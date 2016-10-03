Pheonix Copley | Goalie | #30

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored the lone goal for the Blues in a 5-1 blowout loss in Los Angeles on Thursday. That's three goals in his last three games for the veteran center who has recorded five points in his last four games. The 31-year-old is not a big point producer anymore at this stage in his career and is on pace for an effort similar to his last two campaigns around the 40-50 point mark.

2 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

3 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund has racked up 10 goals since Dec. 15, which ties him for the most in the NHL over that span. He has produced 11 markers this season in 45 games and could reach the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career. "What's changed is the consistent level," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "There's no dropoff in the emotion of the game, he's consistently competing at a high level for the 60 minutes." Berglund has been skating with Robby Fabbri and David Perron recently.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He got his fifth goal of the season at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Brodziak has two goals and one assist in the last four games. That's quite the hot streak for a player who has eight points in 32 matches.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alex Steen scored a pair of goals and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Steen scored both his goals in the third period when the game was already out of reach. He also helped set up Jaden Schwartz's goal in the second frame. Steen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time. Steen has eight goals and 30 points in 40 games.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz picked up a goal and two assists in a 7-3 loss to Washington on Thursday. He combined with Alexander Steen for six points in the contest. That was the only bright spot for the Blues in an embarrassing loss at home. Schwartz assisted on two goals by Steen in the third after the Capitals took a 7-1 lead. His 13th goal of the season made it 2-1 early in the second period, but then the Capitals stormed out in front.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri earned a pair of assists Monday in a 4-1 victory versus Chicago. He assisted on two goals by Vladimir Tarasenko during the third period to give the Blues the win in the Winter Classic. The 20-year-old forward has generated 11 goals and 25 points in 37 games this season.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron collected two assists in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Tuesday. Both of his helpers came on power-play goals for the Blues. Perron didn't have a point in his previous four games. He has 10 goals and 12 assists in 41 contests this season.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

The Blues will put Vladimir Tarasenko on a line with Patrik Berglund and Robby Fabbri against the Jets on Saturday. In an effort to get the Russian sniper going, head coach Ken Hitchcock is getting Tarasenko away from the slumping Jori Lehtera. Tarasenko hasn't found the back of the net in six consecutive games.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Jaskin has posted nine points with 59 hits in 33 games this season. Upshall has picked up eight points and 39 hits in 38 games, and Hunt has accumulated five points across his nine games of action this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will likely be scratched on Thursday. Yakupov served as an extra in Thursday's practice. That would end his run of six straight games in the lineup. The 2012 first overall pick has three goals and six points in 27 games this season.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall and Carl Gunnarsson will be healthy scratches in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. This will be Upshall's third consecutive game as a healthy scratch. As for Gunnarsson, he was activated off injured reserve over the weekend, but he still hasn't gotten back into the lineup since then. Neither player is on the fantasy radar.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Shattenkirk cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 late in the second period and he also helped set up Alexander Steen's power play goal early in the third period to make it 3-3. The Blues defenseman has four points in his last three contests. He has nine goals and 30 points in 45 games. It'll be interesting to see what the Blues will do with the pending unrestricted free agent. If they're unable to re-sign him, they could trade him before the deadline.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo moved to the left side on Thursday versus Los Angeles. He was paired with Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk. "Our feeling is right now that we need to be better transition," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "These are our four best transition defensemen, playing them all together. I'm not sure whether this is going to be the defined combination as we work through the games. But these are the four guys that we want to see in those top four positions." Pietrangelo hasn't played on the left much in his career, but he doesn't have a problem with the change.

3 Colton Parayko Active

All of a sudden, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is starting to score like many expected, including his contributions to his team's 4-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Through the first 40 games of the 2016-17 season, the hard-shooting youngster had zero goals. Now he has two goals and an assist in his last three games, including tonight's goal and an assist. Overall, he now has two goals and 20 points in 43 games this season, a slight disappointment after what seemed like a promise of bigger things last season.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his 300th career assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal. The veteran blueliner is now up to four helpers and five points this season. While he boasts 203 of his 381 career points back with Florida, Bouwmeester is creeping up on his Calgary numbers. He needs just nine more points to surpass the 79 he posted with them and he'd need to do it in the next 12 games to beat the 279 games needed. It probably won't happen, but it's fun to think about.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson and Nail Yakupov will be scratched against the Capitals on Thursday. Edmundson has posted 10 points along with 37 PIMs, 40 blocks and 67 hits thus far through 33 games. Yakupov meanwhile has been relegated to a spare part's role, posting just six points in 27 games so far this season.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson got back in the lineup on Thursday night. He was absent for the last seven games, mostly due to a lower-body injury. Gunnarsson was paired with Kevin Shattenkirk in the contest, while Alex Pietrangelo was reunited with Jay Bouwmeester.

7 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will return from his lower body injury on Thursday night against the Kings, and pair with Joel Edmundson. They'll create St. Louis' third defensive unit. Bortuzzo has been out since Dec. 3rd, posting two points with 19 blocks and 26 hits in 11 games thus far.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen will not travel with the Blues to Winnipeg even though he's healthy. The Blues want to give Allen a chance to reset after he had to be pulled in his last three starts. St. Louis still regards Allen as its long-term starting goaltender though. Pheonix Copley was called up, so he'll join the Blues for Saturday's game. That being said, the Blues haven't made a decision as to who their starter will be.

2 Carter Hutton Active

Carter Hutton allowed five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa. The last Senators goal was put into an empty net. The Blues have a serious dilemma between the pipes, as Hutton and Jake Allen have had issues with consistency this season. Hutton has a 6-6-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage. Don't be surprised if St. Louis goes back to Allen in their next game.