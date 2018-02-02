Steven Santini | Defenseman | #16

All Positions

C 1 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier went through the whole season with a chronic wrist/hand injury. That makes the fact that Hischier scored 20 goals and 52 points in 82 games as a rookie all the more impressive. He's going to have the area immobilized for the next two-to-four weeks, but if that's the extent of what he needs, then this shouldn't impact his summer training.

2 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac took some positives with his 2017-18 campaign. "I think personally, I’m happy how I ended the season," Zajac said. "It was a real struggle for me the first 20 games. That part, I’m still upset with how I started the year and how long it took me to get going." Zajac finished with 12 goals and 26 points in 63 contests. His production did pick up though, with him scoring seven goals and 19 points in his final 30 games. He could certainly do better offensively next season, though we don't expect him to be a factor in standard leagues.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will attempt to secure New Jersey's second-line center spot at training camp. Zacha logged time on the second and third lines in 2017-18, but appears to be ready to take on a larger role. He will need to be better offensively to maintain the position, though. Zacha recorded just eight goals and 25 points in 69 games last season. If he can't handle the increased responsibility then Travis Zajac will center on the second combination.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle feels good going with training camp around the corner. "I feel a lot better obviously at this point than I did last year. Right now, as far as I'm concerned, I feel better than I have in a really long time, so it's something that I'm excited about," said Boyle. "But as far as expectations go? I don't really have any. I'm going to train as hard as I can, enjoy these little skates we have, go home for dinner and enjoy dinner with the kids and my wife." He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia after a training camp physical last September and didn't make his season debut until Nov. 1. Boyle still visits with his doctors every three months for testing, but his improvement has him poised to be good to go for the start the 2018-19 season.

5 Michael McLeod Active

Michael McLeod gained valuable experience at the World Junior Championship, which he believes will help in his quest to earn an NHL roster spot. McLeod was utilized as a checker when Canada won gold at the tournament. He won faceoffs and played on the penalty kill, while chipping in four points over seven matches. "I think I just showed a different part of my game that very well could be the role I play in the NHL, so it was a pretty important tournament for me," McLeod said. "On faceoffs, it's quickness and strength, and sometimes creativity, with lifting their stick to get the puck back." He will battle for a roster spot with New Jersey at training camp.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Getting Taylor Hall signed to an extension will be a top priority for the Devils next summer. "High. The highest. He's committed, he's authentic, he is an amazing player obviously," said New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. "He's a guy you build around. Whether it's him, Nico (Hischier), Will (Butcher). Taylor is definitely going to be front and center, so it will definitely be a high priority. I hope I'm working with Taylor for a long time." Hall isn't eligible to sign a contract extension until July 1, 2019. He currently earns $6 million per season and is coming off a career year. Hall amassed 39 goals and 93 points in 76 matches to help get the Devils into the postseason.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson believes that a healthier 2018-19 season will help him get back on track. "First couple games didn't have my legs maybe the way I'm used to," Johansson said. "It was just fun being out there. It was almost good to get out there in the playoffs, because there's not a lot of thinking to be done. You just go out and play. I missed it a lot and just being a part of the whole things and being with the team and going through the ups and downs, it's something i missed throughout the whole year." Johnasson was limited to 29 games because of two concussions and a bruised ankle.

3 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman has signed a three-year, $5.4 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. Coleman had an arbitration hearing set for July 22, so the two sides narrowly avoided that scenario. He had 13 goals and 25 points in 79 games last season. "Blake proved himself this season with his work ethic, intensity level and competitiveness," Devils GM Ray Shero said. "He worked throughout the year to become a strong penalty killer who also had a positive impact in the offensive zone. We look forward to him continuing his development in the next stage of his career."

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood is still a restricted free agent. Wood scored 19 goals and 32 points in 76 appearances last season, while averaging 12:28 of ice time per game. His agent may try to use Tom Wilson's contract as a comparable, but that's probably not something New Jersey would be willing to agree to.

5 Blake Pietila Active

The New Jersey Devils have assigned Blake Pietila to the minors. The 25-year-old played in two games earlier this week, but he was made a healthy scratch on Thursday night.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri wants to stay healthy and help New Jersey take the next step. "For us, it's not being content with having a playoff spot and being in a wild card, things like that," Palmieri said. "We want to be a team that makes deep playoff runs and year in, year out competes for the Stanley Cup. It's time to take that next step. Last year is behind us and it doesn't mean anything going into this year. I think as a team we all just need to find another level." He skated in 62 games last season and he produced 44 points.

2 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt will make his NHL playoff debut on Saturday in Game 5. Bratt is projected to play on the top line alongside Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier. He is getting a chance to dress because of an injury to Stefan Noesen.

3 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has signed a one-year, $1,725,000 contract with the New Jersey Devils. Noesen had 13 goals and 27 points in 72 games last season. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled for August 1, but that's no longer necessary. "Since he has arrived in New Jersey, Stefan has played smart, competitive hockey and has scored timely goals," said Devils GM Ray Shero. "He's also a guy you can rely on to play in tough defensive situations and has really grown his all-around game."

4 Christoph Bertschy Active

Christoph Bertschy was traded from Minnesota to New Jersey on Thursday. The Devils got Bertschy and Mario Lucia from the Wild in exchange for defenseman Viktor Loov. Bertschy played nine NHL games with the Wild over three seasons. He had one assist in those games. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has agreed to a one-year, two-way contract. Lappin can earn $700,000 at the NHL level or $225,000 in the AHL. Regardless of what combination he plays in, he's been promised a total salary of at least $250,000 in 2018-19. He had 31 goals and 53 points in 65 AHL games last season. He also had a goal in six games with New Jersey.

