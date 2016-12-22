Player Page

Brad Hunt | Defenseman | #77

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 187
College: Bemidji State
Nashville has claimed Brad Hunt off waivers from St. Louis.
The Predators have injuries on the back end, so Hunt fills an immediate need and he could be a solid depth pickup. He has collected five points in nine games with the Blues this season. Jan 17 - 12:29 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9145-221100012.083
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013EDM3000-30000001.000
2014EDM11123-601000020.050
2015EDM7000-120000012.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 15@ ANA000000000000.000
Jan 14@ SJ000000000000.000
Jan 12@ LA000000000000.000
Jan 10BOS100000000002.000
Jan 7DAL101100000001.000
Jan 5CAR1000-22000002.000
Jan 2CHI000000000000.000
Dec 30NAS000000000000.000
Dec 28PHI000000000000.000
Dec 22@ TB1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Derek Grant
6Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Miikka Salomaki
3Cody McLeod
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Yannick Weber
9Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 