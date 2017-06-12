Josh Manson | Defenseman | #42

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Sidelined

Ryan Getzlaf returned to practice on Wednesday. Getzlaf has been dealing with a lower-body injury, and although it's still unclear if he'll play on Thursday, this is a step in the right direction. He was practicing on a line with Corey Perry and Nick Ritchie. We'll make sure to keep you updated on his status.

2 Ryan Kesler I.L.

Anaheim GM Bob Murray hopes to have Ryan Kesler back in the lineup by Christmas. However, there is no official timeline for Kesler's return. He underwent hip surgery on June 8. Kesler appeared in all 82 games with the Ducks last season, while accounting for 22 goals, 58 points and 83 penalty minutes.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. The 35-year-old picked up nine goals and 19 assists in his first season with the Anaheim Ducks. Vermette hasn't hit the 40-point mark since the 2013-14 season, so it's unlikely that he'll get to that mark this year. He has no fantasy value in standard leagues.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner scored for a second straight playoff game on Monday night. He scored three goals in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and two of those goals came against Nashville in the Western Conference Final.

5 Derek Grant Active

It seems Derek Grant will enter the season with the Anaheim Ducks. Grant is expected just to serve as Anaheim's extra forward though, so he won't have fantasy value. He has no goals and seven assists in 86 career NHL games.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell might end up centering the top line in the Ducks' season opener on Thursday. Ryan Kesler is starting the season on the sidelines and Ryan Getzlaf is questionable for the opener, so the Ducks are shorthanded up the middle. If Rakell does end up centering the first unit then his likely linemates are Andrew Cogliano and Corey Perry. If Getzlaf ends up being available though, then he should be the top line center instead.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie returned to practice Sunday after missing a couple of days with the flu. Ritchie was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 Draft and had 14 goals and 28 points in his first full season in 2016-17. The power forward should improve on those numbers this season and likely add to his 62 penalty minutes.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Although it is not probable, Andrew Cogliano could be on Vegas' draft list. The underrated Ducks' Ironman could be the one player the Knights select in the expansion draft June 21st."It could be weird," Cogliano said. "I haven’t talked to Bob (Ducks GM Bob Murray) and I don’t think he’s said anything on that. It’s just too early in the process and I don’t know how it’s going to work in terms of what if you don’t find out, what if you don’t."It’s kind of a different scenario. I think you have to prepare for it mentally in terms of there’s a possibility. But for me, I just go with my regular business. That I’m here." Knights' GM George McPhee may have other targets in mind on the Ducks. He may choose to scoop up Sami Vantanen if he is left unprotected and is not traded by the 21st. Stay tuned.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen might end up serving as Anaheim's fourth-line center. It's a position that opened up when Nate Thompson decided to sign with Ottawa over the summer. The fact that Ryan Kesler is hurt changed things a bit too in that battle as it will likely result in Antoine Vermette moving up in the depth charts. Two of his main competitors at this point are Sam Steel and Derek Grant, but Rasmussen is the favorite to get the job.

5 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw's lower-body injury has been identified as a torn groin muscle. Shaw suffered the injury on May 5. He scored three goals and 10 points in 55 regular season contests.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry intends to move past his disappointing 2016-17 campaign. Perry had 19 goals and 53 points in 82 contests last season. That was due in large part to his shooting percentage dropping to 8.8% compared to his career average of 13.2%. "You got to prove yourself each and every season," Perry said. "There’s no point in dwelling in the past. I’ve never done that. I go into seasons with a clean slate. I just think once hockey’s done, you put it on the back burner. You clear your head. You start going to the gym, you start skating and then you start training camp. That’s when you start to gear it back up. You can’t think about hockey 24 hours a day. You’re going to go crazy. Especially if I thought about what I did last year, it would just weigh on me. I put it behind me. It’s one of those things that happened." He's a pretty good bet to bounce back to the 30-goal mark, making him a potential value pick in standard league drafts.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The 26-year-old had the best year of his career last season, as he accumulated 23 goals and 49 points in 79 games. Silfverberg has seen his point totals increase or stay the same in each year. Don't be surprised if he picks up over 50 points in 2017-18. He'll only have fantasy value in deeper fantasy leagues.

3 Patrick Eaves I.L.

Patrick Eaves will likely begin the season on injured reserve. The Ducks forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old had 32 goals and 51 points in 79 games last season. Don't be surprised if Eaves' numbers come way down this year.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase is hoping to produce more offense for the Ducks this season. Kase played 53 games for the Ducks last season, and he collected five goals and 15 points during that span. Although he's hoping to do more scoring this year, his best quality is that he provides energy for his team. Expect him to stick with the Ducks this season, but he won't have any fantasy value.

