Luke Glendening | Center | #41

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/28/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 199
Contract: view contract details
Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery Monday on his left ankle.
The procedure was required to repair tendon damage. Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season after he suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons. His recovery is expected to take three-to-four months, so he should be ready for the 2017-18 season. Jun 6 - 12:16 PM
Source: DetroitRedWings.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7431114-10260100076.039
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013DET56167-8220000054.019
2014DET821261853410002104.115
2015DET81813214460000388.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9NJ000000000000.000
Apr 8MON000000000000.000
Apr 4@ OTT000000000000.000
Apr 3OTT000000000000.000
Apr 1TOR000000000000.000
Mar 30@ TB000000000000.000
Mar 28@ CAR000000000000.000
Mar 27@ CAR100000000000.000
Mar 26MIN100000000001.000
Mar 24TB100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Frans Nielsen
3Dylan Larkin
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Darren Helm
3Anthony Mantha
4Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Justin Abdelkader
4Riley Sheahan
5Johan Franzen
6Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Niklas Kronwall
6Ryan Sproul
7Nick Jensen
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
 

 