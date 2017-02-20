Joseph Blandisi | Winger | #64

All Positions

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac rejoined the Devils for Monday's practice. Zajac didn't take part in Saturday's game because his wife was giving birth to their daughter. Zajac is projected to play alongside Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri on Tuesday.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique lifted his point streak to four games with a goal during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. Mark it now three goals and five points during the streak. For the season he has 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha lifted his assist streak to four games with a helper during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. He has exactly four points in that span as well. For the season the rookie has 12 helpers and 20 points in 59 games.

4 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

Jacob Josefson (upper body) is projected to miss New Jersey's next three contests. He is out through Sunday with an upper-body injury. Josefson was injured on Feb. 27 against Montreal.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen will make his Devils debut against Washington on Thursday. In 14 career NHL games, including a dozen this season, the soon-to-be 24-year-old has a pair of helpers with an average ice time of just 6:50. Look for him to get plenty of opportunity in the Garden State.

6 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman will play in Sunday's match with the Blue Jackets. The youngster has but a single point in 12 games at the NHL level. However, he does have 18 goals and 34 points in 49 games down on the farm in Albany.

7 John Quenneville Active

John Quenneville's assist on Friday was the first NHL point in his career. The 30th overall pick in 2014 and the Devils first that season, Quenneville had 12 goals and 41 points for Albany of the AHL in 53 games. He has played in only four NHL games and should be a regular on the Devils next season.

8 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Finally, the Devils were able to snap their 10-game losing streak. Hall's goals gave the Devils 4-2 and 6-2 leads in the third period. The Devils forward is currently riding a three-game point streak and he's scored three goals in his last three outings. He has 17 goals and 29 assists in 59 games this season. Adam Henrique (twice), Kyle Palmieri and Joseph Blandisi also scored for the Devils.

2 Mike Cammalleri Sidelined

Mike Cammalleri (upper body) skated during the week back in New Jersey. Cammalleri did not accompany the Devils on their Western road trip and has missed the last five games with the injury. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 55 games this season a big drop fantasy wise from last season when he had 38 points in only 42 contests. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Joseph Blandisi Active

Joseph Blandisi scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over the New York Rangers. Blandisi picked up the primary assist on John Quenneville's power play goal in the second period before adding the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Blandisi finished the game with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 15:15 of ice time. The Devils forward has now scored six points in his last six games. He's up to three goals and eight points in 20 contests.

4 Miles Wood Active

Mile Wood will return to action on Tuesday against the Rangers. Through 50 games this season Wood has posted eight goals and 16 points with 53 PIMs and 60 hits, while averaging 12:43 of ice time per game.

5 Blake Pietila Active

Blake Pietila is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. He's skated in six games this season, and he has no points and a minus-6 rating. Dalton Prout will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri has 11 goals in his last 12 games. He has been hot of late and now has 25 goals and 48 points in 68 games. He is a must start, even as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

2 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett could be spending his only season in New Jersey this year. Bennett is an RFA after this season and he is not sure the Devils will want to re-sign him. As per usual Bennett was hurt this season and has only five goals and 15 points in 53 games but has points in each of his last four games. "It’s nice to get the results," Bennett said. "Getting chances is great because you know it will come eventually. When you’re getting into 30, 40 games before it starts coming, it can be frustrating at times. You’ve just got to trust that if you’re creating chances, it’ll eventually go in. Now, I’ve just got to try to work my way up to getting two points in a game rather than just one."

3 Devante Smith-Pelly Sidelined

Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body) is listed as week-to-week, according to Devils coach John Hynes. Smith-Pelly has already missed two games due to the ailment. There's only about three weeks left in the regular season, so if he's week-to-week then it seems fair to wonder if he'll return before the end of the campaign.

4 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin will enter the lineup on Tuesday against the Rangers. Through 42 games this season Lapping has posted seven points along with 17 PIMs and 34 hits, while averaging 11:42 of ice time per game.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene (personal) has rejoined the Devils. Greene went to Michigan to be with his family after his father passed away at the age of 68. Greene will join the Devils for Friday's practice and is projected to be back in the lineup on Saturday.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson will make his return to the lineup in Tuesday's game against Columbus. He missed Sunday's game because of an upper-body injury, but he seems to have recovered enough to play. He has three goals and 24 assists in 64 games this season.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore will be scratched against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers on Saturday. Through 42 games this season Moore has posted five goals and 13 points along with 33 PIms, 36 hits and 47 blocks.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill (upper body) will return to the lineup on Tuesday against Colorado. He has been sidelined since Jan. 31 due to an upper-body injury. Merrill has one goal and three assists in 27 outings this campaign.

6 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout will be scratched against the Rangers on Tuesday. Through seven games with New Jersey, Prout has posted one points with four blocks, seven hits and eight PIMs, while averaging 15:49 of ice time per game.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini will play Sunday against Columbus. Through 31 games so far this season, Santini has posted seven points with 32 blocks and 64 hits while averaging 16:05 of ice time per game.

8 Karl Stollery Active

Karl Stollery and Kevin Rooney will be scratched against the Avalanche on Thursday. Through 11 games with New Jersey this season Stollery has three helpers along with 13 PIMs, 16 blocks and 26 hits. Rooney has yet to register a point along with four points in three games.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider turned aside 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers. Schneider came up with a couple of huge saves in overtime, including a diving poke-check right before Joseph Blandisi scored the game-winning goal in the extra frame. Schneider now has a 20-23-10 record with a 2.71 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage.