Tyler Bertuzzi | Winger | #59

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Detroit has some key restricted free agents to re-sign this off-season, including Dylan Larkin. Larkin led the Red Wings in scoring last year with 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in 82 games. 2017-18 leading goal-scorer Anthony Mantha is another important restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Other RFAs include Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk.

2 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg plans to return for the 2018-19 campaign. Zetterberg still has three seasons left on his contract, including 2018-19, but he might end up retiring before it's over. If nothing else though, he's looking ahead to next season. "I'm in training and looking forward to a better season," Zetterberg said. He'll celebrate his 38th birthday in October.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen will join Team Denmark for the 2018 Worlds. Nielsen is the all-time points leader for Denmark. He had 152 goals and 423 points in 764 career games. Denmark has some good young players now though as Bjorkstrand recorded 40 points in his first full season and Nikolaj Ehlers reached the 60-point milestone for the second straight campaign.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening will play in Saturday's game against the Islanders. This is a little surprising considering the Wings announced that Glendening was done for the season due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 68 games this season.

LW 1 Anthony Mantha Active

The Detroit Red Wings and Anthony Mantha's camp have talked about a potential bridge deal. Red Wings GM Ken Holland and Mantha's agent, Pat Brisson, met during the NHL combine in Buffalo. Mantha is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st, so the two sides will hope to get something done before that point. The 23-year-old had 24 goals and 24 assists in 80 games with the Wings last season. Don't be surprised if he lands a two-year deal worth just under $4 million per season.

2 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Abdelakder got the Red Wings on the board at the 12:38 mark of the second period to cut his team's deficit to 3-1 at the time. Unfortunately for the Wings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Abdelkader also got a 10-minute misconduct for cross-checking Alexander Kerfoot late in the third period. He now has 12 goals and 32 points in 65 games this season.

3 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

Tyler Bertuzzi has signed a two-year contract extension with Detroit. Bertuzzi's new deal will reportedly have a cap hit of $1.4 million. He posted seven goals and 24 points in 48 games with the Red Wings last season. Bertuzzi should be a regular at the NHL level in 2018-19.

4 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Montreal. Helm has been hot of late with four goals and two assists in the past five games. He has posted 31 points in 74 matches this campaign.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist will be looking for more production in 2018-19. Nyquist netted 21 goals, which is his highest total since 2014-15 when he had 27 markers. He also had a career-high with 213 shots on net. However, he posted personal lows with 19 assists and 40 points this past season.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou had five shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. Athanasiou and Justin Abdelkader tied for the team lead in that category. The Wings fired a total of 39 shots on Philipp Grubauer, but none of them found the back of the net. Athanasiou has just one goal in his last 11 games. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 63 games this season.

3 Martin Frk Active

Detroit has signed Martin Frk to a one-year contract. Frk's deal is reportedly worth $1.05 million. It was reported last week that he wasn't going to get a qualifying offer from Detroit, but in the end that didn't matter and he never made it to unrestricted free agency.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New York Islanders. Witkowski has served as a spare part for most of the season. He has one goal, three assists and 68 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This will be the eighth game in a row that Booth watches from the press box. He has four goals, one assist and a minus-2 rating in 26 games this season. Luke Witkowski and Xavier Ouellet will also serve as scratches in this one.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen's wife, Cissi, detailed her family's continued struggle in a blog post as her husband continues to suffer from post-concussion syndrome. "I don't know where to start, but this week has been really hard and extremely emotional. Monday morning the kids, Lisa and I flew out to Denver, Colorado to visit Johan," Cissi wrote on Franzenresidence.com. "He's been going thru an intensive treatment program at Marcus Brain Health Institute, and this last week was a family week where I joined in for a lot of sessions. He's still dealing with post-concussion syndrome, and the last months have been really bad. Something needed to happen and I'm so thankful we found this new amazing place. It opened up in March and they treat veterans and athletes with brain traumas. Johan was actually their very first athlete." She went on to say that Franzen continues to have good and bad days, but they are hopeful for the future because he has shown improvement. He has not played a game since October 2015.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green has reportedly received a pair of short-term contract offers from the Detroit Red Wings. Green is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing a three-year, $18 million contract. The offers he received from Detroit are one-year and two-years, respectively. It wouldn't be surprising if there was a better offer out there for Green as an unrestricted free agent, so he might end up testing the market.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley posted a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Sharks. Daley also filled up the stat sheet with two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minor penalty. The veteran rearguard has posted nine goals this season, the second-most of his career behind the 16 he netted in 2014-15 in Dallas. Daley has picked up the pace with four goals over his past nine contests, but he remains useful only in the very deepest of fantasy pools at this time.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser felt his ankle injury hindered him even after he returned. DeKeyser wasn't able to play from Oct. 12-Nov. 17 due to the injury. To make matters worse, he had no points and a minus-10 rating in his first 10 games back from the injury. "The ankle set me back a little bit," DeKeyser said. "Even after (returning), I didn’t think I was playing some of my best hockey. I thought it would be better but it took more time to get playing where I wanted to be. December wasn’t great a month for me. I started to play better in January – but I want to be ready from game one." Coach Jeff Blashill felt that DeKeyser had a great second half of the season, so there is a silver lining there. He's become an important part of Detroit's defense, but he doesn't do enough offensively to make him a factor in standard leagues.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall will be back next season. Kronwall was limited to 57 games in 2016-17, while dealing with a knee issue, but he only missed three games this past season and didn't sit out any practices. The 37-year-old defender has one more season left on his contract.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen was also scratched in Saturday's game. He has no goals and eight assists in 44 games this season. Justin Abdelkader and Trevor Daley are both out with injuries.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson (illness) expects to be back in the lineup on Sunday. Ericsson did not play Friday because he was dealing with an illness. He still does not feel quite 100 percent, but he took part in the morning skate alongside Trevor Daley.