Sam Reinhart | Winger | #23

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 193
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Sam Reinhart extended his point streak to five games with a helper during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
During the streak he has two goals and six points. Not too shabby at all for the 21-year-old who now has eight goals and 21 points in 35 games this season. Dec 29 - 11:12 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3481220-184400173.110
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014BUF9011-12000003.000
2015BUF79231942-8882003165.139
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27@ DET1101-121000011.000
Dec 23@ NYI101100000000.000
Dec 22CAR101100000001.000
Dec 20@ FLA111212100004.250
Dec 17@ CAR100000000001.000
Dec 16NYI100000000001.000
Dec 13LA110100000002.500
Dec 9WAS1000-10000001.000
Dec 6EDM100010000002.000
Dec 5@ WAS1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 