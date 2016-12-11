Sam Reinhart | Winger | #23

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Sidelined

Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) could be sidelined for two-to-three weeks. "The initial part is 10-14 days of healing time on the procedure and the lack thereof of an appendix," coach Dan Bylsma said. "It's roughly that period of time of rest and recovery and then getting back on the ice." O'Reilly was absent for six games earlier this season because of an oblique problem. In 27 appearances, he has seven goals and 18 points.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel is now riding an ice two-game point streak thanks to his helper during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. Eichel now has a goal and two assists during this mini-streak. For the season the superlative sophomore has six goals and 11 points in 14 games thus far. Which is pretty darn good.

3 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson scored the only goal for the Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Larsson took a picture perfect feed from Sam Reinhart before putting a slap shot right by Cam Ward. Larsson, the former second round pick of the Wild, now has six points and five assists in 32 games this season. Although his offensive game hasn't panned out at the NHL level yet, he brings a strong and reliable two-way game to the Sabres lineup. He has no fantasy upside at the moment.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Girgensons got the Sabres on the board with just 1:03 remaining in the game. Zach Bogosian and Sam Reinhart picked up the only assists on Buffalo's only goal. Girgensons has three goals and three assists in 33 games.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday night. Through 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has posted just a trio of helpers which brings him to six helpers in 66 career NHL games.

6 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier had quite the first period during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. With about five minutes to go in the first period, William Carrier finished a high-check, around the head area, of David Backes coming from the blind side. To be clear, Carrier hits Backes in a parallel fashion, but it doesn't look good. Backes didn't return to the game. Carrier served a minor for a 'Rule 48 infraction', then later fought Adam McQuaid. A suspension could be coming. All that in just 83 seconds of playing time. Stay tuned.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Kane opened the scoring at the 7:12 mark of the first period and then scored the go-ahead goal (4-3) in the third. After a slow start, Kane is starting to find his scoring touch. He's found the back of the net four times in the last five games and he's now up to eight goals on the season. He also dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis (groin) took part in Thursday's optional skate. That's obviously a good sign, especially after Sabres coach Dan Bylsma projected on Wednesday that Ennis would start practicing with teammates in seven-to-10 days. That being said, the Sabres have cautioned that Ennis still has a lot of work to do before he'll be ready to return to the Sabres' lineup.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno ticked off all the boxes during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Foligno picked up his fifth goal of the season, which gives him three points over his last four games to boot. He also notched two hits and three blocks as well in the effort. For the season Foligno has 12 points in 35 games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo snapped his seven-game goal drought during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. These are also his first points in nearly two full weeks. The Sabres' massive off-season signing now has 10 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. During the streak he has two goals and six points. Not too shabby at all for the 21-year-old who now has eight goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson picked up a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. The points were the veteran winger's first in five games. Unfortunately he hasn't quite been able to rediscover his scoring touch in Buffalo, as he's up to just seven assists and 15 points in 35 games now.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta netted his second goal of the week during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime over the Oilers. The Captain is now up to six goals and 11 points through 26 games this season. Not too shabby for the 37-year-old, all things considered.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen notched a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida on Tuesday night. He registered his 13th power-play point of the season with an assist on goal by Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen's third goal of the year gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Panthers tied it shortly afterward and won easily in the shootout. The Buffalo defender has been red hot lately. He has been held off the score sheet just twice in the last 10 matches and he has five multi-point efforts over that time.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian got through his first game back from injury Saturday night without incident. Bogosian, who had missed 20 games with a knee injury, was on the ice for 21:17 and 22 shifts against the Islanders, most with Dmitry Kulikov. The veteran rearguard was minus one for the evening and took one shot on goal. If you have Bogosian on your fantasy team, he is now safe to activate.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov has sustained a lower-body injury. Kulikov will miss Thursday's game as a result. He's also missed time this season with a back injury. When he's been healthy, he has an assist in 20 games.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe has been playing with Zach Bogosian in recent games. He has formed an excellent pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen this season, but was bumped from that spot in favor of Dmitry Kulikov. Kulikov has struggled mightily this year with no points and minus-10 rating in 19 games, so it is probably in the Sabres' best interest to make a change and get McCabe back with Ristolainen.

5 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges (foot) will return Friday night. Gorges was out for three straight games. He's projected to play alongside Justin Falk in the third pairing.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (lower body) will be back on Thursday. Franson missed three straight games due to the injury. He has a goal and eight points in 31 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. Falk had been sent down to the minors on Sunday. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner faltered late as the Bruins came back to beat the Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night. Lehner stopped 34 of 37 shots, including nine of 10 on special teams with five of six on the penalty kill, during the effort. The Sabres gave their netminder a 2-0 lead after the first period but he'd go on to surrender a pair of goals in each of the remaining periods. He's now 8-11-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .922 save percentage.