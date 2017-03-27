Luke Glendening | Center | #41

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg notched a goal and an assist in his 1,000th career game. Zetterberg and the Red Wings closed out their time at Joe Louis Arena in style with a 4-1 win over New Jersey. The veteran pivot led the team in scoring with 68 points in 82 contests.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen registered 41 points in 79 games during his first season with Detroit. Nielsen signed a six-year contract worth $31.5 million with Detroit last summer. He finished fourth on the team in scoring after recording a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

3 Dylan Larkin Active

Jeff Blashill praised Dylan Larkin's game at center during the final month of the regular season and during the World Hockey Championship. "Dylan played very well at center with the Wings the last month of the season, so it made sense for him to continue playing that position at the World Championship. He did excellent." said Blashull. "He was very good in the defensive zone, played against the other team’s best payers and won the matchups. It was an excellent tournament for him, I think it will be a real positive leading into next year." Larkin rebounded from a rough sophomore NHL season with 10 points in eight games at the Worlds. He'll likely slot in as a top-six center for the Red Wings next season.

4 Luke Glendening Sidelined

Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery Monday on his left ankle. The procedure was required to repair tendon damage. Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season after he suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons. His recovery is expected to take three-to-four months, so he should be ready for the 2017-18 season.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Sidelined

Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery on Thursday. He is projected to need four-to-six months of rehab, according to GM Ken Holland. Tatar indicated he'd be ready for start of season.

2 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm (lower body) will suit up in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Helm has missed each of the last four games because of a knee injury. He's skating on Detroit's fourth line with Luke Glendening and Drew Miller. Helm has eight goals and five assists in 42 games. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha feels he learned a great deal from his first full NHL season. He wants to develop better habits and be more consistent after he registered 17 goals and 36 points in 60 games. "I know the way I play. I know my best games what they are. I know my bad games what they are," said Mantha. "So for me, it's just something I need to focus on and always have good or great games." He intends to continue to learn next season.

4 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller returned to action on Saturday after being out a week with the flu. Miller was held pointless on Saturday. The bottom-six forward has five goals and seven points this season and if he was in your fantasy lineup at all this season, hopefully he was a friend or family member of yours.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist has been red hot down the stretch. He has found the back of the net in each of his last two matches and he has racked up 16 points in the past 17 contests. Nyquist has registered 45 points in 73 games this season.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou wants to be "as dominant as possible" in 2017-18. "You learn so much playing in this league," Athanasiou said. "I just try to do the best I can and play within my game and not try to do too much. Coming into next season, I'm going to keep a mind-set of wanting to get better. Speed is part of my game. When I get those opportunities, I know I can either get a good scoring chance or change the momentum. It definitely can swing momentum." He finished second on the team with 18 goals this past season and will likely be a key offensive player for the Red Wings next year.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader doesn't need surgery on his knee right now, but it's unclear if that will change. Detroit GM Ken Holland said an ultrasound revealed "there is something" in the back of Abdelkader's knee, but he just resting for now. He still hopes to play in the 2017 IIHF World Championships even though he has been experiencing some discomfort.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan avoided the longest summer of his life by potting his first two goals of the year in the season finale on Sunday. Sheahan scored the final goal at Joe Louis Arena in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey. The 25-year-old had not found the net in his previous 79 games, and finishes the year with 13 points.

5 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

6 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green scored for the second time in three games in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He got his 13th marker of the season during a third-period power play. Green has contributed six points in the last nine contests and currently has 34 points on the year.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser will play for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championships. Fellow Red Wings Jimmy Howard and Dylan Larkin will also be on the American roster. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill will be the bench boss for the U.S. Team.

3 Jonathan Ericsson I.L.

Jonathan Ericsson has been lost the Red Wings for the rest of the season has he prepares to undergo wrist surgery next week. He'll need 12 weeks to recover, putting his return well into the playoffs. With Detroit unlikely to be playing in May, his season is over. Ericsson had nine points, 36 blocks, 63 PIMs and 86 hits in 51 games this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up a pair of helper during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The young defender now has eight points in 39 games so far. Through 70 games in his short career Ouellet has just 14 points.

5 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall isn't considering retirement even though he has battled injuries over the last two seasons. He has a knee issue that isn't going away, but he is confident that it can be managed. Kronwall skated in 57 games this campaign and he posted 13 points. He has a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season.

6 Ryan Sproul I.L.

The Red Wings placed Ryan Sproul (knee) on injured reserve. He has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sproul posted a goal and seven points with 12 hits and 14 blocks, while averaging 15:09 of ice time per game over 27 games.

7 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen contributed two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa on Monday night. He has produced multi-point efforts in each of his last two contests. Jensen has four goals and 13 points in 46 matches this season.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

The Detroit Red Wings have to decide whether they will protect Petr Mrazek or Jimmy Howard in the upcoming expansion draft. The Red Wings have been talking trade about one of their netminders. If this was last summer, it would have been a no-brainer as Mrazek was much the better goalkeeper in 2015-16 but he regressed a lot this past season with a 18-21-9 record to go with a 3.04 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Compare that with a 27-16-6 mark, a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 15-16 and you can see why there is concern in Hockeytown. Howard was the better netminder last season but is seven years older than Mrazek and that could be the deciding factor.