All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky finished the 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators with 12 penalty minutes. Dubinsky was assessed a 10-minute misconduct at the conclusion of the game. His current pace of 0.43 points-per-game represents the lowest total of his career. He has always brought a nice blend of points and penalty minutes but halfway through the season, the points just haven't been there for him. If he can start scoring, he'll be a nice boost for fantasy managers during the second half of the season.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg registered an assist in Columbus' 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. That was Wennberg's 40th point of the season in just his 47th game. He finished the 2015-16 campaign with 40 points after participating in 69 contests. At his current rate, a 70-point season can't be ruled out, although we suspect he'll end up in the 60s.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson recorded an assist in a 4-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday. Karlsson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has six goals and 17 points in 48 contests this season.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak scored his sixth goal of the season during Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators. The rookie is now up to 12 points in 44 games so far this season spent mostly in fourth line duty.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner's point streak reached four games Tuesday night. Jenner had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets' 4-1 win against Carolina. That gives him nine goals and 16 points in 43 contests this season.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Nashville. Saad ended his seven-game point drought. He has 16 goals and 35 points in 48 contests this season.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell scored twice during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. It's been a tough season for the veteran winger, but he's now up to 13 goals and 28 points in 45 games thus far.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert scored in his return to the lineup during Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators. He was a scratch for Saturday's contest against Carolina. It was just the sixth goal of the season and eighth point through 39 games for the winger.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson's star shined quite brightly during his All-Star debut on Sunday. He knotted the championship game up at three late in the affair by collecting his own rebound, making him just one of three players for the Metro to score in both games. They'd go on to beat the Pacific, 4-3. Atkinson for his part tallied three goals and five points, matched in points only by John Tavares and Justin Faulk.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno is on a three-game point streak. Foligno picked up an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Predators on Thursday. He has 17 goals and 39 points in 46 contests in 2016-17.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner had a couple of assists on Saturday. Gagner is enjoying a renaissance in his career as he has 14 goals and 30 points in 37 games after only eight goals and 16 points last season with the Flyers in 53 contests. Gagner is also a plus-13 after being a combined minus-57 for Edmonton and Arizona in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. It's a nice story for the 27-year-old who had a tough time getting a contract in the off-season before signing on August 1 for $650,000.

4 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson was one of the main reasons the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in their three-game series this season. The Jackets outscored the Lightning 13-5 in the three contests and Anderson scored in all three games, registering five points and a plus-three rating. Anderson has been a nice surprise for the Jackets in 2016-17. The question is--can he keep it up?

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones couldn't be held off the scoreboard by the Pacific division. Jones scored his second goal and point of the day during Sunday's 4-3 All-Star championship victory. He was one of only three players to score a goal in both games, as Cam Atkinson and MVP Wayne Simmonds also accomplished the feat.

2 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray (head) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Tuesday. That's not surprising after Murray participated in Monday's practice. He was absent for four straight games. Dalton Prout will probably be scratched as a result of Murray's return.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Johnson, who had 40 points in 2014-15, has only ten points this season as he has lost a lot of playing time on the power play to Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. But he has become a complete player and is an amazing plus-21 this season, giving him plenty of fantasy value. If you need plus/minus and he is available, grab him immediately.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski scored a goal and recorded an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Werenski made a nice play to dangle past a couple of defenders before beating Rinne with a wrist shot. The talented rookie now has 29 points in 48 games this season, and would be getting a lot more Calder Trophy praise if it were not for Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. Werenski finished the game a plus-3 and saw over 22 minutes of ice-time.

5 David Savard Active

The Blue Jackets will get David Savard back on their blue line on Thursday. Through 44 games thus far the defender has 12 points along with 72 blocks and 73 hits.

6 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout, Markus Hannikainen, and Markus Nutivaara will each be scratched against Nashville on Thursday. Unfortunately there isn't a whole lot of fantasy value here. The rookie Nutivaara has seven points along with 24 hits and 25 blocks in 42 games thus far. Prout meanwhile has three helpers with 16 hits and 23 blocks in 13 games.

7 Scott Harrington Active

It took 31 games, but Scott Harrington finally scored his first NHL goal during Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators. It was also his first career two-point effort when he added an assist. Harrington has posted three points in six outings with Columbus this season.

8 Dean Kukan Active

Dean Kukan has been summoned by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kukan has a goal and 13 points in 37 AHL contests this season. At the NHL level he's recorded no points and a plus-nine rating in eight games.

9 Markus Nutivaara Sidelined

Markus Nutivaara is dealing with a day-to-day injury. We don't know anything about the nature of Nutivaara's injury at this time. Fellow blueliner Scott Harrington is expected to draw into the lineup on Tuesday as a result.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky put forth another sensational effort as the starter during Sunday's 4-3 All-Star championship game win over the Pacific. Bobrovsky turned away nine of 12 shots before giving way to Braden Holtby down 3-2. Fortunately for him and the team, Cam Atkinson and Wayne Simmonds found a way to light the lamp for the win. Over two games on the day, The Officer stopped 16 of 22 shots.