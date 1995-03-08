Player Page

Roster

Shea Theodore | Defenseman | #27

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / ANA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vegas has summoned Shea Theodore from the minors.
Theodore, who has racked up 11 points in eight games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves this year, is expected to join the Golden Knights for Monday's match against the New York Islanders. Griffin Reinhart was assigned to the minors after he cleared waivers. Oct 30 - 12:39 PM
Source: VegasGoldenKnights.com
More Shea Theodore Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015ANA19358722100128.107
2016ANA34279-6281101160.033
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2Erik Haula
3William Karlsson
4Mikhail Grabovski
5Reid Duke
6Vadim Shipachyov
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Alex Tuch
5David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Shea Theodore
4Brad Hunt
5Brayden McNabb
6Deryk Engelland
7Luca Sbisa
8Jon Merrill
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Oscar Dansk
4Maxime Lagace
 

 