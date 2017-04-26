Player Page

Tristan Jarry | Goalie | #35

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 194
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (44) / PIT
Tristan Jarry will get the start in Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames.
Jarry hasn't made an appearance this year, but he did start a game for the Penguins last season. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 3.18 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage in the AHL this season. Nov 2 - 8:11 PM
Source: Josh Getzoff on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2016PIT1590100033.052522.8800
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Greg McKegg
4Carter Rowney
5Riley Sheahan
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Josh Archibald
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
8Frank Corrado
9Zach Trotman
G1Matt Murray
2Tristan Jarry
 

 