Player Page

Roster

Matt Murray | Goalie | #30

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 178
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (83) / PIT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Murray's undisclosed injury is a lower-body issue.
Murray was hurt during Wednesday's contest against Carolina. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called him week-to-week, so this is more than just a minor ailment. Murray's been great when healthy, but this is the second significant injury that's held him back in 2016-17 following his hand injury. With Murray out, Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to take the vast majority of the Penguins' starts. Dec 29 - 1:21 PM
Source: Penguins.nhl.com on Twitter
More Matt Murray Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
199921331362.18499463.9282
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015PIT1374992010252.00355330.9301
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 28CAR140000023.002725.9260
Dec 27@ NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ CLM143010068.372317.7390
Dec 20NYR160100022.002826.9290
Dec 17@ TOR1900000.00661.0000
Dec 16LA16100001.982827.9640
Dec 14BOS162100032.904441.9320
Dec 12ARI16010000.0032321.0001
Dec 10@ TB160100033.002320.8700

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
10David Warsofsky
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 