Sam Bennett | Winger | #93

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/20/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 186
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / CAL
Sam Bennett will spend Thursday's game in the press box.
This corresponds with Micheal Ferland returning from a lower-body injury. Of course Bennett isn't the player who would typically be scratched to make room, but he is on a 10-game point drought. Perhaps this will help Bennett reset. Jan 19 - 1:58 PM
Source: Flames.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
479918-9492001076.118
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CAL1011-10000001.000
2015CAL77181836-113735002136.132
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17FLA100004000001.000
Jan 14@ EDM100000000000.000
Jan 13NJ100000000004.000
Jan 11SJ1000-10000001.000
Jan 9@ WPG100002000001.000
Jan 7VAN1000-10000002.000
Jan 6@ VAN1000-12000002.000
Jan 4COL100002000001.000
Dec 31ARI1000-10000000.000
Dec 29ANA1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 