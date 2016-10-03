Player Page

Pheonix Copley | Goalie | #30

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 196
It'll be a momentous occasion for Pheonix Copley on Saturday afternoon as he makes his first career NHL start.
The 25-year-old and North Pole, AK native has posted an 11-4-2 record with a 2.32 GAA and .920 save percentage with AHL Chicago this season. The undrafted netminder is in his third twirl through pro hockey, and is having a quality bounce-back season after his rookie campaign saw him post a 17-4-3 record with a 2.17 GAA and .925 SV%. Jan 21 - 12:42 PM
Source: Andy Strickland on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015STL1240000012.5065.8330
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
3Pheonix Copley
 

 