle the Ducks on Friday afternoon on the road.

3 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak returned to action on Sunday after missing one game with an illness. It was not a great return for Brodziak who played 13:53 and won only two-of-10 faceoffs while going minus-one on the night. He also had a pair of hits in the 6-3 loss to Vegas. Brodziak has two goals and is a minus-seven in 18 games this season.

4 Cooper Marody Active

Cooper Marody doesn't seem to have much of a role under new coach Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock. Marody logged 4:59 minutes on Wednesday and 3:19 minutes on Friday. Not that he had much of a role to begin with. He does have three goals and 10 points in seven AHL contests though.

LW 1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists in a 3-2 win against Los Angeles on Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has recorded at least a point in five of his last six games. He's up to six goals and 24 points in 25 contests in 2018-19.

2 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic saw only 10:36 of action Thursday. The forward scored on opening night and has yet to find the back of the net since. He has four points in 16 games with a minus-seven rating but does have 30 penalty minutes. He should not be in your lineup in most pools at this time.

3 Tobias Rieder Sidelined

Tobias Rieder (upper body) is expected to miss about a month. Rieder was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has seven assists in 18 games in 2018-19.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner hasn't done much of anything since joining the Edmonton Oilers. Spooner has no points, eight shots, and a minus-six rating in six games with Edmonton. He was traded one-for-one for Ryan Strome, who has three points in six contests with the Rangers. It's too early to say whether the Oilers won or lost the trade, but obviously it's not a great start. That aside, Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock stressed that they need to find players that gel with Spooner and noted his flexibility to play in all three forward positions. So perhaps this is just Spooner struggling through the adjustment period until he develops chemistry with some linemates.

5 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Khaira has not posted a point in six games this season. He logged just 8:38 of ice time on Saturday versus Nashville.

6 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula has been moved down to the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson. It was not a demotion for the winger, rather an attempt by new head coach Ken Hitchcock to get the second unit going. "We need a good second line, we need a second wave coming at you," said Hitchcock. "We can’t build momentum, break momentum, build momentum, break it. We can’t keep stalling out. We need to find ourselves another line that can be a productive line." It worked a bit as Chiasson scored both goals for the Oilers in a 5-2 loss to LA.

RW 1 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie logged just 8:30 minutes of ice time in Edmonton's 4-3 overtime win against San Jose on Tuesday. Rattie has past experience with Ken Hitchcock from back when they were both part of the St. Louis Blues' organization. Rattie was used sparingly with St. Louis and while he wasn't a major presence in Edmonton to begin with, he did average 13:59 minutes in 10 contests prior to coach Todd McLellan being fired. Now that Hitchcock has taken over as Edmonton's bench boss, Rattie's role might be minimal. That said, we'll need to see more games before we'll know anything for sure.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian has not requested to be traded. Kassian felt compelled to make the clarification after his agent reached out to management after he'd been scratched a few times. Other teams expressed some interest, but he said he wants to stay with the Oilers. Kassian has one goal in seven outings this season.

3 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi only saw 7:43 of action Sunday. Edmonton recalled Puljujarvi Saturday from the minors but he will start on the fourth line for now as Ken Hitchcock is not so concerned with his scoring but rather his compete level. "This is a second and third effort league," said Hitchcock. "I don’t know many players who have that as a natural instinct. I have to get him into that where he’s going to stay on things a little bit longer, even when they’re uncomfortable. I’m not going to tell him how to play with the puck … but on puck battles and pressure I want to see the second and third effort. That’s the element we’re going to be pushing him on." Stay tuned.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson scored a goal in a 3-2 win against Los Angeles Thursday night. Chiasson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to 11 goals and 13 points in 19 contests in 2018-19.

5 Valentin Zykov Active

Edmonton has claimed Valentin Zykov off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes. Zykov has three assists in 13 games with Carolina this season. He also has two goals in six AHL games.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Klefbom has now scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Swedish native assisted on Alex Chiasson's 11th of the year before scoring the game winner with less than three minutes left to play.

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson went scoreless with no shots on goal across 23:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win, but he made his presence felt with six hits. Larsson hasn't done a lot offensively, posting no goals and eight assists with a minus-1 rating through 24 games. However, he can still help fantasy owners and DFS players in the penalty minutes (20), hits (68) and blocked shots (40) categories. He is currently tied for 16th in the NHL in hits.

3 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year, $6.4 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Nurse was a restricted free agent and missed the start of training camp as a result of the contract negotiations. That's all in the past though and what little time he missed isn't likely to have an impact once the regular season starts. He'll could take a moderate step forward offensively this season after finishing 2017-18 with 26 points.

4 Andrej Sekera I.L.

Andrej Sekera (Achilles) took to the ice Tuesday morning. Sekera was sporting a no-contact jersey during the session. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon during off-season training in the summer. A timetable was not provided for his return, but getting back on the ice is certainly a good sign.

5 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell went scoreless with a hit and seven blocked shots in his 16:26 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Calgary. Russell has managed just one goal with six points and a plus-1 rating through 19 games. However, if your fantasy pool uses hits (18) and blocked shots (59) then Russell is your man. The veteran rearguard ranks second only behind Colorado's Ian Cole (60) in blocked shots. He is particularly attractive in DFS for his work in the blocked shots category.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning registered an assist and scored his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign on Tuesday. "Last few games, I’ve had good looks and probably the worst of my shots goes in. It is what it is," said Benning of the goal. He also logged 18:42 minutes, which was his second highest total of the 2018-19 campaign. He had been moved up to the second pairing with Darnell Nurse.

7 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will be scratched on Tuesday night. Wideman had a minus-2 rating and one shot over 13:31 of ice time in his Edmonton debut this past Sunday. Kevin Gravel will also be in the press box against Dallas.

8 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Garrison has a goal in 12 games this season, sitting for the fourth time in Edmonton's last five games. Ty Rattie and Chris Wideman will also sit.

9 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel will be a healthy scratch on Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Gravel will be joined in the press box by Cooper Marody.

G 1 Mikko Koskinen Active

Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Koskinen has lost in regulation just once in his last six starts for Edmonton, and has won four times in that same span. The Finnish netminder is doing his best to entrench himself as the Oilers #1 netminder. Koskinen's record improves to 7-2-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .924 save percentage.