C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele was a busy man during Saturady's 4-3 loss to the Sabres. Scheifele extended his point streak to four games with his 20th assist of the season during the effort, giving him 37 points in 39 games. He also was the first to step up and avenge Patrik Laine, which coach Paul Maurice commended by noting "that's the kind of response you want to see from a teammate." Scheifele received only a roughing minor for the emotional outburst.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little didn't take part in Monday's gameday skate, but he will play against Calgary. Coach Paul Maurice said the center was fine. Little has produced six goals and 14 points in 19 games this season.

3 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury. The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry snapped an eight-game pointless skid Thursday night. He scored his seventh goal in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida. Lowry had seven goals in 74 matches last season and now he has that total after just 33 contests.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

6 Andrew Copp Active

The Winnipeg Jets have called up Andrew Copp. Copp was sent to the minors less than a week ago. He has four goals and seven points in 25 games with Winnipeg this season.

7 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers lifted his goal-scoring streak to four games win his 14th tally of the season during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. Ehlers is now up to five goals and seven points during the streak as well. For the season the talented winger has posted 36 points across 42 games. One can safely say that he has finally arrived.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault briefly left Thursday's game against Columbus after blocking a shot with his right leg. He managed to return and finish the contest with a late power-play goal. Perreault has three goals and eight points in 24 games this season, but five of those points have come in the last seven matches.

3 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the only two goals for Winnipeg in a 6-2 to the New York Islanders Saturday night. Notably, both Matthias’ and Ehlers' goals came late in their respective periods. Mathias scored a shorthanded goal 30 seconds from the end of the second with Ehlers finding the back of the net at the 16:55 mark of the third during a power play.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev has been called up by Winnipeg. However, he isn't expected to play against Calgary. Tanev has two goals and two assists in 35 games with the Jets this year.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler scored an unassisted goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 2-0 shutout of the visiting Calgary Flames Monday night. The goal was Wheeler's 12th of the season. In the first period, the Jets took a 1-0 lead on Dustin Byfuglien's sixth goal of the season. Nikolaj Ehlers collected his 23rd assist on Byfuglien's goal. Right wing Drew Stafford, who replaced rookie scoring sensation Patrik Laine (concussion) on the Jets' top line, also drew an assist on Byfuglien's game- winning goal.

2 Patrik Laine Sidelined

The Winnipeg Jets have diagnosed Patrik Laine with a concussion, which came as a result of the thunderous hit laid by Jake McCabe on Saturday. There is no timetable for his return, yet. If you ask the Jets, it was a "clean" hit. But this isn't the news anyone wants. We've seen two examples in Boston on how this could go - like David Backes and miss just three games, or like John-Michael Liles and miss 19. Clearly there is a preference, but the truth is that each knock is unique and Laine will be encouraged to take his time. Consider him day-to-day for now, as there is no timetable for his return.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford will play with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers Monday night. He will take the place of injured winger Patrik Laine, who suffered a concussion on Saturday. Stafford has produced just three goals and seven points in 27 games this season, but this a great opportunity for him.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored his first goal since Oct. 25th during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. It'd only been 12 games in the NHL for Armia over that time, but still, that's a long time between goals. Through 17 games this season he's now up to two goals and five points.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will dress Monday night against Calgary. He has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games. Thorburn has three goals and 65 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien had a lot to get off his chest during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres He picked up 18 PIMs in the game, 16 of which came after the final buzzer in a scuffle with Sabres netminder Robin Lehner. Byfuglien was tagged with unsportsmanlike conduct, cross-checking and roughing minors along with a game misconduct for the effort. He now has five goals with 24 points and 62 PIMs in 42 games.

2 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers (lower body) took part in Tuesday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey. It's encouraging that he is back on the ice and with his teammates, but there is still no timetable for his return. Myers hasn't played since Nov. 11 because of a lower-body injury.

3 Toby Enstrom Active

Toby Enstrom took three minor penalties in Thursday's game against Florida. The Panthers scored on each power play during the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Enstrom came close to wearing goat's horns, but the Jets managed to rally and win the shootout to prevent that from happening.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

According to Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey has been "spectacular" this season. That doesn't make him relevant in most fantasy leagues, but he's been an extremely useful player for the Jets in 2016-17. The 21-year-old has one goal, three assists, a plus-4 rating, 16 penalty minutes and 31 shots on goal, while averaging 18:23 of ice time.

5 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Calgary Flames. The veteran's been scratched in every game since Nov. 29. He has no points, a plus-1 rating and eight penalty minutes in 10 games this season. Brandon Tanev will also serve as a healthy scratch.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will be scratched against Dallas on Thursday night. Chiarot has seen just under 12 minutes a night through five games of action without making a mark in the scoring sheet, so we'd let him sit on the waiver wire.

7 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

8 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba has been playing an important role as a shutdown defenseman for the Jets. Only Dustin Byfuglien is logging more minutes per game than Trouba's 23:40. "He wanted to keep his game real simple and not force it too early," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. "He got into a good rhythm and he's playing good minutes now and he's starting to find those places where he can jump in (on the rush) and we certainly encourage that." The 22-year-old has put up a respectable nine points in 23 games this season.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck recorded 28 saves en route to a 2-0 shutout of the Calgary Flames in Winnipeg Monday night. It was Hellebuyck's third shutout this season and first since Nov. 27. He was making his fifth consecutive start and won two in a row before allowing three goals in the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Hellebuyck has developed into a solid NHL and fantasy goalie. His record on the season is now 16-13-1. He has a goals-against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .913.