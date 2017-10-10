Player Page

Mattias Janmark | Winger | #13

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (79) / DET
Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
He snapped an eight-game goalless drought in the process. Janmark's first goal opened the scoring 14:46 into the game. His second tally proved to be huge, as it was the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Janmark finished the night with an even rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 16:04 of ice time. The Stars forward now has six goals and 13 points in 25 games. Nov 30 - 11:40 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
244711-440110145.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DAL73151429121601103108.139
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 28@ VGK100010000001.000
Nov 24CAL101120000001.000
Nov 22@ COL1000-30000005.000
Nov 21MON100000000004.000
Nov 18EDM1000-20000001.000
Nov 16@ TB100000000002.000
Nov 14@ FLA101110000003.000
Nov 13@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Nov 10NYI1101120010011.000
Nov 6WPG100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Martin Hanzal
4Radek Faksa
5Gemel Smith
LW1Jamie Benn
2Mattias Janmark
3Antoine Roussel
4Remi Elie
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brett Ritchie
3Devin Shore
4Tyler Pitlick
D1John Klingberg
2Esa Lindell
3Marc Methot
4Dan Hamhuis
5Stephen Johns
6Julius Honka
7Greg Pateryn
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Ben Bishop
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 