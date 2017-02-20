Player Page

Joseph Blandisi | Winger | #64

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (162) / COL
Joseph Blandisi scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over the New York Rangers.
Blandisi picked up the primary assist on John Quenneville's power play goal in the second period before adding the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Blandisi finished the game with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 15:15 of ice time. The Devils forward has now scored six points in his last six games. He's up to three goals and eight points in 20 contests. Mar 21 - 10:19 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
19257-8201300116.125
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NJ 4151217-14344200143.116
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 19CLM1000-20000002.000
Mar 17@ PIT1011-12010001.000
Mar 16PHI1101101000111.000
Mar 14WPG000000000000.000
Mar 11@ ARI101102010000.000
Mar 9@ COL101112000000.000
Mar 7@ CLM1000-20000001.000
Mar 5CLM1000-10000000.000
Mar 4@ BOS1000-10000000.000
Mar 2@ WAS100007000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
6Blake Coleman
7John Quenneville
8Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Joseph Blandisi
4Miles Wood
5Blake Pietila
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3Devante Smith-Pelly
4Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Dalton Prout
7Steven Santini
8Karl Stollery
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 