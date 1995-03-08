Shea Theodore | Defenseman | #27

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Eakin's goal at the 3:44 mark of the first period was the first tally at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Eakin will be looking to bounce back after a terrible 2016-17 regular season with the Dallas Stars. Last year, he had just three goals and 12 points in 60 games. In the previous three years, he scored between 35 and 40 points.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula (lower body) is good to return to Vegas' lineup. Haula was out for four straight games. Now that he's ready to play, he's projected to be on a line with Alex Tuch and Oscar Lindberg.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson potted his second goal of the season, a power-play marker, in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks. The former second-round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has pieced together a three-game point streak for the Golden Knights. He isn't a bad option for fantasy owners looking for scoring in deeper pools, especially if he continues to work on the power play.

4 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

5 Reid Duke I.L.

Reid Duke (shoulder surgery) will be out anywhere between four to six months. Duke was the first player to ever join the Golden Knights. The is the 21-year-old's first year as a professional hockey player, but he might not get an opportunity to suit up in the NHL. Duke had 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games with WHL Brandon last season.

6 Vadim Shipachyov Suspended

Vadim Shipachyov has been suspended by the Vegas Golden Knights after he left the team's AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. Sportsnet's Eric Engels is reporting that the two sides could be heading for a contract termination as early as Monday if a trade isn't worked out beforehand. Shipachyov would probably head back to Russia and play in the KHL if that happened.

LW 1 David Perron Active

David Perron scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally in overtime, while adding a plus-2 rating and a minor penalty in Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Perron failed to light the lamp over his first five outings, but he had managed three helpers over his past four contests. He scored 18 goals with 46 points last season and that type of production should again be possible since he is a top-six forward option in Vegas.

2 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) scored a goal in his first game back on Tuesday against the Blackhawks. Marchessault spent the past 10 days on the Injured Reserve list, but he picked up right where he left off. In his past two games on the active roster he has lit the lamp. One of the most coveted players in the NHL Expansion Draft is showing why he was wanted so badly by the fledgling club.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Coach Gerard Gallant has loved the play of Oscar Lindberg. Lindberg was taken from the Rangers in the expansion draft and has not looked back. He has four goals in nine games thus far but it has been his overall play that has impressed Gallant. "He’s been tremendous for us," Gallant said. "The guy comes to work every day, never complains and does whatever you ask of him."

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic posted two assists with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against the Coyotes. The Winnipeg native posted a goal and three points in six games with the Maple Leafs last season and was a highly coveted played by the Golden Knights. He showed why in Tuesday's game with a couple of primary helpers. Still, the multi-point game doesn't move his fantasy needle considerably.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier is excited to be part of the Vegas Golden Knights. "It’ll be a big opportunity to make a statement in camp," Carrier said. "I’ve been used to trying to earn a spot, but everything is going to be new. New city, new rink and all the fans are going to be excited. It should be good." Carrier got his first taste of the NHL in 2016-17 with the Buffalo Sabres as he recorded five goals and eight points in 41 contests. He'll be someone to watch during the Golden Knights' training camp.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal collected a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights just can't be stopped right now. No one expected them to have an 8-1-0 record through nine games, but that's exactly where they stand. Neal's goal at the 18:16 mark of the second period finished off a four-goal frame for Vegas. The forward also helped set up Cody Eakin's goal a little bit earlier. Neal now has seven goals and three assists in nine contests.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored a goal while posting an assist, two blocked shots and a minor penalty in Tuesday's overtime victory against the Sabres. The goal was Smith's first of the season, but he now has four points over the past four games. Vegas is proving that they're not your typical NHL expansion team and you shouldn't be skeptical of using players from their secondary and tertiary scoring lines for fantasy purposes.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit across 10:23 of ice time in Tuesday's win against Chicago. Nosek entered the game with just one goal and a minus-1 rating, so don't get terribly excited about Nosek's multi-point game. Until he starts to produce offense on a regular basis he can be left to the waiver wire in most fantasy pools.

4 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch has two goals in two games since joining the Golden Knights. Tuch was called up this past weekend and made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Boston. He has also accounted for four shots on target in each of his first two appearances.

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt missed practice Sunday. It was a scheduled day off for the Golden Knights best defenseman. At least that's what was being said. Schmidt has a goal and three points in seven games this season with a plus-two rating.

2 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will play against his former Boston teammates on Sunday night. Miller hasn't recorded a point in four games with Vegas so far this campaign. He had 13 points in 61 matches with the Bruins in 2016-17.

3 Shea Theodore Active

Vegas has summoned Shea Theodore from the minors. Theodore, who has racked up 11 points in eight games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves this year, is expected to join the Golden Knights for Monday's match against the New York Islanders. Griffin Reinhart was assigned to the minors after he cleared waivers.

4 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt is expected to make his season debut Sunday night. Hunt was a healthy scratch for Vegas' first four games of the year. He accounted for six points in 12 games with St. Louis and Nashville last season.

5 Brayden McNabb Active

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant has announced that Brayden McNabb will return to the lineup tonight. After starting the opening four games of the season, McNabb was scratched for the last two games. He's known more for his work in his own end rather than in the offensive end. Still no word on who will be sacrificed in the lineup to make room for him.

6 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland posted an assist with a plus-1 rating in 18:56 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Chicago. The rearguard has been known for his rough stuff in the past, but the Vegas resident is changing some minds this season. He has picked up an assist in three of his past four games and he has spent just six minutes in the sin bin through eight outings.

7 Luca Sbisa Active

Vegas GM George McPhee is reportedly still looking to move Luca Sbisa. The Golden Knights have 11 defensemen and nine of them, including Sbisa, are left-handed. He was chosen by Vegas in the expansion draft from Vancouver. The 27-year-old blueliner has a $3.6 million cap hit and could be difficult to move.

8 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will get into the lineup for the first time this season on Sunday night. Merrill was a healthy scratch for Vegas' first four games. Brad Hunt will also play against Boston, while Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison take a seat in the press box.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury I.L.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant didn't have any news regarding Marc-Andre Fleury, who is out with a concussion. That's a little disappointing as Gallant said on Monday that Fleury's timetable was probably better to measure in days than weeks. Perhaps that will still be the case, but given that Fleury hasn't resumed skating yet, we doubt that his return is imminent.

2 Malcolm Subban I.L.

Malcolm Subban is expected to be sidelined for about four weeks with a lower-body injury. Vegas doesn't have number one goalie Marc-Andre Fleury because of a concussion and now Subban is out for an extended period as well. They are both on injured reserve. Subban has a 2-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in three appearances with the Golden Knights.

3 Oscar Dansk Active

Oscar Dansk is expected to get the start in goal for Vegas on Monday. The Golden Knights are headed to the East Coast for the first time in their existence and Dansk is the likely starter with Maxime Lagace as his backup. The Knights still have Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban on the injured list but Dansk has been superb with a 3-0-0 mark to go with a 1.35 GAA and a .959 save percentage. Those numbers will go down significantly on their six game journey to the East.