Oliver Bjorkstrand | Winger | #28

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen was pleasantly surprised to see Pierre-Luc Dubois step up in 2017-18. "Well, I think with guys like that, 19-years old, you're kind of surprised every night when he grabs onto more and more responsibility and takes on more and more challenges," said Kekalainen. You want to expect it, you want it to happen, but you can never really put a timetable on it." Columbus had big expectations for Dubois after selecting him third overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, but the team probably didn't expect him to become a first-line center in 2017-18. Dubois registered 20 goals and 48 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign.

2 Nick Foligno Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets are naturally taking blowing their 2-0 series lead pretty hard. Columbus appeared to be set to win the first series of its franchise's history, but instead the Washington Capitals won four straight contests to dismiss the Blue Jackets. "This is a kick in the teeth," said captain Nick Foligno. "No one feels good in here. We had a 2-0 (series) lead and didn’t win. That doesn’t happen." This was the Blue Jackets' fourth playoff series and the second in as many years. There's a lot of promise on this team and although they came up short this time around, they should be competitive again in 2018-19.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash has inked a three-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nash will earn $2.75 million per season. He is coming off a career year with the Bruins that saw him record 15 goals and 41 points in 76 contests. Nash could be a fit as the third-line center of the Blue Jackets.

4 Alexander Wennberg Active

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen believes that Alexander Wennberg will bounce back next season. "I'm 100 percent confident with Wennberg that he's going to have a great year next year," Kekalainen said. "He played through a lot this year with his injuries. There were a lot of painful injuries, real injuries that affected his game that a lot of people would not play through, and he did. I give him credit for it." Wennberg was a disappointment last season with eight goals and 27 assists in 66 outings after he had 59 points in 2016-17. He was replaced by rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois on the top line.

5 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky feels that a full summer of training will help him going into the 2018-19 campaign. Dubinsky was limited last off-season after he underwent wrist surgery. He wants to get faster over the summer. Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen expects Dubinsky to play with a chip on his shoulder after he was handed a reduced role in 2017-18. "I'm sure he's pissed off right now. I hope he is. I know that he is," said Kekalainen. "He wants to be better. He wants to have a bounce-back year, and I think I'm 100 percent sure he will." Dubinsky produced just six goals and 16 points in 62 games last season.

6 Alex Broadhurst Active

Alex Broadhurst has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Broadhurst skated in two games with the Blue Jackets in 2017-18. In 66 AHL appearances with Cleveland, he picked up 19 goals and 41 points.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin's reluctance to re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets is a matter of contract term. Panarin has one season left before he can become an unrestricted free agent and while he's enjoyed his time with the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old isn't sure that he wants to commit to spending the bulk of his remaining career with Columbus. "(Panarin’s) biggest thing is … he loves the team, he loves the coach. It’s not the team or the way they treat him. It’s about, does he want to spend the next eight years in Columbus? That’s the only thing at stake right now. If it was a two-year deal we probably would have done it. But it isn’t a two-year deal. It’s gonna have to be an extended, seven- or eight-year deal put in place," Panarin's agent, Daniel Milstein, said. Panarin's reluctance to re-sign led to reports that the Blue Jackets were exploring the trade market, but Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen countered that.

2 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner has signed a four-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jenner's deal is worth $15 million, which works out to a $3.75 million cap hit. He notched 13 goals, 32 points and 205 hits in 75 games last season.

3 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano will suit up for Game 2 on Sunday against the Washington Capitals. He'll be taking Alexander Wennberg's spot who is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury. Tomorrow's game will be Milano's second career post-season game after suiting up in a game last season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brandon Dubinsky will move to center in Wennberg's usual spot.

4 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Hannikainen has suited up in each of Columbus' last three games, but he'll sit tonight. The 25-year-old has three goals and five assists in 32 games this season. Scott Harrington, Taylor Chorney, Dean Kukan and Eric Robinson will also watch the game from the press box. Lukas Sedlak, Markus Nutivaara, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson will all miss the game due to injury.

5 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak (head) was struck by a Seth Jones' slap shot that led to his helmet being cracked during Thursday's game. Sedlak had been knocked to the ice by a crosscheck prior to being hit by the puck. The puck itself hit him in the back of the net, but the helmet cracking cut him behind his left ear. He wouldn't say if he has a concussion or not, but he did admit to feeling woozy. As previously reported, he's out indefinitely.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson has been playing on a line with Patrick Kane during the 2018 World Championships. That seems to have worked out well for Atkinson, who has six goals and 10 points in seven games for Team USA so far in the tournament. This is the second time that Atkinson has played for the United States at the World Championships with the other being back in 2012. "I feel really confident on the ice," said Atkinson. "My first time (at the worlds, in 2012), it obviously was great to play for your country, but I was still (an NHL) rookie and trying to learn the ropes a little bit. Now, I’m a more established player in the league." The United States and Czech Republic will face off in the quarterfinals.

