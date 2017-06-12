Player Page

Josh Manson | Defenseman | #42

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (160) / ANA
The Anaheim Ducks have signed Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension worth $16.4 million.
That works out to an annual average value of $4.1 million per season. The 25-year-old isn't a point producer, but he still provides the Ducks with strong value on the back end. Manson had five goals and 17 points in 82 games last season. He doesn't have any value in standard fantasy leagues, but the Ducks did well to extend him. Oct 4 - 9:14 PM
Source: NHL.com/Ducks
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
825121714820011188.057
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014ANA280331310000026.000
2015ANA715101511740000188.057
2016ANA825121714820011188.057
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Chris Wagner
5Derek Grant
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Dennis Rasmussen
5Logan Shaw
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Ondrej Kase
5Jared Boll
D1Cam Fowler
2Francois Beauchemin
3Josh Manson
4Brandon Montour
5Kevin Bieksa
6Korbinian Holzer
7Sami Vatanen
8Hampus Lindholm
9Jaycob Megna
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
3Reto Berra
 

 