5 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll was dealing with a bad back. Boll appeared in eight playoff games and averaged 4:30 minutes in those contests. He's entering the second season of his two-year, $1.8 million deal.

D 1 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler is thrilled that he will be with the Ducks for another eight seasons. The 25-year-old inked a deal worth $52 million on Saturday and obviously could not be happier. "I love the locker room we have," Fowler said. "In terms of the core, we’re still going to be pretty much the same team. The biggest thing that went into it was the foundation we have in place right now and being able to continue coming to the rink with these guys every day." Fowler had 11 goals and 39 points last season but look for 40-45 points in 2017-18 and draft him in the middle rounds.

2 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin has reportedly signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. He confirmed the news to TVA Sports on Monday. He can earn another $500,000 in performance bonuses. Beauchemin was bought out by the Colorado Avalanche during the off-season, but the veteran seems to have landed in a good situation with his former team. He spent parts of five seasons with the Ducks between 2011 and 2015 and another three seasons with them between 2006 and 2009. He had five goals and 18 points in 81 games with the Avs last season. Don't expect him to carry much fantasy value going into next season.

3 Josh Manson Active

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension worth $16.4 million. That works out to an annual average value of $4.1 million per season. The 25-year-old isn't a point producer, but he still provides the Ducks with strong value on the back end. Manson had five goals and 17 points in 82 games last season. He doesn't have any value in standard fantasy leagues, but the Ducks did well to extend him.

4 Brandon Montour Active

With Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen both scheduled to miss the start of the regular season, the Ducks will need to rely on Brandon Montour to play more minutes. "Obviously I’m up for the task," Montour said. "I’m just up for whatever they decide, right? When I hear my name get called I’m going to be out there and be ready to go. Those guys are two key parts of our team. It kind of (stinks) having those guys out. But we’re going to battle obviously with what we’ve got. We’ll be fine." The 23-year-old had two goals and six points in 27 games with the Ducks last season. Both Lindholm and Vatanen are expected to be out until early November.

5 Kevin Bieksa Sidelined

Kevin Bieksa (lower body) missed Thursday's preseason contest. This comes after Bieksa left Wednesday's practice due to the ailment. He might still be ready for the start of the regular season, but we don't know what the chances of that happening are.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer has signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.8 million total with the Anaheim Ducks. Holzer is 29 years old and couldn't crack the Ducks' lineup very often last season, while playing in just 32 games. There might be an opening for Holzer to see regular action in 2017-18 now that Clayton Stoner and Shea Theadore are on the Vegas Golden Knights.

7 Sami Vatanen I.L.

Sami Vatanen (shoulder) might be available to play sometime in November. He won't be a full participant at training camp, but feels he is on the right track. "It's not ready yet," Vatanen said. "I'm progressing every day. I've been skating right now and doing a little bit of passing and shooting. It feels better every week. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and try not to have any setbacks."

8 Hampus Lindholm I.L.

Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) is expected to be out until Nov. 1. The 23-year-old underwent surgery over the summer, but general manager Bob Murray expects him to miss just under a month of the regular season. Lindholm had six goals and 14 assists in 66 contests last season. He averaged 22:26 of ice time in 2016-17. Ducks blue liner Sami Vatanen (shoulder) will also be out until Nov. 1.

9 Jaycob Megna Active

It looks like Jaycob Megna will be part of the Ducks' season opening roster. Megna was in a battle with Jacob Larsson for a defensive spot and given that Larsson was cut from the Ducks' training camp roster on Monday, it looks like a decision has been made barring some last minute surprise. Megna had five goals and 27 points in 62 AHL contests last season. Keep in mind that defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen are both entering the season on the sidelines, so Megna might find himself back in the AHL when one of both of them return. Lindholm and Vatanen both might be available in November.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson allowed one goal on 36 shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Ducks signed Ryan Miller in free agency, but that shouldn't impact Gibson's workload too much. The 24-year-old helped the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final last spring. He had a 25-16-9 record with a 2.22 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage in 2016-17. He's a solid number one goalie in standard fantasy leagues.

2 Ryan Miller I.L.

Ryan Miller (upper body) didn't participate in Thursday's exhibition contest. Miller also missed Wednesday's practice. The Ducks still have another week before the start of their regular season schedule.