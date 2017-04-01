Colin Miller | Defenseman | #6

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron was once again supreme in the face-off circle. He took the most draws in the NHL this season (1812) and was third in winning percentage at 60.1% behind only Matt Duchene and Antoine Vermette. It is amazing how efficient Bergeron is on the draw year after year.

2 David Krejci Sidelined

David Krejci (upper body) won't be available in Game 2 on Saturday, per coach Bruce Cassidy. That's not surprising given that Krejci didn't practice on Friday, but it's still a blow to the Bruins. They did manage to take Game 1 without him, but there's no question that missing Krejci makes things more challenging for Boston.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner is expected to center Boston's second line in Game 2 against Ottawa. Spooner is being given more responsibility because of the injury to David Krejci. David Backes and Drew Stafford are expected to be his wingers. "I think as a line, if we just get some pucks to the net, we’ll be fine. If we try to get cute, it’s not going to work for us," said Spooner. With Game 1 being so tight, the Bruins will need their second line to produce offense at some point.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

5 Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson Active

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson made his NHL debut against the Capitals Saturday night. In 13 shifts and 8;25 of ice time Forsbacka-Karlsson did not take a shot on goal and was even. The 20-year-old was a former scoring star at Boston University where he registered 66 points in 78 games over two seasons. Forsbacka-Karlsson does not have any fantasy value at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins found themselves down 1-0 going into the third period, but they got goals from Marchand and Frank Vatrano. It was a heck of a response from a team that managed to get zero shots on goal in the second frame. Marchand's goal came with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. The Bruins now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

2 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano found the back of the net in Boston's 2-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night. Ottawa had a 1-0 lead after two periods and then Vatrano got the Bruins on the board at the 4:55 mark of the third frame. It was the 23-year-old's first NHL playoff game and he finished with 10:07 of ice time. Vatrano also led Boston's forward group with three shots on goal.

3 Noel Acciari Sidelined

Noel Acciari (upper body) took part in Friday's practice. Acciari was wearing a non-contact jersey though, so he should still be considered questionable for Saturday's game. He had two goals and five points in 29 regular season contests.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will be scratched against the Predators on Tuesday. Through 43 games this season Beleskey has posted three goals and eight points along with 43 PIMs and 93 hits.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly will be scratched against the Capitals on Saturday. Through eight games with Boston this season the youngster has one point and nine hits.

6 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller will return to action on Saturday against the Capitals. It'll be his first game in a month due to a lower body injury. Through 58 games this season he's posted seven goals and 14 points with 70 hits.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak contributed an assist in his NHL playoff debut on Wednesday night. He had a helper on Brad Marchand's game-winning goal with 2:33 remaining in the third period. The Bruins have a 1-0 series lead with Game 2 set for Saturday afternoon.

2 David Backes Active

Bruins forward David Backes says his team simply isn't playing well enough right now. "I think it’s not good enough from top to bottom," said forward David Backes. "I’ll be the first guy to point fingers at my chest and say I need to be better. (Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa) was certainly not our best when it’s that time of year [and] you need your best every night to win, no matter who you’re playing against or what the circumstances may be." The Bruins have picked a horrible time to lose four games in a row, as they're in the middle of a playoff race. If the post-season started today, the Bruins wouldn't be in it.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash has produced quite a bit of offense over the last four games. Nash only has just seven goals and nine assists in 76 games this season, but he's put up three goals and two assists in his last four contests. Don't expect him to keep producing like this. Don't rush to add him in any of your fantasy leagues.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford earned an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. Stafford has four goals and eight points in 18 games since being acquired by Boston. That's quite the payoff considering he had just 13 points in 40 games with the Jets prior to the trade.

5 Jimmy Hayes Sidelined

Jimmy Hayes will miss Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury. Sean Kuraly was summoned on an emergency basis and will draw into the lineup. Hayes has two goals and five points in 58 games this season.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Sidelined

Torey Krug (lower body) will probably miss the entire first round, according to Bruins GM Don Sweeney. Krug had eight goals and 51 points in 81 games this season. Naturally missing out on Krug is a significant blow, but the Bruins still have a good shot at defeating the Ottawa Senators. If they do then Krug might be able to join them for the rest of the playoffs.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara registered a point for a fourth straight game on Thursday night. He earned an assist on a power-play goal by Drew Stafford in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Chara has two goals and two helpers during his scoring streak.

3 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo (upper body) won't be able to play in Game 1 on Wednesday. Carlo might be back for Game 2 on Saturday, but that remains to be seen. He had six goals and 16 points in 82 contests this season.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid appeared to shake off a late-game injury on Thursday night. He left for approximately five minutes, but he was able to return. McQuaid may have hurt his leg during the third period. "I felt all right, it was good to get back out there," said McQuaid. "It was kind of an awkward hit, an awkward position ... and awkward result, yeah. Stuff happens."

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch on Sunday. It will be Liles' second straight game in the press box. He has no goals and five assists in 33 games this season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller scored his third goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Miller is up to 12 points in 55 games this season. His career-high was set last year with five goals and 18 points in 71 games.

7 Colin Miller Sidelined

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators. It's a big loss for the Bruins who are already without Krug and Carlo. In his absence, we expect Charlie Mcavoy to play north of 20 minutes again. Joe Morrow will enter the lineup and start the game on a pairing with Kevan Miller.

8 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy logged 24:11 of ice time on Wednesday night in Game 1 versus Ottawa. That was the second-most of any player on the Bruins after Zdeno Chara (25:32). McAvoy attempted four shots, had one hit, two blocks and a plus-1 rating. He also logged 4:13 of action on the power play. The 19-year-old defender was poised and confident during his NHL debut. The Bruins have a good one here and fantasy GMs should take notice for next season.

9 Joe Morrow Active

The Boston Bruins have announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators and that Joe Morrow would enter the lineup in his place. The Bruins are now missing three of their regular defensemen for their matchup with the Senators. Joe Morrow is expected to start Game 2 alongside Kevan Miller on the third pairing. Morrow picked up just one assist in 17 regular-season games for the Bruins.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Rask gave up the game's first goal in the second period, but he was outstanding in this one. The Bruins goalie kept his team in the game, especially in the second period when they were outshot 12-0. Boston eventually got two goals from Frank Vatrano and Brad Marchand in the third frame. Rask and his team now find themselves up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

2 Anton Khudobin Active

Anton Khudobin was back on the ice Tuesday after recovering from an illness. He underwent medical tests on Monday and received the green light from doctors. "I hate to be sitting at home or being injured," said Khudobin. "That's just the worst feeling. I'm really glad to be back on the ice, espeically this time of the year."