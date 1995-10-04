Player Page

Roster

Oliver Bjorkstrand | Winger | #28

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 177
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (89) / CLM
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oliver Bjorkstrand has signed a three-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Columbus didn't reveal the financial terms of Bjorkstrand's contract, but it's reportedly worth a total of $7.5 million. He scored 11 goals and 40 points in 82 contests last season. Bjorkstrand was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. Jul 15 - 12:21 PM
Source: ColumbusBlueJackets.com
More Oliver Bjorkstrand Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
821129404936002163.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CLM12448600000125.160
2016CLM266713460000255.109
2017CLM821129404936002163.067
Oliver Bjorkstrand's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Oliver Bjorkstrand's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Oliver Bjorkstrand's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Oliver Bjorkstrand's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Pierre-Luc Dubois
2Nick Foligno
3Riley Nash
4Alexander Wennberg
5Brandon Dubinsky
6Alex Broadhurst
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Sonny Milano
4Markus Hannikainen
5Lukas Sedlak
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Josh Anderson
3Oliver Bjorkstrand
4Anthony Duclair
5Vitaly Abramov
D1Seth Jones
2Zach Werenski
3David Savard
4Ryan Murray
5Markus Nutivaara
6Adam Clendening
7Scott Harrington
8Gabriel Carlsson
9Tommy Cross
10Dean Kukan
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 