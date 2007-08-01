Stephen Johns | Defenseman | #28

All Positions

Tyler Seguin's four-game point streak came to an end on Friday night. Seguin failed to pick up a point during the Stars' 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The 26-year-old has 40 goals and 77 points in 81 games this season. It's been a disappointing year for Dallas, but Seguin did his part.

The Dallas Stars reportedly won't buyout the final season of Jason Spezza's contract. Spezza is coming off a rough season where he had eight goals and 26 points in 78 contests. That's terrible value for a player with a $7.5 million cap hit, but perhaps he can rebound to some extent next season.

Martin Hanzal recently underwent spinal fusion surgery and it reportedly was a success. Hanzal is staring down a six-to-seven month recovery period, meaning he will likely miss the start of next season. He's had a bad back since November and it's likely a major reason for his hugely disappointing season.

Radek Faksa returned to action Friday night against Anaheim. Faksa missed games this week due to a foot injury but returned to action against the Ducks and in 26 shifts and 18:27 of ice time went minus one. If you need Faksa from a fantasy perspective, feel free to activate him.

Gemel Smith scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over San Jose. Smith registered the game-tying goal in the third period to help the Stars rally from a 2-0 first-period deficit. He didn't have a point in his previous 10 outings.

Stars GM Jim Nill has been re-evaluating his philosophy when it comes to determining when prospects should be brought into the NHL. Nill comes from the old Red Wings' school of waiting for their prospects to be "overripe" before establishing themselves in the NHL. The Red Wings liked to have some of their prospects spend years in the AHL before getting a real shot at the next level. Nill is seeing more merit in allowing players to jump into the league quicker though. "I've always talked about 'overripe' and I truly believed that, but you look around the league and teams are starting to go to their players at a much younger age, and those players are handling the pressure very well," Nill said. "So now we need to consider how we're using players and whether or not they might be ready earlier than we thought." We might see players like Miro Heiskanen make the leap quicker as a result. The blueliner will turn 19-years-old in July and it wouldn't be shocking to see him in the NHL next season after Dallas took him with the third overall pick in 2017.

Mattias Janmark will play for Sweden at the upcoming IIHF World Championship. Janmark still needs a new contract, which sometimes makes players think twice about playing during the off-season. Stars GM Jim Nill said Janmark purchased insurance so he could play in the tournament. Nill also stated that contract talks with Janmark are already underway.

Antoine Roussel (back spasms) will play Sunday night. Roussel missed Friday's 2-1 win over St. Louis. He has 14 points and 95 penalty minutes in 49 games this season.

Jason Robertson has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. Jason had 41 goals and 87 points in 68 OHL games in 2017-18. Dallas took him with the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime on Tuesday night against Philadelphia. Radulov also chipped in with an assist, a plus-1 rating and a game-high seven shots on goal in his 23:53 of ice time. His 27 goals is now a new career best in the NHL, breaking a tie with his mark of 26 goals during the 2007-08 campaign in Nashville. He is also up to 67 total points which is nine more than he had during that great season with the Predators.

Brett Ritchie (lower body) is good to return on Friday. Ritchie didn't play on Tuesday. He has six goals and 13 points in 63 games this season.

Devin Shore got his 10th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. Shore got the Stars back in the game when he made it 3-2 at the 9:42 mark of the second period, but that was as close as Dallas would come. He has 30 points through 78 matches this season after he had 33 points in 82 matches in 2016-17.

Tyler Pitlick scored the fastest goal in Dallas Stars history in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg. Pitlick managed to open the scoring just 10 seconds into the game, but it was all downhill from there for the Stars. He has 12 goals and 20 points in 60 games this season.

John Klingberg has been named the top defenseman at the 2018 World Championship. Klingberg earned one goal and five assists in 10 games for Sweden's gold-medal winning squad at the tournament. He logged a game-high 35:03 of ice time in Sunday's shootout win over Switzerland in the gold-medal game.

Esa Lindell returned from an illness on Friday night. Lindell sat out two games because he wasn't well. He had one hit and three blocks in 23:39 of ice time in Dallas' 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Marc Methot scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Methot hadn't found the back of the net in over 25 months. His goal midway through the first period cut Anaheim's lead to 2-1 at the time, but the Stars were never able to tie the game. The veteran has three points and 29 penalty minutes in 35 games this season.

Dan Hamhuis suffered an injury scare Sunday when he was high-sticked around the eye. Hamhuis was able to return to the contest though and he earned an assist on a goal by Devin Shore. He should be OK to play on Tuesday versus Columbus.

Stephen Johns has signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars. Johns eight goals and 15 points in 75 games last season. The blueliner also averaged 17:33 minutes per game and accumulated 201 hits and 155 blocked shots. The 26-year-old is coming off a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

Julius Honka will play for Finland at the 2018 World Championship in Denmark. Honka will be joined by Dallas prospect and fellow defenseman Miro Heiskanen at the tournament. Honka had one goal and four points in 42 NHL appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Greg Pateryn (thigh contusion) will play Monday against the New York Rangers. Pateryn didn't practice Sunday, but he is OK to play. The only change on the back end will be Jamie Oleksiak coming out for Julius Honka.

Ben Bishop (knee) won't travel with Stars on the team's upcoming three-game road trip. Bishop has been out since Mar. 18 due to a knee injury and his season appears to be over. Dallas has three road matches left on the 2017-18 schedule and Kari Lehonen is expected to play all three games.