Connor Hellebuyck | Goalie | #37

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 207
College: UMass-Lowell
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (130) / WPG
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck recorded 28 saves en route to a 2-0 shutout of the Calgary Flames in Winnipeg Monday night.
It was Hellebuyck's third shutout this season and first since Nov. 27. He was making his fifth consecutive start and won two in a row before allowing three goals in the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Hellebuyck has developed into a solid NHL and fantasy goalie. His record on the season is now 16-13-1. He has a goals-against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .913. Jan 9 - 11:23 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
31172615131792.75875796.9102
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015WPG2614331311015562.34683627.9182
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 7@ BUF159010044.073632.8890
Jan 4@ FLA160100011.003231.9690
Jan 3@ TB160100044.003632.8890
Dec 31NYI134010047.061511.7330
Dec 29CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ CHI160100011.003534.9710
Dec 22@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ VAN160010133.002320.8700
Dec 18COL160100011.002827.9640
Dec 15FLA165100032.774441.9320

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 