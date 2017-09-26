Josh Anderson | Winger | #77

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky played his first preseason game on Saturday and is a go for Friday's opener. The pesky center played well on Saturday. Look for 40-45 points this season and around 100 penalty minutes. Draft him accordingly.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg played in his first preseason game on Sunday and was on the first line with Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson. The trio could stick together for most of the season, making them very valuable in fantasy. "It’s the first game, high expectations, but I feel like if we can play a little bit more together it’s just going to get better," Wennberg said. "Everyone’s been talking it up that we’d be playing together. Obviously, it wasn’t the best game, but it’s a lot of fun playing with these skilled players." Look for a bigger year from Wennberg who had 13 goals and 59 points in 80 games last season.

3 Nick Foligno Active

Columbus coach John Tortorella said on Saturday that Nick Foligno will start the season at center. The move will allow last season's first round pick and third overall selection Pierre-Luc Dubois to remain with the team at left wing. "Combination of (Foligno’s versatility) and I could tell that Luc just felt comfortable at wing," Tortorella said. "After last year’s camp when he was a little tentative and he looked overwhelmed, I just wanted to give him as much confidence as possible in this camp and he’s improving every day." Look for a 50 point season from Foligno.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak will return to the lineup from an oblique injury on Tuesday night. He has been out of action since Mar. 31 with the injury. This will be Sedlak's NHL playoff debut, as Columbus tries to avoid being eliminated in the first round by Pittsburgh. He had 13 points in 62 games with the Blue Jackets during the regular season.

5 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder has agreed to a two-year contract with Columbus. Schroeder's new contract is a two-way deal in 2017-18 and one-way pact in 2018-19. He has shared between Minnesota and their minor-league affiliate for the last three seasons. Schroeder was acquired from the Wild last week in exchange for Dante Salituro. He has 17 goals and 40 points in 144 career NHL contests.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Panarin's power play goal midway through the third period gave the Jackets a 3-0 lead. The 25-year-old looks like he'll be able to fit in nicely with his new teammates in Columbus this season. Panarin finished last season with 31 goals and 74 points in 82 games with the Blackhawks last season. He should be able to hit the 70-point mark again this season. He has plenty of fantasy value in standard leagues.

2 Boone Jenner Sidelined

It appears Boone Jenner (back) won't be ready for the Blue Jackets season opener on October 6th against the Islanders. Jenner has yet to skate with his teammates and it is unknown when that will occur. With Saad traded back to Chicago, the Blue Jackets were hoping that Jenner could rediscover the form that saw him score 30-goals during the 2015-16 season. We would hold off on drafting him for the time being.

3 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert hopes to build off his showing in the 2017 playoffs. Calvert had 10 goals and 15 points in 65 contests in 2016-17 and followed that up with a goal and an assist in four playoff games. "I want to do what I did in the playoffs last year," Calvert said. "I want to play at that level all year long. That’s what I’ve been working on all summer. I want to be a difference-maker." We could see Calvert doing better offensively than his did in the 2016-17 regular season, but not by much. If he ends up with 20-25 points then that wouldn't be surprising.

4 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois is slated to start the season on the left wing. The Blue Jackets were trying to make a center out of Dubois after drafting him third overall in 2016 but the responsibilities looked to be a lot for the youngster. Dubois had 21 goals and 55 points in 48 games in the QMJHL last season. Look for at least a nine game trial this season with the Blue Jackets.

5 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano is one of 29 players still trying to make the 23 man Columbus Blue Jackets final squad. Milano was drafted 16th overall in 2014 due to his uncanny ability with the puck but the knock against him has always been his play without the puck. This training camp is different as Milano has learned how to play over the entire 200 feet of ice. "I’ve been trying to become a complete player — the complete package — something I never was," Milano said. "I’ve been working on that ever since I’ve been drafted. It has been part of my game now. Making plays is what I love about hockey. Things have been going well with that part (during camp)." Milano's chances of sticking have improved as Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner have yet to play due to off-season surgeries and Josh Anderson is an RFA. Stay tuned as we cannot recommend Milano at this time but if he gets a top-six role, that could change.

6 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte will have a chance to crack Columbus' roster in 2017-18. Motte will compete for a spot on the third or fourth line role after the Blue Jackets lost William Karlsson to the expansion draft. Columbus saw Motte in action at the University of Michigan when they were watching prospect Zach Werenski, so they are familiar with what he can bring to the table.

7 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen and Lauri Korpikoski are both scratched for Game 3 on Sunday against the Penguins. Hannikainen had 19 goals and 37 points in 57 AHL games this season. Korpikoski has seen just nine games of action with Columbus, and none in the playoffs thus far.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 preseason loss to Nashville. He scored on a second-period power play from Artemi Panarin and Alexander Wennberg. The trio combined for two goals and four assists in the contest. That bodes well for the start of the regular season because they expected to form Columbus' top line.

