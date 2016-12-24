Spencer Martin | Goalie | #30

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene has a three-game point streak. He recorded an assist on a power-play goal by Gabriel Landeskog in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim. Duchene has generated two goals and two assists during that span. He appears to be back on track after posting two points in his previous 10 games.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night. It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko potted his fourth goal of the year during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. It was his first goal since Nov. 29 and just his third point in the past 13 games. The Avalanche forward has 11 points in 33 contests this season.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell and Patrick Wiercioch will be scratched against the Predators on Saturday. Mitchell has posted 20 PIMs with 27 blocks and 40 hits in 34 games this season. Meanwhile Wiercioch has picked up nine points iwth 31 hits and 38 blocks in 36 games thus far.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored the lone goal for Colorado in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Thursday. It was a power-play marker and ninth of the campaign for the Avalanche captain who is the subject of trade rumors. Landeskog has a modest three game points streak going (2G-1A) and has four points in his last five games. He's numbers don't look so bad considering everything going on in Colorado. The 24-year-old has 16 points in 33 games. Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon picked up helpers.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque scored his ninth goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. He also was credited with five shots in the contest. Bourque has 12 points in 26 games for the Avalanche this season.

3 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Ducks on Thursday. Through 33 games so far he's still stuck at three goals and four points along with 49 hits.

4 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto got his first goal of the season Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Chicago. He has accounted for one goal and one assist in four games with Colorado since he was claimed off waivers from San Jose.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Chicago. It's the fourth time in six games that Martinsen is scratched by the Avs. The 26-year-old has one goal and three points in 37 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch will also be scratched.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Chicago. He helped set up goals by Matt Duchene (power play) and Blake Comeau in the contest. MacKinnon has generated two goals and three assists in the last four games to give him 30 points this season.

2 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla picked up an assist and nearly fought Calgary captain Mark Giordano Wednesday night. The linesmen broke up the potential tilt before it happened, though. Iginla was heading to the penalty box on a holding call when he dropped the gloves to fight his former teammate. The 39-year-old veteran has posted just 10 points in 38 games this year.

3 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen netted a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver. He tied the game at 1-1 shortly after Canucks forward Bo Horvat opened the scoring. Rantanen has six goals and 17 points in 32 games this campaign.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Sidelined

Tyson Barrie will miss Thursday's match with the Ducks due to a lower body injury. Colorado's top blue liner has picked up three goals and 23 points along with 42 hits in 42 games so far this season. He is considered day-to-day, for now.

2 Erik Johnson I.L.

Erik Johnson's (broken fibula) original 6-8 week timetable has been extended to 8-10 weeks. That translates to Johnson likely returning in February. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hoping that Johnson will start skating in about two weeks.

3 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin scored his first goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win loss to Nashville. The veteran defender now has nine points in 40 games this season. He also picked up a hit and two blocks in the effort.

4 Nikita Zadorov Active

Colorado coach Jared Bednar appreciates the progress that Nikita Zadorov has made this season. "We talked to him a lot early in the year about just honing in on his defensive details, working on those details, improving and being more of a physical presence in front of our net and keeping guys off the net. Right now, I would say he'd put more work into his conditioning off the ice," Bednar said. "We feel like he can handle more minutes, but we wanted him to get into better condition in order to be able to do that. He's been committed there and I believe that's given him some confidence on the ice. I would say over the past 10 to 12 games we've seen him play some of his best games of the year, amidst a tough stretch." He has posted five assists, 41 penalty minutes, 85 hits and a minus-13 rating in 33 matches this season. The 21-year-old wants to keep working on his offensive game and he intends to shoot more often.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch scored the only goal for the Colorado Avalanche as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. Wiercioch’s goal came late in the third period, but it saved the Avs from a shutout. He not only kept Colorado from being blanked, but he snapped a 16-game streak in which he failed to earn a point. His last point came with an assist against the Oilers November 23rd and his last goal was earned November 15th.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

8 Eric Gelinas Active

Eric Gelinas will tag in for Francois Beauchemin, who is out sick for Friday's math with the Islanders. Gelinas has but a single point in 17 games this season, posting 10 PIMs, 16 hits, and 22 shots in that time as well.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Sidelined

Semyon Varlamov (groin) won't play until after the All-Star break. Coach Jared Bednar said that Varlamov's groin injury isn't a day-to-day issue, so the team decided to shut him down for a while. The Avalanche netminder has dealt with his fair share of groin injuries throughout his career, including a few trips to the sidelines this season.

2 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard turned aside 34-of-36 shots but it wasn't enough as Colorado fell 2-1 to Anaheim on Thursday. The Avalanche were heavily out shot and out chanced and Pickard was both good and lucky to keep it so close all game. The 24-year-old has turned in two good performances, allowing just three goals on 72 shots combined. With Varlamov back on the shelf, he will likely get a lot more starts. He's not a recommended start with the struggling squad in front of him, though.