Steven Santini | Defenseman | #16

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (42) / NJ
The New Jersey Devils have signed Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.
That works out to an annual average value of just under $1.417 million. He'll earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million in 2019-20 and $1.65 million in 2020-21. The 23-year-old split last season between the NHL and AHL. Santini had two goals, 10 points and 21 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Devils, and three goals, three assists and eight penalty minutes in 27 AHL games. "We are excited to lock up Steven, a young, developing defenseman, for the next three seasons," said GM Ray Shero. "He provides size and a physical element that complements our existing defensive group moving forward." Santini still has time to develop into a solid defenseman, but don't expect him to carry any fantasy value next season. Aug 14 - 10:11 AM
Source: NHL.com/Devils
More Steven Santini Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3628100210001056.036
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NJ 100022000001.000
2016NJ 38257-6140000046.043
2017NJ 3628100210001056.036
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nico Hischier
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Michael McLeod
LW1Taylor Hall
2Marcus Johansson
3Blake Coleman
4Miles Wood
5Blake Pietila
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Jesper Bratt
3Stefan Noesen
4Christoph Bertschy
5Nick Lappin
6Joey Anderson
D1Sami Vatanen
2Damon Severson
3Will Butcher
4Andy Greene
5Mirco Mueller
6Eric Gryba
7Ben Lovejoy
8Steven Santini
9Brian Strait
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
3Eddie Lack
 

 