Jake Dotchin | Defenseman | #59

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (161) / TB
Jake Dotchin was not protected by the Tampa Bay Lightning for the expansion draft, but the team may have a deal worked out with Vegas.
The side deal could be in place to protect one or more of Tampa Bay's young defensemen, notably Dotchin and/or Slater Koekkoek, who were both left unprotected. Both defenders are pending restricted free agents. If the Lightning and Golden Knights have a trade then it will be announced on Wednesday. Jun 20 - 12:48 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
350111110350000050.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9BUF101100000001.000
Apr 7@ MON101122000000.000
Apr 6@ TOR101100000000.000
Apr 4@ BOS100000000001.000
Apr 2DAL101110000001.000
Apr 1MON100000000002.000
Mar 30DET1000-12000000.000
Mar 27CHI1000-10000005.000
Mar 24@ DET100012000003.000
Mar 23@ BOS101120000001.000

