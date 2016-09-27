Eric Comrie | Goalie | #1

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win against St. Louis. Scheifele has produced 21 multi-point efforts this season. He has personal bests this season with 31 goals and 49 assists for 80 points in 77 games.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little contributed two helpers Saturday in a 4-2 win versus the Ottawa Senators. He didn't have a point in his previous six outings. Little has accounted for 20 goals and 41 points in 56 contests this campaign.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry got his 15th goal of the year Saturday night. He has potted two goals in the last four games. Lowry has posted his best offensive season in the NHL in 2016-17 with 15 goals and 27 points in 79 games. Unfortunately, that still isn't enough to make him fantasy relevant.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan is projected to play Thursday night. He has been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games. The 21-year-old has one goal and 11 assists in 44 appearances with the Jets this campaign.

5 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano and Brian Strait are expected to be scratched against the Senators on Saturday. Dano has posted just 11 points and 83 games this season through 38 games. Strait has seen five games of action as well, posting two points.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers netted is 25th goal of the season Tuesday night. He also added an assist in a 5-3 win against St. Louis. Ehlers has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault has collected 14 points in the past 10 contests. He has failed to reach the scoresheet in just one game during that stretch and he has posted five multi-point performances. That includes the two helpers he recorded in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

3 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp will be in the lineup for the Jets on Friday against the Blues. Through 46 games this season Copp has posted eight goals and 14 points along with 64 hits and seeing 12 minutes of ice on average per game.

4 Shawn Matthias I.L.

The Jets have lost Shawn Matthias for the season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum. The labrum, mind you, is the cup-shaped rim of cartilage that lines and reinforces the ball and socket joint of the shoulder. Matthias' season ends with eight goals and 12 points in 45 games. He'll enter his age-30 campaign in 2017-18 and ding the cap at $2.125M in the final year of his contract.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor is slated to be scratched again Thursday, but he will play Saturday. Connor was called up from the minors on Monday, but he watched Tuesday's game against St. Louis from the press box. He has four points in 19 outings with Winnipeg this season.

6 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev has been called up on an emergency basis. It's unclear who is banged up or injured at this time. Tanev has two goals and two assists in 42 games with the Jets this season.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to six consecutive games on Tuesday night. He has three goals and six assists during that span. Wheeler had two helpers in Tuesday's win against St. Louis. Wheeler has amassed 16 points in his last 11 outings.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Laine scored his first goal at the 1:47 mark of the second period, and his tally in the third period extended his team's lead to 5-2 in the third frame. The rookie finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 15:41 of ice time. Laine has 36 goals and 64 points in 71 games this season. Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Stuart and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia helped spark Winnipeg's penalty kill on Tuesday night. He scored his third shorthanded goal of the year in the contest. The Jets also killed off all four of the Devils' power plays in a 4-3 shootout win. "I've been trying to improve my PK a lot," said Armia. "When you play good defence, maybe you get the (scoring) chances sometimes. But it's not about scoring goals. It's about shutting their power play down." Unfortunately, that hasn't happened often as Winnipeg ranks 28th overall in the league on penalty kill this season.

4 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn (undisclosed) is good to return on Monday. Thorburn didn't play on Saturday due to the ailment. He has three goals and four points in 51 contests this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 OT win over the Anaheim Ducks. Byfuglien picked up the only assist on Joel Armia's first-period goal, he scored the game-tying goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation and he helped set up Mark Scheifele's game-winning marker in the extra frame. The Jets defenseman finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 29:53 of ice time. Byfuglien has 13 goals and 51 points in 76 games. He continues to be one of the top offensive defensemen in the game.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba collected a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He finished the match with a plus-3 rating in 24:46 of ice time. Trouba has a career-high 31 points in 57 outings this season.

3 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

Toby Enstrom, who has been out with a concussion, has undergone knee surgery. Enstrom is done for what's left of the 2016-17 campaign. He had a goal and 14 points in 60 games this season.

4 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers (lower body) is making progress. He skated on Tuesday in his quest to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. Myers has been limited to just 11 appearances this year and he hasn't played since Nov. 11.

5 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey picked up his 6th goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Morrissey tipped a Blake Wheeler shot passed Bernier and into the empty cage for his first career power play marker. He has now put together an all-around rookie campaign, picking up 20 points in 75 games this season, while averaging 19:21 of ice time. Although he isn't worth owning in fantasy pools yet, he has some offensive potential and can be someone to keep an eye on for the future.

6 Ben Chiarot Sidelined

Ben Chiarot has been sidelined with an upper body injury, and won't play in Tuesday's match with Philadelphia. Through 59 games this season the young defender has posted two goals and 12 points along with 33 PIMs, 78 hits and 94 blocks. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

7 Paul Postma Sidelined

Paul Postma underwent double sports hernia surgery on Friday. He obviously won't play again this season. Postma recorded career-highs in games played (65), assists (13) and points (14). His future with the Jets is uncertain because he is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

8 Julian Melchiori Active

Julian Melchiori was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday. The 25-year-old has nothing to his ledger in 17 career NHL games. He does however, have eight points and 18 PIMs in 40 games for AHL Manitoba this season.

9 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart didn't take part in Monday's workout because of a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, so the Jets brought up Nelson Nogier from the minors on an emergency basis. It was initially thought that Ben Chiarot, who spent most of the third period on the bench, could have been the reason for Nogier's recall.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck faced 31 shots Saturday night and let two pucks get past him as the Jets beat the Senators 4-2. After posting a shutout against the Blues March 3 and recording a 6-1 win over the Avalanche the following night with a save percentage of .957, Hellebuyck has struggled. In his last eight games, he has a record of 2-4-1 with a save percentage of .878.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

Michael Hutchinson extended his personal winning streak to three games on Tuesday night. He stopped 24 of 26 shots in Winnipeg's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo beat Hutchinson 35 seconds into the game, but the Jets goalie was able to shake it off. Hutchinson now owns a 9-12-3 record with a 2.92 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage this season.

3 Ondrej Pavelec Sidelined

Ondrej Pavelec had his knee scoped on Monday morning. He is expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks. Pavelec has not been officially shut down for the rest of the season, but he may not play again for Jets by the time he recovers as he can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.