C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal is on a three-game point streak. Staal reached that mark by registering an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-3 win over Florida on Tuesday. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 64 games this season. This is the third time in the span of four seasons that he's crossed the 40-point mark.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask couldn't build off his strong start to the 2016-17 campaign. Rask had eight goals and 15 points in his first 17 games in 2016-17. "After that I wasn’t playing very well," Rask said. "I don’t know why but I have to do a better job of that." He scored eight goals and 30 points in the other 65 contests. He's still just 24 years old so there's room for him to grow and become a more consistent player. Keep his upside in mind when evaluating him for 2017-18.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has signed a two-year, $5.72 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. Teravainen was eligible to become a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He had 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games in 2016-17. "Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here," Hurricanes GM Ron Francis said. "He's still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform."

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He skated in 67 games with Carolina in 2016-17 as a 29-year-old rookie. It's been a long road to the NHL for Ryan, who has played in juniors, Canadian universities, the UHL, the AHL, Austria and Sweden. Ryan registered 11 goals and 18 assists in his first full NHL season with the Hurricanes. The other two finalists for the award are Ottawa's Craig Anderson and Anaheim's Andrew Cogliano.

5 Jay McClement Sidelined

Jay McClement suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night. He logged just 4:26 of ice time over six shifts before leaving the game and he didn't return. Consider him day-to-day for now.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner has 17 goals in his last 18 games. The red-hot Hurricane has 37 goals this season and needs a hat trick on Sunday in the season's finale to reach the 40 goal mark. The way Skinner has been scoring of late, nothing is beyond his reach. Skinner missed three games earlier in the season and has 63 points in 78 games. He should be taken in the sixth or seventh round if you play multiple categories next season.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell Active

Bryan Bickell scored a shootout goal in his final NHL game on Sunday. Bickell's efforts helped the Hurricanes earn a 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia. "I think I sweated all the tears out, so I don't have much left," Bickell said. "It's been an emotional week leading into this day. Seeing my family here, all the people that supported me through it all, I'm just happy." He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis early in the season. He worked his way to the point where he could return for the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but made the decision to hang up his skates. He won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn notched a pair of goals in Carolina's 4-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday evening. McGinn finishes the year with seven goals and 16 points in 57 games. The 23-year-old improved his points output by 12 from his rookie season.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored two goals and 11 points in 10 games for Finland at the World Championships. The 19-year-old scored 49 points in his rookie season with Carolina, coming off a point-per-game pace in the SM-Liga. Overshadowed by Auston Matthews and Patrick Liane, Aho will be a sophomore capable of inflicting damage on opposing netminders next season.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

The Carolina Hurricanes protected seven forwards and three defensemen. The list includes: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Elias Lindholm, Brock McGinn, Victor Rask, Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Trevor Carrick, Justin Faulk, Ryan Murphy and Scott Darling. Among the available players to Vegas include Cam Ward, Eddie Lack and Klas Dahlbeck.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Four different shooters combined for 12 of 25 shots on goal Saturday night, but none of them found the back of the net as the Hurricanes lost a 3-0 contest to the Stars. Lee Stempniak, Joakim Nordstrom, Brett Pesce, and Jaccob Slavin each provided the futile shots. The foursome provided nearly half of the offense for the team as they outshot their opponent 25-22.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk set a new career-high in goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. It was Faulk's 17th marker of the 2016-17 campaign. Through 71 games this season he also has 36 points.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

USA Hockey have announced that Noah Hanifin has been added to the 2017 U.S. Men's National Team for the upcoming World Hockey Championships. Hanifin finished the season strong with 10 points in his final 17 games played. The former 5th overall pick is still only 20-years-old and he has a bright future ahead of him in the National Hockey League. He will likely be playing top-4 minutes in Carolina next season and might be worth a flier in fantasy leagues.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had only two goals all season, broke out for a three-goal hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 8-4 rout of the Islanders in New York Monday night. Slavin dramatically increased his fantasy value with goals in the first, second and third periods. He also registered his 23rd assist of the season on Joakim Nordstrom's fourth goal. Slavin's hat trick was the first of his NHL career. Veteran teammates Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk pitched in significantly, as well. Skinner and Faulk each scored two goals on the night, giving Skinner 23 and Faulk 14. Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifan and Jordan Staal all contributed two assists to the winners.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce is seeing his role with the Hurricanes increase following the Ron Hainsey trade. Pesce was already averaging more than 20 minutes per contest, but he was on the ice for 23:31 minutes on Tuesday and 24:44 minutes on Wednesday. In particular, the Hurricanes are leaning on Pesce heavily when shorthanded. From a fantasy perspective though, Pesce doesn't have much value in standard leagues due to his modest offensive contributions. He has two goals and 14 points in 60 games this season.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Trevor van Riemsdyk and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Vegas claimed van Riemsdyk from Chicago in the expansion draft. He had five goals and 16 points in 58 contests in 2016-17. The Golden Knights got a lot of defensemen in the draft, so it was expected that they'd follow that up with trades like this one. "As a right-handed defenseman, Trevor fills an immediate need in our lineup," said Hurricanes GM Ron Francis. "He has obviously already experienced success in Chicago, and now will be another good, young piece on our blueline."

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The Hurricanes already announced that Murphy won't be returning to tonight's hockey game. We should get more details regarding his status after tonight's game.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck has singed a one-year extension with Carolina. Dahlbeck will come with a $850,000 cap hit for the 2017-18 campaign, which is up from $750,000 this season. He had two goals and six points in 43 games.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson will be back on the blue line on Tuesday against Detroit. The 26-year-old has posted five points with 34 blocks and 46 hits in 37 games so far this season.

G 1 Scott Darling Active

Scott Darling feels he is ready to be a number one goaltender and is prepared to lead Carolina to success in the playoffs. "I'm excited for the challenge," Darling said. "It's kind of what I've been hoping for my whole career, to have this opportunity." The Hurricanes believe they have a roster that can make it to the postseason and Darling should play a big part in that if it happens. He signed a four-year, 16.6 million contract with Carolina and it's expected that he will be the team's top netminder in 2017-18.

2 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward saved 35 of 39 shots in regulation in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Ward surrendered a pair of goals over four shootout rounds. He has a 26-22-12 record, 2.69 GAA, and .905 save percentage in 61 starts this season.