John Hayden | Center | #40

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews has been selected as the first star of the month for February. He racked up eight goals and 18 points in 10 games. Toews finished the month with a six-game point streak and he was held off the scoresheet one time in 10 outings.

2 Artem Anisimov Sidelined

Artem Anisimov (lower body) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks. This will probably sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Anisimov sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Montreal.

3 Tanner Kero Active

The Blackhawks summoned Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford on Thursday. The 24-year-old has posted seven goals and 20 points with the IceHogs this season, and he's also put up 11 points in 39 career NHL games.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (illness) is expected to be available to return Thursday. He didn't play Tuesday against San Jose because of an illness, but he was back on the ice for practice Wednesday.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin extended his goal spree to three straight games on Tuesday night. Panarin has failed to pick up a point in just one of his past nine outings. He has generated 18 points in the last 17 matches.

2 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman produced a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He has tallied five goals and six points in nine games this month. Hartman is up to 15 goals, 26 points and 53 penalty minutes in 56 matches this season.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen, Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny aren't slated to play in Saturday's match with the Maple Leafs. They are expected to be healthy scratches. Through 60 games Rasmussen has posted four goals and eight points 43 blocks and 48 hits. Kempny has picked up eight points with 54 blocks and 75 hits in 47 games.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz is expected to play between Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. He has played with the productive duo before this season. Schmaltz will be filling in for Artem Anisimov, who is going to miss three-to-four weeks due to a lower-body injury.

5 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Desjardins will be coming out of the lineup for Dennis Rasmussen. Desjardins has no goals and one assist in 39 games this season. John Hayden, Tomas Jurco, Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane's late-season surge has put him back in the mix for the NHL scoring title. He won the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy, as league MVP, last season and he has displayed that same form recently. He has racked up 28 points in the last 18 games to give him a total of 77. Kane currently trails Brad Marchand and Connor McDavid by just two points.

2 Marian Hossa Sidelined

Marian Hossa will be sidelined for Saturday's match with the Maple Leafs with a lower body injury. Through 64 games this season the veteran winger has posted 22 goals and 39 points thus far. He's also shooting at 15%, which is his highest rate since 2003-04.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Panik's power play goal broke a 1-1 tie with 3:01 remaining in the third period. He finished the game with two goals and two hits in 16:19 of ice time. The goal puts an end to his six-game goalless drought. Panik has been a pleasant surprise this season. He's scored 18 goals and 37 points in 70 games this season. Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks.

4 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo and Dennis Rasmussen will be scratched against the Red Wings on Friday. Through 39 games this season Tootoo has posted one goal along with 26 PIMs and 32 hits. Rasmussen meanwhile has picked up four goals and eight points 41 blocks and 46 hits in 59 games.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco leads a trio to the press box against the Senators on Thursday. He'll be joined by Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival. Unfortunately, there isn't a lick of fantasy value between them.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith has a three-game point streak. He potted his sixth goal of the season Thursday to open the scoring at the 8:04 mark of the third period. Chicago went on to defeat the Senators by a score of 2-1. Keith has produced 48 points in 70 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook hasn't scored a goal in his last 23 contests. He has scored just three goals in 68 games this season after he produced a career-high 14 markers in 2015-16. Seabrook has posted a 2.7 shooting percentage this year, which is well below his career average of 5.4.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson will return to action Sunday afternoon against the Wild. He missed Friday night's game against the Red Wings for precuationary reasons. If you need Hjalmarsson, activate him now as Sunday's game starts at 12:30 pm EDT.

5 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya scored his first point in his second stint with the Blackhawks on Sunday. Two games, one point. Not too shabby for the veteran defender who won't be leaned on quite as much this time around to provide offense. Chicago would go on to beat Minnesota, 4-2.

6 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the second straight game during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild. Two games, two goals. Not too shabby for the young defender who now has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

7 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will be scratched against the Ducks on Thursday. Through 46 games this season the rookie defender has posted eight points with 22 PIMs with 53 blocks and 75 hits for Kempny. Rozsival meanwhile has seen just 19 games of action this season picking up two points and 43 hits.

8 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival and Chicago have signed a one-year extension worth a reported $650,000. He has mostly served as a healthy scratch this season, while suiting up in just 16 contests. Rozsival can be exposed in the expansion draft this June.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford blocked 25 of 26 shots Saturday night as the Blackhawks beat the Maple Leafs 2-1. In wins and losses both, Crawford has been stingy in the net for the last two months. His previous 12 games had only one instance south of the .900 mark with a very respectable .928 on average. In Saturday’s win he logged a .962, which is his seventh-best effort of the season.