Nathan Walker | Winger | #79

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom made roughly a $10,000 donation to the youth hockey organization Valbo HC. Backstrom's donation was the bonus that he received for helping Team Sweden win gold at the 2017 World Championships. Backstrom is a former member of the organization and their arena is named after him.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov earned four assists in Saturday's 6-1 win against Montreal. Kuznetsov picked up a helper on all four of Alex Ovechkin's goals in the contest. He also had three assists on three goals by Ovechkin in Washington's 2017-18 opener against Ottawa.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller had a pair of assists in the Capitals 4-2 win Saturday. Eller had Alex Ovechkin on his wing and that never hurts as he set up Ovie's insurance goal. Eller has five assists in 11 games during the playoffs and has not been a bad selection in playoff pools thus far.

4 Jay Beagle Active

While Jay Beagle isn't injured, Capitals coach Barry Trotz did note that he's been dealing with "tightness." Beagle hasn't appeared in a preseason game yet for the Capitals, but he has been participating in Washington's practices. He's likely to make his preseason debut on Saturday, so the issue is of little concern at this time.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored four goals in Saturday's 6-1 win over Montreal. Ovechkin found the back of the net early and often and he currently has seven goals after just two games. He got the Capitals on the board 20 seconds into the match and then he scored again at the 2:51 mark of the first period. Ovechkin completed his second hat trick of the year just before the first intermission and got his fourth late in the second frame. What an incredible start to the season for "The Great Eight."

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly found the back of the net in Washington's 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa. Connolly set a career-high last season with 15 goals in 66 games. Despite scoring in the opener, he might finish below that goal mark in 2017-18. Keep in mind he only logged 11:11 minutes in Thursday's contest.

3 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac will be a healthy scratch Saturday night against Montreal. He will give way so that Nathan Walker, who is the NHL's first Australian-born player, can dress.

4 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana has fit in very well alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Capitals' first line. The 21-year-old Czech-born winger registered two assists in the Caps' season opener and appears to have developed some chemistry with Ovie and Kuznetsov. Needless to say, if Vrana can keep this gig he will be a very valuable fantasy asset going forward.

5 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker scored in his NHL debut Saturday. It was a momentous occasion as Walker became the first Australian-born player to play in the NHL. It took a while for Walker to get credit for the goal as Devante Smith-Pelly was announced as the goal scorer late in the second period. When the goal was credited to Walker in the third, the crowd went wild, especially his family who came in from Australia for the game. Congratulations to Walker on his debut and goal.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie was back at practice Friday after suffering an undisclosed injury Wednesday. It happened in a 4-1 loss to the Devils as Oshie was hit by John Moore and Oshie then went after Moore but missed him and smacked into the boards. He left the ice gingerly but was okay and back at practice a couple of days later. "I got a little tangled up with a guy behind the net and, just, I mean it’s preseason, so just decided not to finish the last 10 minutes," Oshie said. "I think in the regular season, if that’s Game 1, I just probably stay in. But I just wanted to be sure. It was a little precautionary thing. I skated out today and I felt normal. I feel good. I imagine I’ve got a pretty good chance of going Sunday." Look for a 30 goal, 60 point season from the winger and draft him accordingly.

2 Andre Burakovsky Active

The Washington Capitals have inked Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million contract. Burakovsky was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. A bridge deal made a lot of sense here as Burakovsky has shown promise, but he hasn't reached the 40-point mark in a season yet. The 2017-18 campaign could be where that changes though as he should get an opportunity to serve as a top-six forward.

3 Tom Wilson Suspended

Tom Wilson has been suspended for four games for boarding St. Louis' Sammy Blais. Wilson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play. This was the second incident of the preseason that warranted a look from the NHL's department of player safety. He was banned for two exhibition contests for a hit on St. Louis' Robert Thomas. Wilson apparently didn't learn his lesson and now he'll miss the first four games of the 2017-18 season because he qualifies as a repeat offender.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson signed a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Washington Capitals. Chiasson attended Capitals training camp on a professional tryout. The 27-year-old is now on his fourth different team in the last five seasons. He had 12 goals and 12 assists in 81 games with the Flames last season. He has no fantasy value going forward.

5 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 exhibition victory versus St. Louis. Smith-Pelly notched two goals and two assists in five preseason outings. He certainly made a strong case for himself to have a roster spot going into the 2017-18 campaign. DSP only had nine points in 53 contests with New Jersey last year.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 30-year-old tied the game at just 30 seconds into the second frame. Niskanen isn't an incredible point producer, but he has been pretty consistent over the last few years. The Caps defenseman has scored between 31 and 46 points in each of the last four seasons. He'll have some fantasy value in standard leagues.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov has inked a six-year, $30.6 million contract extension with the Washington Capitals. Orlov was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He had six goals and 33 points in 82 games while averaging 19:32 minutes last season. He'll celebrate his 26th birthday in July so he might not have much upside left, but if all he does is maintain his current level then he'll look pretty reasonable with his $5.1 million annual cap hit.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Head coach Barry Trotz has announced that Brooks Orpik will most likely start the season in a top-four pairing role with John Carlson. Because of an early slate of road games to start the season, Trotz wants a more of a veteran presence in his top-four. We wouldn't recommend picking up Orpik in even the deepest of leagues.

5 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chorney played in just 18 games during the regular season and he piled up one goal and four assists. He hasn't played in a playoff game in 2017. Paul Carey and Chandler Stephenson will also watch from the press box.

6 Christian Djoos Active

The Washington Capitals will scratch Christian Djoos against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Joining Djoos in the press box with be Nathan Walker. Djoos had 58 points in 66 AHL games last season but has yet to play in a NHL game. He's someone to keep an eye on if he gets some game action and time on the power play. Tom Wilson will also miss the game due to suspension.

7 Aaron Ness Active

Aaron Ness was returned to AHL Hershey on Sunday. Ness has five points in 39 career NHL games. He also has five goals and 16 points in 41 games for the Bears this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby made 38 saves in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Saturday. It was a lopsided final score, but Holtby was excellent in the contest. The Canadiens outshot the Capitals 32-9 after the first period, but Holtby wouldn't let them back into the game. The Washington netminder has a 2-0-0 record to start the year with a 2.40 GAA and a .930 save percentage.