Artturi Lehkonen | Winger | #62

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 182
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (55) / MON
Forward Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals and added an assist as the red-hot Montreal Canadiens beat the Panthers 4-1 in Florida Monday night and clinched first place in the Atlantic Division.
The win was the Canadiens' fifth in a row. The game Monday was tied 1-1 after two periods before Lehkonen broke it open with his 15th and 16th goals of the season in the third period. He also drew his ninth assist of the season on Andrew Shaw's game-opening goal at 13:12 of the first period. Shaw has 12 goals on the season. Alexander Radulov sealed the deal late in the third with his 18th goal of the season. Apr 4 - 12:11 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6914822-6822002148.095
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 1@ TB100000000002.000
Mar 30FLA1000-20000004.000
Mar 28DAL110100000004.250
Mar 25OTT1011-10000000.000
Mar 23CAR101100000002.000
Mar 21DET110110000003.333
Mar 19OTT100000000003.000
Mar 18@ OTT101100000003.000
Mar 14CHI100000000005.000
Mar 12@ EDM100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Dwight King
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Brian Flynn
6Steve Ott
7Andreas Martinsen
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Jordie Benn
7Nikita Nesterov
8Brandon Davidson
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
3Charlie Lindgren
 

 