Joonas Korpisalo | Goalie | #70

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (62) / CLM
Recent News

Joonas Korpisalo will be between the pipes when Columbus plays on the road against the New York Rangers.
Sergei Bobrovsky will get a night off after returning from Los Angeles from the All-Star festivities. Korpisalo has a 2-1-0 record along with a 3.44 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in four appearances with the Blue Jackets this year. Jan 31 - 2:06 PM
Source: Tom Reed on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
4192210113.4410392.8930
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015CLM3118031611042782.60969891.9200
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 26@ NAS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 24@ NYI11300000.00551.0000
Jan 22@ OTT161100065.903428.8240
Jan 21CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 19OTT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 17CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14@ FLA158010044.143228.8750
Jan 13@ TB160100011.003231.9690

