C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid registered two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey. He had a hand in Edmonton's game-tying score by Patrick Maroon and he set up Leon Draisaitl for the game winner. McDavid leads the league with 50 points in 44 games. He's also celebrating his birthday Friday and is now 20 years old. That leaves him with 30 goals and 98 points in 89 contests as a teenager.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 win over Boston on Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 19 points in 40 contests in 2016-17.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic won the hardest shot in Edmonton's super skills competition Sunday. Lucic's shot was 102.7 MPH. That's nice but Lucic has gone 10 games without a goal and it has been 17 games since he scored at even strength. Poolies who took Lucic in part for his penalty minute totals have been so disappointed this season as he has only 18. Even teammate Connor McDavid has more with 20. It's been a tough go of things of late for the tough winger who has nine goals and 26 points this season.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon is already at the 18-goal mark after he scored the Oilers' only goal in Edmonton's 2-1 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Maroon is already well beyond his career-high for goals, which he established with 11 in 62 games with Anaheim back in 2013-14. His 24 points puts him in a great position to exceed 34 hots, which marks the best point total he's ever collected at the NHL level.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks will return to the Oilers' lineup on Saturday versus Calgary. The veteran winger has posted three points along with 18 PIMs, 24 blocks and 28 hits in just 18 games of action this season.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against San Jose. Slepyshev has played in just 15 games this year and he's suited up in just one of his team's last six games (including tonight). Brandon Davidson is still out with an illness.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

In only his second start of the season and 17th of his career, Jujhar Khaira scored his first career goal in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes Monday night. Khaira was relieved to get his first goal and now wants to build on that. He has eight goals and 10 assist so far this year with the AHL Bakersfield Condors in 24 starts. In 2015-16 with the Oilers he managed two assists in 15 games.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner for the Oilers in a 3-2 come from behind win over New Jersey on Thursday. Draisaitl fired home a one-timer on a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 opportunity at 1:50 of overtime to cap off nice night for the 21-year-old. He also added two assists in 21:44 of ice-time. That's 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points in 44 game for the blossoming star. Patrick Maroon and Andrej Sekera scored as well for the Oilers.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle's goal drought was extended on Thursday after he connected with the post in the second period. Eberle could have certainly used a bit of puck luck as now his slump has extended to 16 games. Eventually he'll find the back of the net again and when it happens, he might get pretty hot to make up for lost time.

3 Zack Kassian Active

There is a chance that Zack Kassian could be scratched Tuesday. He was not feeling well in the shootout loss to Vancouver Saturday and did not see the ice in the last 15 minutes of the game. If he is unable to go, then Taylor Beck will tag in for him. Kassian has two goals and nine points this season but his value in fantasy lies in his penalty minute total which is 68, fourth best in the NHL.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera netted a goal for the Oilers on Thursday. Sekera has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has five goals and 20 points in 42 contests in 2016-17.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom’s third period goal put the Edmonton Oilers in shooting range, but they could not capitalize and lost 5-3 to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Klefbom turned his one shot into an opportunity when he scored at the 3:45 mark of the third period. The Oilers defenseman led the team in shots on Saturday with nine in an overtime win against the Devils, but he lacked that productivity Tuesday. Klefbom was not the only Oiler afraid of the paint. No one on the team had more than three shots on goal except for Patrick Maroon who threw off the curve with six. This was Klefbom’s seventh goal of the season, his highest scoring season to date.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday. Over 44 games with the Oilers this season Larsson has had a nice go. He's posted eight points along with 28 PIMs, 76 hits , and 130 hits. That's certainly not the production worthy of Taylor Hall, but it's much better than some of the guys Edmonton had been fielding his tenure.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Defenseman Matthew Benning scored his first career NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. After being signed as a free agent at the start of the season, Benning has assisted on seven goals but had didn't have one to call his own. That changed 3:33 into the third period when he shot the puck through heavy traffic on Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s left side. The defenseman has been on a hot streak with four points in the last five games. The goal was assisted by Andrej Sekera and Anton Lander and forced the game into overtime.

7 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson is still unhappy on Matthew Tkachuk's opening night hit on him. Davidson missed two months from an upper body injury after he was slew-footed by the rookie. "I was miserable for a long time over that," Davidson said. "It’s definitely a game I had circled on the calendar for a long time. It was a dirty play. It put a damper on things and put me behind the eight ball...He shot the puck, it went up off my stick and into the mesh (above the glass). The whistle blew, we skated three seconds to behind the net and it was a slew foot, you can clearly see from the video." The two teams battled Saturday for the first time but there were no incidents between Davidson and Tkachuk.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will tag in for Adam Larsson on Saturday against the Flames. Gryba has had a nice season in limited action. Through 23 games he has 36 PIMs along with 86 games, and three points. Clearly he's good for only one side of the puck.

9 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Oesterle was recalled on Sunday. The 23-year-old has six assists in 23 career NHL games. Matt Hendricks and Eric Gryba will watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

A power-play goal at the 17:56 mark of the second period was the only one allowed by Cam Talbot in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes. Talbot was perfect for nearly 38 minutes until Radim Vrbata slipped one past him with an assist from Alex Burmistrov and he went right back to being perfect. Talbot has won five of his last six games and recorded a save percentage of .912 with a GAA of 2.02 in that span.