Player Page

Roster

Ryan Hartman | Winger | #38

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 181
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (30) / CHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Hartman broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period on Sunday, then notched two insurance goals for a natural hat trick.
Hartman's third period heroics amounted to the first hat trick of his career and a big victory for the Hawks over a division rival, thanks to two empty netters. Hartman now has 10 goals and 17 points through 38 games this season, and the Hawks have won three straight. Patrick Kane pitched in three assists in the victory. Jan 8 - 10:49 PM
More Ryan Hartman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3777145140000274.095
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CHI5000-12000008.000
2015CHI3011-10000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6CAR100000000005.000
Jan 5BUF110100000002.500
Jan 2@ STL1000-24000001.000
Dec 30@ CAR101110000002.000
Dec 29@ NAS100002000000.000
Dec 27WPG1000-10000002.000
Dec 23COL100000000002.000
Dec 20OTT101112000000.000
Dec 18SJ1112200000111.000
Dec 17@ STL1000-12000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 