6 Joey Anderson Active

Joey Anderson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils. Anderson will join the Devils and he's slated to skate with the team on Monday. He had 11 goals and 27 points in 36 games during his sophomore season with University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2017-18. Anderson was selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Sidelined

Sami Vatanen sustained a concussion and a facial laceration after he was hit hard by Nikita Kucherov in Game 4. Vatanen was not able to play in Game 5 against the Lightning and that was the last game of the series. He will use the off-season to recover. Vatanen had one goal in four playoff games as well as 28 points in 57 regular-season appearances with New Jersey after he was acquired from Anaheim.

2 Damon Severson Active

The Devils are hoping that Damon Severson will be more consistent going forward. Severson was great at times in 2017-18, but he also ended up spending six games as a healthy scratch during the season and was kept out of the lineup for an additional playoff game. "Consistency is the biggest thing in this league," Severson said. "It’s so tough to find your game every night with the travel or whatever excuses may be. I need to be able to find my consistency, find my skating game every night. I think I know what I bring to the table, it’s just a matter of being consistent with that." It's not unusual for young players to have consistency issues and it's entirely possible that he'll find his way as he adjusts to the NHL. He had nine goals and 24 points in 76 games in 2017-18.

3 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher will compete for a top-four defense spot on the Devils going into 2018-19. Butcher and Mirco Mueller are viewed as the top candidates for the job after John Moore left the team for Boston via free agency. Butcher shined offensively during his rookie year with 44 points in 81 contests. He also had four points in five playoff outings. It seems like Butcher will get a chance at an increased role if he can handle the defensive responsibilities.

4 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils lost Game 2 with a bad 10 minutes in the second period. The Lightning scored four times in the second as the Devils crumbled in losing 5-3. "We had a bad 10 minutes or so and it cost us," Greene said. "We gotta be better on the PK there. Give up two net-front goals there. Besides that, we battled really hard. We had a really good third period. But we can’t give up chances like that. We have to be a little more desperate in front there, and make sure our PK comes up big, because we’re going to have to kill a few off. Obviously we had a really good kill in the first (period). Really, really good kill. I thought it gave us momentum, and then it took away from us in the second." The Devils trail the series 2-0 and will look to get back in it when the two teams play in New Jersey Monday for Game 3.

5 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller got a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. Mueller was named one of Switzerland's top three players of the tournament by the team's coaches. He logged key minutes on the back end during Switzerland's surprising run to the gold-medal game, while contributing one goal and five assists in 10 appearances.

6 Eric Gryba Active

The Devils have inked defenseman Eric Gryba to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal is worth $700,000 if he plays in the NHL and $300,000 if he toils in the minors, but $350,000 of it is guaranteed. Gryba is not known for his offensive contributions, as his two points in 21 games with the Oilers last season will attest. However, Gryba, who has amassed 358 penalty minutes in 279 career NHL games, can contribute in deep hockey pools if PIMs are a category.

7 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy tried to find a positive side after the Devils fell to 3-1 in their first round series against Tampa Bay. The Lightning earned a 3-1 win over New Jersey Wednesday night to push them to the brink of advancing to the second round. Game 5 will be played in Tampa Bay on Saturday. "This is a spot we’re comfortable - we’re comfortable being the underdog," Lovejoy argued. "We need to go out and win one game in Tampa." The Devils certainly weren't highly regarded going into this season and they proved a lot of critics wrong by getting this far. Going into this series, they were once again expected to fall short. So an argument can be made that if anyone is feeling the pressure right now, it would be Tampa Bay, but that hasn't helped the Devils enough in this series to date. We'll see if the Devils can manage to push this series into Game 6.

8 Steven Santini Active

The New Jersey Devils have signed Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract. That works out to an annual average value of just under $1.417 million. He'll earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million in 2019-20 and $1.65 million in 2020-21. The 23-year-old split last season between the NHL and AHL. Santini had two goals, 10 points and 21 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Devils, and three goals, three assists and eight penalty minutes in 27 AHL games. "We are excited to lock up Steven, a young, developing defenseman, for the next three seasons," said GM Ray Shero. "He provides size and a physical element that complements our existing defensive group moving forward." Santini still has time to develop into a solid defenseman, but don't expect him to carry any fantasy value next season.

9 Brian Strait Active

Brian Strait has inked a two-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils. Strait accounted for eight points and 52 penalty minutes in 61 games for the Binghamton Devils of the AHL this past season. He can earn an average annual salary of $675,000 at the NHL level.

G 1 Cory Schneider Sidelined

Cory Schneider should be considered the Devils' number one goaltender heading into the season. Schneider, who had hip surgery during the off-season, struggled badly at times during the regular season, but he rebounded nicely in the playoffs. The 32-year-old posted a 1.78 goals-against-average and a .950 save percentage in the postseason. Keith Kinkaid is still a threat to him, though. Schneider will need to play well at the beginning of the year, if he is 100 percent healthy, to see the majority of the starts.

2 Keith Kinkaid Active

After Keith Kinkaid's strong 2017-18 campaign, he might enter the season as the Devils' 1B goalie as opposed to being the backup. Kinkaid certainly seemed to earn the starting gig towards the end of the season and even started in two playoff games. Granted, Kinkaid struggled in those contests, allowing Cory Schneider to step back in and do well the rest of the way even if the Devils were still eliminated, but taking in the campaign as a whole, it was an encouraging one for Kinkaid. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kinkaid and Schneider split the Devils' starts roughly even early in the season and for that to continue unless one of them clearly establishes himself above the other.