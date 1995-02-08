Peter Cehlarik | Winger | #22

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils. Bergeron's goal at the 11:02 mark of the first period gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead at the time, but the Devils stormed back to force a shootout, which went 11 rounds. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy eventually scored the game-winner. Bergeron now has five goals and 13 points in 15 games in 2017-18.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci scored a goal and recorded an assist in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Krejci hadn't recorded a point since he returned to the lineup on Nov. 16. He has two goals and eight points in 10 contests this season. Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak, and Matt Grzelcyk accounted for the Bruins' other three goals. Jake DeBrusk assisted on two of Boston's four markers.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly potted the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Kuraly scored his first goal of the season near the midway mark of the third period. He has contributed three points in 11 contests.

4 Ryan Spooner Sidelined

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Ryan Spooner will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Oilers. Spooner did not practise on Saturday as he is still dealing with an undisclosed injury. Check back with us closer to the 5:00 pm ET puck drop for updates as to Spooner's availability.

5 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash posted a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating, six shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win at Anaheim. Nash entered the game with just one goal and three points in 16 games, so don't get terribly excited about his two helpers. He remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools for his physical play. He has managed 26 hits and 16 blocked shots through 17 outings, and that's where he helps fantasy owners and DFS players the most.

LW 1 Brad Marchand I.L.

Despite the fact that Brad Marchand will not play in Sunday's contest against the Oilers, he was pleased how he got through Saturday's practise. Marchand, who wore a non-contact jersey, was encouraged by how he felt after Saturday's workout. It is unclear when Marchand will be able to take contact, but it seems it might be fairly soon. The Bruins' next game after Sunday's is Wednesday against Tampa. Check back with us before then to see if Marchand will be ready to go.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Since being a healthy scratch last Saturday against the Leafs, DeBrusk has responded with three points in three games. That pace won't hold up but the 21-year-old forward will likely finish the season with 15+ goals and 30+ points. He's a name to keep an eye on in the future.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Boston's injuries have created opportunities for Tim Schaller in the early weeks of the season. Schaller was projected to serve as a fourth liner this season, but his role has been significantly more varied. One of his best assignments yet came on Saturday when he played alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak because David Krejci was unavailable. Schaller has averaged 14:09 minutes this season, up from 12:16 in 2016-17. With two goals and three points in seven games, he's still not a great pickup in standard leagues, but he does have some offensive upside so it will be worth checking back on him from time to time.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vatrano was a healthy scratch in Friday's matchup between these two teams. His goal cut his team's deficit to 2-1 late in the first period, but that's as close as the Bruins would come to tying the game. Vatrano now has two goals and no assists in 12 games this season. He needs to be left on the fantasy waiver wire.

5 Peter Cehlarik Sidelined

Peter Cehlarik will be out of action for at least a month with a lower-body body. Cehlarik was spotted on crutches and wearing a brace on his left leg. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Cehlarik joins what has been a long list of injuries for the Bruins this season. He has one goal and one assist in five games with the big club.

6 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against New Jersey. The Bruins forward has no points in 13 games this season. He also has a minus-7 rating. Paul Postma will be scratched as well.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pastrnak broke a 3-3 tie with a breakaway goal in the third frame to give the Bruins the lead and the win. He managed to put an end to his five-game goalless drought in the process. Pastrnak has 11 goals and eight assists in 21 games this season.

2 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork (undisclosed) is expected to be out until next week, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. Bjork did not join the team for practice on Tuesday. He hasn't played since Nov. 11.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Coach Bruce Cassidy isn't ready to call Danton Heinen a keeper for the 2017-18 season, but he doesn't expect the 22-year-old to play anywhere else anytime soon. "I don't want to say that because when we get our guys healthy then we'll see where we're at," Cassidy said. "But I think he's certainly shown he’s a much more consistent player than he was last year. He's probably a bit ahead of the other younger guys because he has gone through a bit of it [at the pro level]. The fact that he's been able to play in a lot of different situations, play left or right wing, and moved up in the lineup while being very effective with [Sean] Kuraly and [Tim] Schaller down in the lineup, as a coach it's to have a guy like that who can move around and fit in a lot of different places." He has generated four goals and 10 points in 15 games this season, which ranks fifth on the team in scoring.

4 Noel Acciari Active

The Boston Bruins have been able to rely on Noel Acciari to bring a level of physicality to the lineup, something they were missing when he was out with a broken finger. "I think there’ s an enjoyment in it for him. If you watch him, he does it with a smile on (his) face," said coach Bruce Cassidy with a grin and a rather disbelieving shake of the head. "It’s not always a fun thing to do. You’d rather have the puck and make plays and probably go stick-check guys and steal it from them. But he enjoys it." Acciari's role is very important in a NHL lineup but it sadly doesn't usually translate well to fantasy leagues. With only one goal in six games, he doesn't even have much value in leagues that tally hits.

5 David Backes I.L.

Although he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Edmonton, David Backes (colon surgery) was encouraged by how he felt after Saturday's practice. Backes indicated that he felt strong during the workout and did not have any ill effects after going full contact. The rugged forward is progressing well and may be able to beat his initial prognosis which had him returning in late December or early January.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Friday afternoon. Krug was regarded as a game-time decision after missing three straight contests. Boston dressed seven blueliners, so it will be interesting to see if Krug is eased back into the lineup to some extent.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy snapped an eight-game scoring drought Thursday night. McAvoy opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles. He also had four hits and four blocks in 27:53 of ice time. The rookie blueliner has nine points in 18 games this season.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored the game winner Thursday night versus Los Angeles. Chara fired the puck into the net just as a penalty to Kings center Anze Kopitar expired. He gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the 13:16 mark of the second period and that was the final goal of the contest. It was Chara's second goal of the season and his sixth point through 18 games.

5 Adam McQuaid Sidelined

Adam McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula during Thursday's game. McQuaid has surgery scheduled for Monday to address the injury. He will be sidelined for about eight weeks as a result, which puts his projected return in the middle of December. He has an assist in six games this season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller had an assist and 27 penalty minutes in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus. Miller jumped in to stick up for teammate Torey Krug after Oliver Bjorkstrand hit him from behind into the boards. Miller was assessed two minutes for instigating, five for fighting (which wiped out Bjorkstrand's boarding major), a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct. "To be honest with you, thinking back on it now, maybe I shouldn't have done that," Miller said. "But in the heat of the moment, when you see your teammate get hit like that, it's hard to restrain yourself. You never want to see a guy get hit like that and guys taking liberties, so I just reacted to be honest." The Bruins blueliner also had eight hits and two blocks in the match.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk has been called up by Boston. Grzelcyk will take part in Tuesday's practice and travel with the team to New Jersey for Wednesday's contest versus the Devils. He has four assists and a plus-4 rating in 14 games with Providence of the AHL this year. Grzelcyk hasn't played for Boston since the team's regular-season opener.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. O'Gara has no points and a minus-4 rating in four games this season. Brad Marchand will miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for Boston Sunday when they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Rask has not played since November 15 as backup Anton Khudobin has taken over the crease of late. Rask is 3-7-2 this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 save percentage while Khudobin is 7-0-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Now you know why Rask has been sitting on the bench of late.