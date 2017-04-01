Player Page

Colin Miller | Defenseman | #6

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (151) / LA
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.
It's a big loss for the Bruins who are already without Krug and Carlo. In his absence, we expect Charlie Mcavoy to play north of 20 minutes again. Joe Morrow will enter the lineup and start the game on a pairing with Kevan Miller. Apr 15 - 1:53 PM
Source: Boston Bruins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6167130551100085.071
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015BOS42313160390500059.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8WAS1101100000011.000
Apr 6OTT000000000000.000
Apr 4TB000000000000.000
Apr 2@ CHI100002000001.000
Apr 1FLA100000000000.000
Mar 30DAL000000000000.000
Mar 28NAS000000000000.000
Mar 25@ NYI100014000001.000
Mar 23TB100010000002.000
Mar 21OTT1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
5Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Riley Nash
4Drew Stafford
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Charlie McAvoy
9Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
3Malcolm Subban
 

 