Sam Bennett | Winger | #93

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan managed the Calgary Flames' only goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. This marks two straight games where Monahan was the only member of the Flames who was able to score in a losing effort. Monahan now has 12 goals and 25 points in 46 points this season, a disappointing output, though you wonder if he might be able to right the ship over the remainder of 2016-17. He is just 22, after all. Sometimes rising stars experience growing pains like these.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored twice and had an assist in a 5-2 win over the Panthers Tuesday night. Backlund’s assist came on goal that tied the game 2-2 in the second. He remained hot throughout that entire period and scored twice in just over a minute at the 11:23 and 11:36 marks. This snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to score a goal although he had two assists in a 3-2 over the Sharks last Wednesday. Backlund now has 14 goals and 18 assists for the season.

3 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored the game winner Saturday. Stajan's first period goal was his fourth of the year and he has 16 points in 42 games. The bottom-six forward also is a plus-eight so his fantasy value is not zero in deep, deep leagues.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton and Brett Kulak will be scratched against the Devils on Friday night. Unfortunately there isn't much fantasy value between these two. Hamilton has posted a goal and 29 hits in 18 games this season. Meanwhile Kulak has three points with 10 PIMs, nine blocks and eight hits in his 15 games of action.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals and had one assist Tuesday night as the Calgary Flames doubled down with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Gaudreau’s first goal of the night was a strange one that ricocheted off the back glass, over the net, and off Calvin Pickard’s shoulder at the 11:45 minute mark of the second. He scored again at 10:22 in the third for his ninth goal of the season. He earned his 16th assist on Kris Versteeg’s 14:28-minute power play goal. Gaudreau snapped a brief two-game point less streak, but he has now earned points in nine of his last 11.

2 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett will spend Thursday's game in the press box. This corresponds with Micheal Ferland returning from a lower-body injury. Of course Bennett isn't the player who would typically be scratched to make room, but he is on a 10-game point drought. Perhaps this will help Bennett reset.

3 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk saw his nine-game point streak come to an end on Sunday. Tkachuk's run was the longest by a Calgary Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk recorded at least a point in 14 straight contests in 1987-88. Tkachuk had a goal and 10 points over the course of his streak.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Bouma had a big season in 2014-15 with 34 points but struggled with injuries the last two seasons as he missed 38 games last season and 17 this year with a shoulder injury. He has two goals and four points in 21 games and has no real value in fantasy hockey.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over San Jose Wednesday night. Frolik has been on fire lately, scoring at least a goal in three of his last four games. That gives him 11 goals and 25 points in 44 contests this season. He's already just four goals shy of his 2015-16 total.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer (finger) has gotten the green light to return to the Flames' lineup. Brouwer missed Calgary's last eight contests. He has eight goals and 17 points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg found the back of the net in Calgary's 4-1 win over Colorado Wednesday night. Versteeg has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He has seven goals and 18 points in 28 games this season.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson earned one assist and one goal as the Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Wednesday night. With this pair of points, Chiasson snapped a 10-game streak in which he failed to earn either a goal or assist. This lifts him to 13 points and advances him over Denis Wideman on the Flames' leaderboard.

5 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland (lower body) will rejoin the Flames on Thursday. Ferland was initially expected to be a game-time decision, but as it happens the call didn't need to be made so last minute. He's returning after missing three consecutive games. Meanwhile Sam Bennett will be a healthy scratch.

6 Garnet Hathaway Sidelined

Garnet Hathaway (upper body) won't be available until after the weekend. That rules Hathaway out for another two games, including Thursday's contest. He has five points and 44 penalty minutes in 24 contests this season.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Giordano made a great play for his second goal of the game, crashing the net and batting the rebound from Michael Frolik's shot out of the air and into the back of the net. Although his point totals have dropped this year, Giordano's defensive play continues to be excellent. He now has five goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie is in a three-way tie for the third worst plus/minus in the league at minus-16. Brodie had a plus-four rating last season despite the Flames' subpar 35-40-7 record. The good news is that Brodie's terrible plus/minus rating isn't primarily due to recent events. He posted a minus-five rating in October and was minus-nine in November. Over his last 17 games though, he's been at minus-two. He'll have a chance to dig a bit out of that plus/minus hole on Wednesday against San Jose.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton scored the game winning goal and had an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 Wednesday night. Hamilton’s game winner came at the 17:41 minute mark of the third period and was the first time all night the Flames held the lead. He also had a block and a second shot on goal that allowed him to rack up some points. With only six goal to his credit he is flying under the radar somewhat, but he is making up for that with his high caliber shooting. Hamilton now has 124 shots on goal, which gives the defenseman a clear advantage over his teammates Michael Backlund and Michael Frolik with 101 shots apiece, tying them for second on the team leaderboard.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman will tag in for Jyrki Jokipakka against the Rangers on Saturday. This will be the veteran defender's first game since Nov. 1st. Wideman has four points with eight hits and nine blocks thus far in only eight games.

5 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Friday. Through 27 games this season Jokipakka has posted just five points with 23 blocks this season. Hathaway has produced a bit more, posting four points and 37 PIMs with 40 blocks in 19 games.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Brett Kulak Active

Despite calling Brett Kulak up on Jan. 9, the Calgary Flames haven't used him during this NHL stint. Kulak last got into a game with the Flames on Nov. 27. "He’s going to have to wait his turn," said Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan. "We’ve got competition now for guys — they have to play a certain level to get in. He’s come back up, he’s looked real good in practice and when we get into a busier part of the schedule or if there’s some slippage in some other players, they’ve gotta be ready." Assuming Kulak stays with the Flames long enough, they are scheduled to play in three road games over four days from Jan. 23-26, so perhaps he'll get some work in then.

G 1 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson will be the Calgary Flames' starter on Thursday. Johnson will be making his sixth start in the span of seven games. He has a 2.24 GAA and .923 save percentage in 27 contests in 2016-17.