Trevor van Riemsdyk | Defenseman | #57

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 188
The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Trevor van Riemsdyk and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Vegas claimed van Riemsdyk from Chicago in the expansion draft. He had five goals and 16 points in 58 contests in 2016-17. The Golden Knights got a lot of defensemen in the draft, so it was expected that they'd follow that up with trades like this one. "As a right-handed defenseman, Trevor fills an immediate need in our lineup," said Hurricanes GM Ron Francis. "He has obviously already experienced success in Chicago, and now will be another good, young piece on our blueline." Jun 22 - 12:56 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
585111617290000273.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CHI18011020000021.000
2015CHI8231114-5310201185.035
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ LA100010000000.000
Apr 6@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Apr 4@ COL100000000003.000
Apr 2BOS1000-10000001.000
Mar 31CLM100000000001.000
Mar 29@ PIT100012000000.000
Mar 27@ TB101100000000.000
Mar 25@ FLA1000-30000003.000
Mar 23DAL101110000000.000
Mar 21VAN101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
3Eddie Lack
 

 