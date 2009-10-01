Player Page

Christian Folin | Defenseman | #5

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 204
Contract: view contract details
Christian Folin scored three assists, a +2 rating, three hits, and a blocked shot in 15:59 of ice-time in a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
If you're one of the few who has Folin in a deep fantasy league, tonight was a lucky night for you. Folin's three-point night was a career high for him. He assisted on goals from Nate Thompson, Alex Iafallo, and Jeff Carter in the 5-2 victory over Columbus. Folin was pointless in his last nine games before Thursday. The Swede now has 10 points in 50 games this season. Mar 2 - 1:21 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
49347-2260000040.075
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013MIN101130000000.000
2014MIN4028103130100039.051
2015MIN26044-1110000014.000
2016MIN5126810260000039.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 1CLM103320000000.000
Feb 27@ VGK100000000000.000
Feb 26VGK1000-10000000.000
Feb 24EDM100002000000.000
Feb 22DAL1000-10000001.000
Feb 20@ WPG1000-12000000.000
Feb 19@ CHI100010000000.000
Feb 17@ BUF100000000004.000
Feb 15@ PIT100000000000.000
Feb 13@ CAR100010000001.000

