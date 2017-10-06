Nathan Walker | Winger | #79

Player Page

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 186
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (89) / WAS
Nathan Walker scored in his NHL debut Saturday.
It was a momentous occasion as Walker became the first Australian-born player to play in the NHL. It took a while for Walker to get credit for the goal as Devante Smith-Pelly was announced as the goal scorer late in the second period. When the goal was credited to Walker in the third, the crowd went wild, especially his family who came in from Australia for the game. Congratulations to Walker on his debut and goal. Oct 8 - 10:39 AM
Source: NBC Sports Washington
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
110110000002.500
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 7MON110110000002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Tyler Graovac
4Jakub Vrana
5Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Devante Smith-Pelly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Taylor Chorney
6Christian Djoos
7Aaron Ness
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 