Anthony Duclair | Winger | #10

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (80) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Coyotes GM John Chayka had a few words on why he and the management group decided to send Anthony Duclair to the AHL on Thursday.
"Anthony is a good young player," Chayka said. "Unfortunately, he has struggled this season. We felt this was a good time to send him to Tuscon to work on a few things and hopefully regain his scoring touch. We hope to have him rejoin our team soon." The 21-year-old Duclair went straight from Quebec of the QMJHL to the Rangers after they drafted him 80th overall in 2013, so this will be his first taste of the AHL. Through 41 games this season with the Coyotes, Duclair has posted three goals and nine points with just 58 shots on net. Jan 19 - 8:03 PM
Source: Sarah McLellan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
41369-8140100058.052
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PHO18167440100018.056
2015ARI81202444124984002105.190
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 18@ WPG1000-30000002.000
Jan 16@ EDM1000-10000004.000
Jan 14ANA100000000000.000
Jan 13WPG100000000001.000
Jan 7NYI100000000002.000
Jan 6@ ANA102210010003.000
Jan 4@ VAN1000-10000001.000
Dec 31@ CAL1000-12000001.000
Dec 29NYR1101-12000002.500
Dec 27DAL110110000005.200

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Brad Richardson
6Laurent Dauphin
7Dave Bolland
LW1Tobias Rieder
2Jamie McGinn
3Lawson Crouse
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Perlini
6Max Domi
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Shane Doan
3Ryan White
4Josh Jooris
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 