2 Josh Anderson Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reportedly signed Josh Anderson to a three-year deal worth a total of $5.55 million. The $1.85 million cap hit seems like a good deal for Columbus. Anderson, who was a restricted free agent, held out for all of training camp. The 23-year-old had 17 goals, 29 points and 89 penalty minutes in 78 games with the Blue Jackets last season. There were rumblings about him wanting out of Columbus, but the Jackets did well to wait him out. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for him to get in game shape. He'll only have fantasy value in leagues that award points for penalty minutes.

3 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand wrapped up his pre-season campaign with a goal in a 3-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Bjorkstrand took a nice hard feed from Johnson and put the puck passed Murray to give the Blue Jackets 2-0 lead over the Penguins. Bjorkstrand played alongside Nick Foligno and Sonny Milano during this contest and could start the season that way with Milano having an excellent camp and pre-season. Bjorkstrand has plenty of offensive upside and could be headed for a breakout season with Columbus.

4 Zac Dalpe Active

Zac Dalpe scored two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The 27-year-old has only suited up in nine games over his last two NHL seasons, so even though he was productive tonight, don't expect him to stick around once training camp ends. Top prospect Sonny Milano assisted on both of Dalpe's goals.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski seems to be 100 percent at training camp after he suffered facial fractures during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs. Werenski missed the World Championships as a result of his injury. The Blue Jackets wanted him to work on his one-timers during the off-season and that he did, making him a more dangerous player offensively. He was third in the Calder voting last season behind Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and at the tender age of 20, the defenseman has a really bright future. He had 47 points last season and expect more of the same this season. He is a must keep in all dynasty drafts.

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Even though it's the preseason, Jones still logged 22:07 of ice time. He'll go into the season as Columbus' number one defenseman, which means he should continue to be on the ice quite a bit. He had an impressive 12 goals and 42 points in 75 games last season, and there's no reason to think he can't produce those numbers again in 2017-18.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson is eager to get going this year after Columbus had a short playoff appearance on the heels of a superb regular season. "I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win," said Johnson. "I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that's just not enough. So I'm definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I'm excited every year." The Blue Jackets defender also stated that the Brandon Saad trade was tough for him because they were close friends, but he is looking forward to having Artemi Panarin as a teammate. Additionally, Johnson liked the stability of having one partner on the back end, David Savard, for the entire campaign.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard picked up the 21st point of his campaign during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils. It was the 16th helper of the season for him. He needs just four more for his third straight season with at least 20 assists.

5 Ryan Murray Active

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is looking for more out of Ryan Murray this season. "I hope Mur gets sick of hearing me," Tortorella said. "I’d just like him to say, ‘You know what? I’m sick of listening to your (crap). I’m going to show you,’ because he’s listened to a ton of it from me because I know how good he can be. I hope he has an attitude of, ‘I’m tired of you. I’m going to show you.’ I would love that." Murray was taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry, but the 24-year-old defenseman hasn't lived up to the early hype. He was limited to two goals and 11 points in 60 contests last season and he's seen his role on the team decline due to the acquisition of Seth Jones and rise of Zach Werenski. Murray's still young enough that a breakout isn't implausible, but we wouldn't bet on it either.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington and Lauri Korpikoski will be scratched against Chicago on Friday. Harrington has picked up just three points with 17 hits and 20 blocks in 18 games this season. While Korpikoski has been relegated to the bench with just seven games of action and no points since joining Columbus.

7 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson learned a lot during the five games he played in the playoffs. Carlsson had suited up in just two games during the regular season, but the Jackets decided to dress him in five games against the Penguins in the playoffs. "It was a lot of different feelings. Not really what I expected when I came over. Everything happened really fast," Carlsson said Saturday. "I just tried to live in the moment and that’s maybe what made me successful as well. (Playoff hockey) was a good experience for me, and hopefully I can start where I finished off last season."

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara will undergo hip surgery. Nutivaara will need four months to recover from the procedure. He should be ready for training camp, but this might impact his ability to train over the summer.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky wrapped up the Blue Jackets' pre-season with a 21-save shutout of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bobrovsky looked sharp, making a combined seven saves on both Crosby and Guentzel in this contest. Bobrovsky will be entering the season looking to be the first goaltender to win back-to-back Vezina's since Martin Brodeur accomplished the feat between 2006-2008. Currently, Bobrovsky is the 4th goalie off the board in Yahoo drafts and warrants consideration as being the first.