Jujhar Khaira | Winger | #54

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214
College: Michigan Tech
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (63) / EDM
In only his second start of the season and 17th of his career, Jujhar Khaira scored his first career goal in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes Monday night.
Khaira was relieved to get his first goal and now wants to build on that. He has eight goals and 10 assist so far this year with the AHL Bakersfield Condors in 24 starts. In 2015-16 with the Oilers he managed two assists in 15 games. Jan 16 - 11:47 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000-10000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015EDM15022-2130000014.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14CAL000000000000.000
Jan 12NJ1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Brandon Davidson
8Eric Gryba
9Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 