Yanni Gourde | Winger | #65

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 172
Yanni Gourde scored the only Bolts goal as they lost a 2-1 contest to the Habs Saturday night.
This was only Gourde’s fourth goal of the season, but fantasy players should take notice. Three of these have come in his last three games with one each against the Blackhawks on Monday and the Red Wings Thursday. Apr 1 - 10:12 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
14314-440010119.158
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TB 201112000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 30DET1101-10000003.333
Mar 27CHI1101000000111.000
Mar 24@ DET100002000001.000
Mar 23@ BOS1000-10000002.000
Mar 21ARI100000000002.000
Mar 18WAS100000000001.000
Mar 16TOR1000-22000001.000
Mar 14@ OTT100000000004.000
Mar 13@ NYR100000000001.000
Mar 11FLA110100001002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Johnson
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Cedric Paquette
4Steven Stamkos
LW1Jonathan Drouin
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Greg McKegg
5Yanni Gourde
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Joel Vermin
6Adam Erne
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Jake Dotchin
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 