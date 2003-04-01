Player Page

John Hayden | Center | #40

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 223
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (74) / CHI
John Hayden scored his first NHL goal in only his third career start as the Blackhawks beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 Saturday night.
It took only a little more than week after wrapping up his college career to get on the big league’s board. Hayden’s goal came with an assist from Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook. The two veterans could afford to be generous as this was Toews’ 33rd assist and Seabrook’s 31st. Mar 18 - 10:43 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
100000000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 16@ OTT100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Tanner Kero
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Ryan Hartman
3Dennis Rasmussen
4Nick Schmaltz
5Andrew Desjardins
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Johnny Oduya
6Trevor van Riemsdyk
7Michal Kempny
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 