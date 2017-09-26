Player Page

Josh Anderson | Winger | #77

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (95) / CLM
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reportedly signed Josh Anderson to a three-year deal worth a total of $5.55 million.
The $1.85 million cap hit seems like a good deal for Columbus. Anderson, who was a restricted free agent, held out for all of training camp. The 23-year-old had 17 goals, 29 points and 89 penalty minutes in 78 games with the Blue Jackets last season. There were rumblings about him wanting out of Columbus, but the Jackets did well to wait him out. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for him to get in game shape. He'll only have fantasy value in leagues that award points for penalty minutes. Oct 2 - 10:50 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
More Josh Anderson Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
78171229128900003119.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CLM6011-120000010.000
2015CLM12134020000011.091
2016CLM78171229128900003119.143
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3Nick Foligno
4Lukas Sedlak
5Jordan Schroeder
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Matt Calvert
4Pierre-Luc Dubois
5Sonny Milano
6Tyler Motte
7Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Josh Anderson
3Oliver Bjorkstrand
4Zac Dalpe
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Gabriel Carlsson
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 