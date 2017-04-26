Tristan Jarry | Goalie | #35

All Positions

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby had 12 penalty minutes Saturday. Apparently Mr. Crosby was none too happy about a cross-checking penalty he picked up in the first period and when he left the sin bin, he let the referee know about it. He picked up a misconduct for his misdeed and while he helped fantasy owners who play the category, he did not help out the Penguins. Crosby has 10 points in nine games this season with 28 penalty minutes. He had only 24 last season in 75 games so he could be headed for 50 this season.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Penguins found themselves down 2-1 in the second period when Conor Sheary tied the game with under 30 seconds remaining in the frame. In the third, Malkin scored a power play goal at the 12:23 mark and the Penguins never looked back. The Penguins forward has now scored a goal in three consecutive games. He's up to six goals and 14 points in 14 contests this season. Malkin continues to be one of the most dominant offensive players in the game.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg scored a shorthanded goal for Pittsburgh Saturday. It was the center's first goal as a Penguin. McKegg played 46 games for Tampa Bay and Florida last season before signing on July 1 with the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. He has no fantasy value.

4 Carter Rowney I.L.

Carter Rowney (hand) has been put on injured reserve. Rowney was hurt early in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay when he blocked a shot with his hand.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan has been practicing with Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist. It's a nice spot for the former Red Wing as he gets to play top-nine minutes on a superb team. Sheahan had a very tough season in 2016-17 with only two goals but he is capable of 15 goals in the right circumstances.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel found the back of the net in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Guentzel's goal was completely meaningless in the outcome of the game. His power play marker got the Penguins on the board with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Pens forward has three goals this season and two of them have come against Tampa Bay. Guentzel has six points in nine games this season.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust is off to a quick start this season, staying at a point-per-game pace through the first nine games. Rust's career high is just 28, which he set in 57 games last season. He should put up a career-high in points this season, but his pace has already slowed in the past four games. He has a goal and eight assists.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Edmonton. Hagelin is off to a start in 2017-18. The Penguins forward has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season. The speedster should be able to rebound from this slump, but he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't be available for Game 6 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Kuhnhackl is making progress, while rehabbing his injury back in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 8.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel picked up a pair of assists with a hit in 18:31 of ice time Wednesday in Edmonton. Kessel is working on a five-game streak with at least one point, posting two goals with four assists. He also has three goals with 10 assists across the past 10 outings and he hasn't gone without a point in back-to-back outing so far this season. The Penguins have been a bit erratic as a whole, but Kessel has been very consistent.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored a goal in the Penguins' 3-2 win over Edmonton Wednesday night. Hornqvist had gone six straight games without a point. He has four goals and two assists in 11 contests this season.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary scored a goal in the Penguins' 2-1 overtime win against Winnipeg on Thursday. Sheary has five goals and six points in 11 games this season. That's a solid start, but as long as he's getting regular minutes with Sidney Crosby he has the potential to do meaningfully better from a points-per-game perspective. He's far from a safe bet, but a 60-point campaign is still possible out of Sheary even if he's playing well below that pace right now.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves managed a goal and 24 penalty minutes on Saturday. It was a huge game for poolies who may have expected plenty of penalty minutes but the goal was a surprise. Look for Reaves to get eight-10 goals and a similar amount of assists but also go well over the 100 minute mark in penalty minutes this season. He should be on someone's roster if you play the penalty minutes category.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames. Archibald got into the lineup for the first time this season in their last game, but he didn't collect a point. Carl Hagelin, who was scratched in the last game, will be back in the lineup. Zach Trotman is also expected to watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang picked up a pair of assists with three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win in Edmonton. Letang has pieced together a three-game point streak to tie a season high. He is still a very uncharacteristic minus-14 through his first 14 outings, but that's not likely to continue. Pittsburgh is too gifted offensively and eventually they'll start ticking off wins in bunches and Letang will be back in the positive by season's end.

2 Justin Schultz I.L.

Justin Schultz (concussion) could join the Penguins for their Western Canada swing next week. That's according to coach Mike Sullivan who also said that Matt Hunwick could be with the team. Schultz was likely drafted quite high in most pools so his three assists in 10 games does not exactly bring joy to your heart. Stay tuned.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin sustained a broken hand in the first round of the playoffs and it kept re-breaking during Pittsburgh's run to a second straight Stanley Cup title. "It was tough to play with it, but obviously everybody had injuries," Dumoulin said. "It's all healed up now. They were deciding on surgery or not at the end of the season, but doctors saw a little bit of healing. We gave it about three weeks, and I kind of have been testing it out the last week. I've skated, and there have been no problems. I'm happy about it." Dumoulin didn't miss any time because of the injury and led the Penguins in average ice time per game (21:59) during the postseason. He agreed to a six-year contract on Monday to avoid salary arbitration.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta is becoming an offensive force with two goals and three points in his first three games. Maatta showed some promise in his rookie season with nine goals and 29 points but that was in 2013-14. He had only 35 points in three injury plagued seasons since then but started to come alive in last year's playoffs with two goals and eight points in 25 games. "We've always believed Olli has good offensive instincts," coach Mike Sullivan said of the 23-year-old. "He jumps into plays when he sees them. I really believe his hockey IQ is his greatest asset. He really sees the ice well. He's a cerebral player, both defensively and offensively. I think the fact that he's getting involved in the offense more in these last few games is an indication that he's feeling good about himself and his game. That confidence goes a long way."

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole (mouth) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan mentioned that Cole was healthy enough to play, but he was deemed a game-time decision earlier today. Cole will be paired with Justin Schultz tonight.

6 Chad Ruhwedel Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Chad Ruhwedel and Josh Archibald will be scratched tonight against the Blackhawks. Despite the Penguins dropping last night's contest in OT to the Blues, they have elected to make no lineup changes tonight. Ruhwedel and Archibald have no fantasy upside.

7 Matt Hunwick I.L.

Matt Hunwick (concussion) has resumed skating. Hunwick hasn't played since Oct. 14 because of a concussion, but he could be ready to join the Penguins on the road at some point. Pittsburgh will begin a three-game trip in Western Canada on Wednesday at Edmonton.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado will be a healthy scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday against Minnesota. Corrado is nothing more than a depth defenseman and he'll sit out Saturday night's contest against Minnesota. Josh Archibald will also miss the game as a healthy scratch.

9 Zach Trotman Active

Zach Trotman will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Edmonton. He has no points and a minus-3 rating in three games this season. Trotman won't have any fantasy value in 2017-18. Carl Hagelin is also serving as a healthy scratch.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Penguins found themselves down 2-1 in the second period, but they came out on top thanks to Conor Sheary's game-tying goal and Evgeni Malkin's game-winner. Murray has now put his two-game losing skid to bed. He has a 8-2-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage this season. Murray will remain a top fantasy option as the year goes on.