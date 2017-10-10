Mattias Janmark | Winger | #13

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin broke out of a funk with a hat trick Friday night in part due to the presence of Jason Spezza on his line. Seguin, who has been asked by Stars' coach Ken Hitchcock to play a stronger two-way game, had recently been seperated from linemates Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn, and as a result, he has struggled offensively. Teamed with Spezza and Mattias Janmark, Seguin came alive Friday night. Perhaps Spezza, now playing as a right winger, can energize the talented Seguin.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza potted his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal. Spezza, who was credited with the game winner, played alongside Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore in the contest. The trio accounted for all three goals in the victory.

3 Martin Hanzal Sidelined

Martin Hanzal (undisclosed) is back in Dallas and won't play Thursday night at Chicago. Hanzal has already been sidelined with a few different injuries this season. Coach Ken Hitchcock isn't sure what is ailing Hanzal this time around, but an update is projected to come on Friday.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa's natural hat trick Tuesday night came in a span of 6:46. Faksa's three-game performance was the second fastest in franchise history after Bill Goldsworthy accomplished the feat in 5:32 for Minnesota against Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 1973. He also had two goals eight seconds apart, which was the second fastest to Goldsworthy, who scored seven seconds apart against the Kings on Nov. 27, 1971. The first hat trick of Faksa's NHL career led the Stars to a 3-0 win over Vegas.

5 Gemel Smith Active

Gemel Smith will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Smith was scratched for Saturday's win over Edmonton, but an injury to Martin Hanzal will get him back into the fold. He is projected to play alongside Jason Spezza and Remi Elie.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn scored twice in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Benn extended his point streak to four games with his two-goal effort, despite losing the game. It's the second time he's been on a four-game point streak this season. Benn now has 10 goals and 19 points in 18 games played this season.

2 Mattias Janmark Active

Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He snapped an eight-game goalless drought in the process. Janmark's first goal opened the scoring 14:46 into the game. His second tally proved to be huge, as it was the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Janmark finished the night with an even rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 16:04 of ice time. The Stars forward now has six goals and 13 points in 25 games.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel is expected to play with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov again on Tuesday night. Roussel skated on the top line in Saturday's 6-3 win over Edmonton and he posted three points (one goal, two assists). He also recorded 12 penalty minutes and had a plus-3 rating in just 7:14 of ice time.

4 Remi Elie Active

Remi Elie will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Elie has just one goal in 13 games with the Stars this season. It's the second time all season that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Jason Dickinson will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov earned an assist in the Stars' 3-1 win against Montreal. Radulov played his first game against is former teammates on Tuesday night. His assist came on an empty-netter by Tyler Seguin. Radulov has failed to hit the scoresheet once in his last 12 games. He has six goals and 10 assists during that span.

2 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Lightning. Ritchie had a goal and an assist in 14 games this season. This will be his second straight game in the press box. Marc Methot is out with an injury.

3 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against the Canadiens. Shore failed to register a goal across his first 19 games this season, but now he has lit the lamp in each of his past two outings. Still, he needs to be way more consistent before fantasy owners even in the deepest of pools give him a shot.

4 Tyler Pitlick Active

Look for Tyler Pitlick to get back in the lineup on Monday night against Carolina. Pitlick is ready to return from an upper-body injury that has kept him out for the last two games. He has two goals and two assists in 14 matches this season.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg leads all defensemen in the scoring race. Through 16 games, Klingberg has four goals and 18 points. It's a terrific start for him, but Klingberg has been an offensive force for years now as he recorded at least 40 points in each of his first three NHL campaigns. "I see a young guy maturing," Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. "He doesn't have a lot of games in the league to be a go-to guy, but I see his game maturing in that he's really learning when to live to fight another day with the puck. I think that's putting him in a good spot." Klingberg's career-high is 58 points, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the 25-year-old top that this season. It's still early, but he does seem to have found another level.

2 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the New York Islanders. Lindell's goal in the first period made it 3-0 for the Stars. He also picked up the primary assist on Jason Spezza's power play goal in the second frame. Lindell has four goals and three assists in 16 games this season.

3 Marc Methot I.L.

Marc Methot will be out of action for four-to-six weeks after he had his knee scoped on Monday. Methot, who has been put on injured reserve, hasn't played since Nov. 6 with what was initially listed as a "lower-body injury." He has no points in 15 games this season. Methot's extended stay on the sidelines explains why the Stars brought up Julius Honka from the minors on Monday.

4 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis posted an assist with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 victory at Vegas. Hamhuis had one of his best games of the season, also stepping in with three blocked shots, two hits and a minor penalty across 20:21 of ice time. He entered the game with no goals and just one assist over his past 13 contests, so his only fantasy appeal is due to his 27 blocked shots and 22 hits through 22 outings.

5 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns (head) returned to the lineup Tuesday at Vegas and he was scoreless with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and a hit. Johns is a tremendous help to fantasy owners in deeper pools for his help in the hits (50) and blocked shots (35) categories. Other than that he can be mostly avoided, as he has just two goals and five points with a plus-3 rating through 21 contests.

6 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Honka still hasn't picked up a point in eight games this season. This will be the fifth time in seven games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch.

7 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn appears to have earned a spot on Dallas' defense corps. Pateryn has suited up in three straight games, while topping 20 minutes of action in each of his last two outings, after he was a healthy scratch for the first nine matches. The Stars sent Julius Honka to the minors on Tuesday and Jamie Oleksiak, who has struggled this year, could be the odd man out when Stephen Johns is ready to return from a concussion.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Oleksiak has just one assist in 16 games with the Stars this season. He has been scratched often this season, and has even played a game as a forward. He will be joined in the press box by Remi Elie.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Bishop has now won three games in a row and five of his last six. On the down side, he's given up three goals or more in three of his last four contests. The win improves Bishop's record to 12-7-0 on the season.