All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Johnson Sidelined

Tyler Johnson (lower body) joined the Lightning for Thursday's morning skate. Johnson doesn't have a specific return date, but he's hoping to return before the end of the regular season. "I better," Johnson said. "Otherwise I'll be pretty upset." As it is, Johnson has been sidelined for longer than he expected. He last played on March 9.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) returned to action on Tuesday March 21. Namestnikov missed three consecutive games. He scored his 10th goal of the season in his return.

3 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette may have suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury. "Ceddy's got one of those tough injuries where progress is made and you hit a little bit of a wall," coach Jon Cooper said. "So we've got to wait and see on him." Paquette did not practice Wednesday and he is expected to be out Thursday.

4 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Steven Stamkos (knee) is not ready to return on Saturday. He said he is feeling better, but he will not rush himself back into the lineup. Stamkos, who hasn't played since Nov. 15, appears to be getting closer to a return. He is listed as day-to-day.

LW 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin scored a goal on the power play in a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Drouin stickhandled his way through the entire Red Wings penalty killing unit before unleashing a shot from the circle that beat Petr Mrazek. Drouin is now up to 21 goals on the year and has eight points in his last six games for the Lightning. He has come a long way since his trade demand last season and is turning into the player the Lightning envisioned when they selected him 3rd overall during the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He's up to 51 points in 67 games this season.

2 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat is riding a six-game point streak. He earned two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Detroit. Palat has been red hot in March with 16 points in 15 games. He is finally resembling the offensive player he has been during his previous NHL seasons.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn snapped a 16-game goal drought on Saturday. He didn't have a point for 12 straight games before getting his 17th goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to Washington. Killorn knows he has to be much better with Tampa Bay trying to claim a playoff berth. "We need some scoring from more guys, myself included," he said. "I haven't been scoring enough, I haven't been producing enough in the last 15 games. We need a lot more from a lot of guys. We need to step up."

4 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg won't play in Thursday's match with Boston. He has no points in seven games thus far with the Lightning. Over 38 games combined with his time with the Panthers, McKegg has posted three goals and six points.

5 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde scored the only Bolts goal as they lost a 2-1 contest to the Habs Saturday night. This was only Gourde’s fourth goal of the season, but fantasy players should take notice. Three of these have come in his last three games with one each against the Blackhawks on Monday and the Red Wings Thursday.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Coach Jon Cooper expects Nikita Kucherov to play in Saturday's match with Montreal. That'll be a boon to Tampa's lineup to say the least. He's riding a five-game point streak with seven goals and 11 points in that span.

2 Ryan Callahan I.L.

Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman doesn't expect Ryan Callahan to be back during the regular season after the winger had follow-up procedure on his right hip Tuesday. Yzerman was encouraged that Callahan's labrum remains intact and the problem is more about scar tissue. The veteran winger has been limited to just 18 appearances this season.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point has been one of the better young players in the NHL over the past few months. Point, forced into top-line duty alongside Nikita Kucherov due to injuries, has acquitted himself admirably. In Tampa's last four games Point has registered five points. He has also earned the praise of Bolts' coach Jon Cooper. If you are looking for a potential keeper in your dynasty league, pick Point (one of the better NHL names) up.

4 J.T. Brown Active

JT Brown will return to the lineup against the Panthers on Saturday. Through 51 games this season he's posted five points along with 59 PIMs and 84 hits.

5 Joel Vermin Active

Joel Vermin was recalled to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He has 12 goals and 28 points in 43 games with AHL Syracuse this season. Vermin has posted three assists in 16 games with the Lightning as well.

6 Adam Erne Active

Adam Erne scored his first career goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Erne scored the game's first goal at the 6:18 of the second period. It took the rookie seven games to find the back of the net in the NHL. He shouldn't be added in any fantasy leagues.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman collected three assists Monday night in a 5-4 overtime win against Chicago. He has generated 50 helpers along with 65 points in 72 games this season. It has been a career year for Hedman offensively and he has been a point-per-game player over the past couple of months.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman had a goal and an assist Monday night in a 5-4 OT win against Chicago. He picked up both points during Tampa Bay's second-period comeback after the team went down by a score of 4-1. Stralman has contributed 18 points in 66 outings this campaign.

3 Jason Garrison Sidelined

Jason Garrison (lower body) isn't projected to play Thursday. He didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. Garrison has already missed two games with a lower-body injury.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn suited up in Thursday's match against Buffalo. He was regarded as a game-time decision, but played after taking part in the pregame warmup. Coburn missed two games due to an upper-body injury.

5 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin will return to the Lightning's blue line on Saturday against the Capitals. He has six assists in 23 games this season and is slated to pair with Victor Hedman, so get him back in your lineup as well.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory versus Detroit on Thursday night. The towering defender didn't have a point in his previous eight appearances. Sustr has contributed three goals and 12 points in 74 matches this season. He has eight goals in 268 career NHL outings.

7 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Rangers. With Vladislav Namestnikov coming back from a lower-body injury, the Lightning will sit Witkowski instead. Witkowski has no goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy faces Montreal on Saturday. The young netminder has fared far better against Eastern foes this season. He's posted a 16-10-4 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA.