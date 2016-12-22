Brad Hunt | Defenseman | #77

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen snapped his personal four-game point drought during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. The talented center now has 23 helpers and 30 points in 45 games this season. Noted for his play-making abilities, no one would complain if his scoring saw a boost too.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro has been made a healthy scratch against the Avalanche on Saturday. This will be the veteran pivot's second straight match on the pine. He has four goals and 22 points over 33 games so far.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher picked up his 13th point of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Fisher now has 27 points in 40 games this season, and is well on pace to 45-50 point campaign.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. With the Predators shorthanded in the extra frame, Roman Josi and Jarnkrok entered the Canucks zone on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Josi fed the puck over to his teammate, who buried it by Ryan Miller (click on the link below to see a replay of the goal). The 25-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Austin Watson also scored for the Predators tonight.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will make his Predators debut on Thursday against Boston. Grant had a trio of helpers in 35 games with the Sabres this season. He'll be tagging in for Mike Ribeiro.

6 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons scored a hat trick in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sissons' offensive outburst was far from expected. The Preds forward entered tonight's game with just two goals in 27 games this season. His first goal gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in the second period before his two third period goals gave his team 5-1 and 6-1 leads. The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games in 2016-17. Ryan Ellis, Mike Fisher and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

LW 1 Colin Wilson I.L.

Colin Wilson (lower body) has been put on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 6. Wilson has six goals and 17 points in 38 games this season.

2 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

3 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod had quite the debut for the Predators during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Not only was it his Preds debut, it was his first game against the only other club he's ever known - and he scored! He also fought Jarome Iginla, leaving him just a helper shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick. McLeod now has two goals and 57 PIMs this season.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will skate on the fourth line against the Panthers on Friday. Through 62 career games in the NHL, Zolnierczyk has posted nine points with 87 PIMs and 101 hits. So if you're in the need of his kind of services, he'll be skating to the left of Mike Ribeiro and Craig Smith.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Through 42 games this season the talented youngster now has just 26 points, well off the 60+-point pace he set for himself the last two season. He has points in consecutive games now though, so maybe this is the start of something big.

2 James Neal Active

The Predators have activated James Neal (upper body) from injured reserve. It's been a trying season for the veteran scorer, who has posted just 14 goals and 20 points in 33 games. He's still shooting at a 13.2% clip this year, a full point over his career average.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Smith tied the game at one at the 5:03 mark of the third period. Mike Ribeiro and Filip Forsberg picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Smith finished the game with three shots on goal and four hits in 15:51 of ice time. The 27-year-old has seven goals and seven assists in 38 games.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Predators lineup on Tuesday night. He missed each of his team's last two games with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

D 1 P.K. Subban I.L.

P.K. Subban (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice. He was also part of optional skates on Thursday and Friday, so it looks like he is getting close to a return to the lineup. Subban has missed the last 14 games with what is believed to be a herniated disc.

2 Roman Josi I.L.

Roman Josi (upper body) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Josi was hurt during Thursday's game. He will obviously miss Saturday and Tuesday's games as a result. Beyond that though, his timetable isn't known yet.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm led Nashville with 29:11 of playing time on Thursday night. The Predators lost Roman Josi to an upper-body injury in the match, so Ekholm was called upon to step up with P.K. Subban also missing. "I don't know if (Josi's) back next game or how long it is," Ekholm said. "If he's not, then we'll manage that. I think we've got guys that can come up and step up, and we saw it tonight." He had an assist and a plus-2 rating in Nashville's 2-1 win.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has played in six straight games since returning from his latest injury. He was forced to miss a total of 33 games because of two separate long-term injuries. "It's more frustrating that I had a good training camp," Bitetto said. "I made the team. I felt like I put myself in a position where I was going to help the team. Then you go out on opening night. ... It was a lot of emotions at first." He is getting more comfortable now and is seeing more ice time than he would usually get because of injuries to P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Petter Granberg I.L.

Petter Granberg (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve. He has appeared in 10 games for the Predators this season and he has 10 penalty minutes.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

9 Brad Hunt Active

Nashville has claimed Brad Hunt off waivers from St. Louis. The Predators have injuries on the back end, so Hunt fills an immediate need and he could be a solid depth pickup. He has collected five points in nine games with the Blues this season.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne continued his dominance over the Avalanche during Saturday's 3-2 win. Rinne turned away 24 of 26 shots, including all four asked of him while on the penalty kill. For the season he's now stopped 114 of 123 shots across all games, and wins, over Colorado.