Player Page

Roster

Peter Cehlarik | Winger | #22

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (90) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Peter Cehlarik will be out of action for at least a month with a lower-body body.
Cehlarik was spotted on crutches and wearing a brace on his left leg. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Cehlarik joins what has been a long list of injuries for the Bruins this season. He has one goal and one assist in five games with the big club. Nov 26 - 5:46 PM
Source: NBC Sports Boston
More Peter Cehlarik Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
511222000003.333
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016BOS1102200010008.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 24PIT101110000000.000
Nov 22@ NJ100012000000.000
Nov 18@ SJ1101100000011.000
Nov 16@ LA100000000001.000
Nov 15@ ANA1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Ryan Spooner
5Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
5Peter Cehlarik
6Matt Beleskey
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5David Backes
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Rob O'Gara
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 