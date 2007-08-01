Player Page

Roster

Stephen Johns | Defenseman | #28

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 221
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (60) / CHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Stephen Johns has signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars.
Johns eight goals and 15 points in 75 games last season. The blueliner also averaged 17:33 minutes per game and accumulated 201 hits and 155 blocked shots. The 26-year-old is coming off a two-year, $1.45 million contract. Jun 22 - 6:47 PM
Source: Dallas Stars
More Stephen Johns Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
758715104100012121.066
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DAL14123-660000013.077
2016DAL614610-10360100191.044
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ LA000000000000.000
Apr 6@ ANA000000000000.000
Apr 3@ SJ000000000000.000
Mar 31MIN000000000000.000
Mar 29@ MIN100010000000.000
Mar 27PHI100002000001.000
Mar 25VAN1000-12000002.000
Mar 23BOS101100000004.000
Mar 20@ WAS100000000000.000
Mar 18@ WPG100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Martin Hanzal
4Radek Faksa
5Gemel Smith
LW1Jamie Benn
2Mattias Janmark
3Antoine Roussel
4Jason Robertson
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brett Ritchie
3Devin Shore
4Tyler Pitlick
D1John Klingberg
2Esa Lindell
3Marc Methot
4Dan Hamhuis
5Stephen Johns
6Julius Honka
7Greg Pateryn
G1Ben Bishop
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 