2 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson will not face any additional discipline from the NHL for his hit from behind to Capitals' defenseman Michal Kempny. Anderson received a five-minute boarding penalty and a game misconduct for the hit that did not seem to be of the kind that would warrant a game misconduct. Anderson will be able to suit up for Game 2 Saturday night.

3 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand has signed a three-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus didn't reveal the financial terms of Bjorkstrand's contract, but it's reportedly worth a total of $7.5 million. He scored 11 goals and 40 points in 82 contests last season. Bjorkstrand was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract.

4 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Duclair had a very encouraging 44-point campaign as a rookie in 2015-16, but his stock has fallen rapidly since then. The Chicago Blackhawks didn't even bother to present the 22-year-old forward a qualifying offer, which meant that he was an unrestricted free agent this summer. Duclair was limited to 11 goals and 23 points in 56 games between Arizona and Chicago last season. He needs to show that he can bounce back.

5 Vitaly Abramov Active

Vitaly Abramov (wrist) is expected to be ready for training camp. Abramov underwent surgery on his left wrist in May and he is slated to have his plastic cast removed in six weeks. He was a scoring machine in the QMJHL last year with 45 goals and 104 points in 56 matches between Gatineau and Victoriaville.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones averaged 30:37 in Columbus' first-round series against the Washington Capitals. No player has averaged a higher amount of ice time in the first round in 2018. Of course, the fact that four of the Blue Jackets' six games went to overtime helped inflate Jones' ice time. He had one goal, four assists and a minus-3 rating during the series. Unfortunately for Jones and his team, they couldn't top the Capitals, so they'll be heading home early. He had a remarkable season overall.

2 Zach Werenski Sidelined

Zach Werenski (shoulder) is still expected to be healthy for next season. Werenski underwent shoulder surgery in early May after he played hurt for at least half of the year. He was given a five-to-six month timetable for his recovery, so if he isn't ready for the start of the campaign then he should available shortly afterward. "He played with a brace that he could hardly move with and tried to shoot with that brace. When your arm moves, like, this much, it's pretty hard, battling for loose pucks in the corner," said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen. "It affects everything, and he didn't ever complain or use it as an excuse. He just kept playing through it and playing through it, and now he'll be healthy for next year."

3 David Savard Active

David Savard (illness) will be good to go Tuesday night. Savard was back on the ice for the team's optional morning skate after he was absent from Monday's session because he was feeling under the weather. He has posted 15 points in 75 games this season.

4 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray has accepted the Columbus Blue Jackets' one-year, qualifying offer. He was taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but hasn't developed as hoped, in part due to some bad luck when it's come to injuries. Murray had a goal and 12 points in 44 games last season. His qualifying offer is worth $2.825 million for the 2018-19 campaign.

5 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara (upper body) will be good to go for Game 1 against Washington. Nutivaara could have played Saturday, but he was held out because the Blue Jackets had already secured a playoff spot.

6 Adam Clendening Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Adam Clendening to a one-year/two-way contract. The defenseman spent most of last season in the minors as he played only five games with Arizona. He was dealt to Chicago at the deadline but spent his Blackhawk days with Rockford of the AHL where he had four goals and 30 points in 38 games. He will make $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL with a guarantee of $400,000.

7 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Harrington has two goals and two assists in 31 games this season. He's been a healthy scratch in every game since Feb. 26. Markus Hannikainen, Taylor Chorney, Dean Kukan, Eric Robinson and Alex Broadhurst will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson has been sent to the minors. Carlsson has two assists in 14 games with Columbus. He's also appeared in six AHL contests, though he hasn't recorded a point at that level this season.

9 Tommy Cross Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Tommy Cross to a one-year/two-way deal. The defenseman will get $650,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the minors but will get a guarantee of $450,000. He has played only three games in the NHL since he was a second round pick in 2007, so he may get his chance to play in the NHL with Columbus. He had spent six seasons with Providence of the AHL and had eight goals and 36 points last season in 73 games.

10 Dean Kukan Active

Dean Kukan will suit up tonight against the Nashville Predators. The Blue Jackets are making some changes to rest up their stud players and are giving some lesser players an opportunity to impress in the regular season finale.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky will play the final year of his current contract in 2018-19. Bobrovsky can become an unrestricted free agent afterward. Columbus also has to sort out Artemi Panarin's contract situation, as he is eligible for free agency as well. Bobrovsky has a cap hit of $7.425 million, while Panarin checks in at $6 million. That's two very important players, who could seemingly walk away next summer, and will be seeking pricey long-term deals.