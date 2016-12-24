Player Page

Spencer Martin | Goalie | #30

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (63) / COL
Spencer Martin will get his first career NHL start on Saturday against the Sharks.
The 21-year-old has been good for AHL San Antonio this season, his second twirl through pro hockey. Martin has posted a 15-9 record through 27 games with a .915 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. Jan 20 - 8:11 PM
Source: Terry Frei on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Matthew Nieto
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Spencer Martin
 

 