Tyler Bertuzzi | Winger | #59

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (58) / DET
Recent News

Tyler Bertuzzi has signed a two-year contract extension with Detroit.
Bertuzzi's new deal will reportedly have a cap hit of $1.4 million. He posted seven goals and 24 points in 48 games with the Red Wings last season. Bertuzzi should be a regular at the NHL level in 2018-19. Jun 25 - 12:38 PM
Source: Ansar Khan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4871724-7391100183.084
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016DET7000-10000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NYI100010000002.000
Apr 5MON110110000005.200
Apr 3@ CLM120210100003.667
Mar 31OTT100000000001.000
Mar 29@ BUF100010000003.000
Mar 27PIT100000000002.000
Mar 26@ MON1112112000002.500
Mar 24@ TOR1101-12000003.333
Mar 22WAS1000-10000002.000
Mar 20PHI100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Henrik Zetterberg
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Anthony Mantha
2Justin Abdelkader
3Tyler Bertuzzi
4Darren Helm
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
G1Jimmy Howard
 

 