All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Johnson Active

Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman said he's had contract talks regarding Tyler Johnson. Yzerman also said he has spoken with the representatives of fellow pending restricted free agents Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat. He is confident that the Lightning can sign all three players to new deals.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov might be available for the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. He would be an intriguing player to pick up for the NHL's newest franchise. "It will depend on many factors," Namestnikov told Sport-express.ru. "The NHL expansion draft is in two months. No one knows what might happen. Many players are to be re-signed. So it'll be difficult to make predictions." He struggled in 2016-17 with 10 goals and 28 points in 74 games, but he is a player who can play up and down the lineup.

3 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette (lower body) missed his 12th consecutive game on Sunday. Paquette hasn't played since Mar. 9 because of a lower-body injury. He has recorded four goals, 10 points and 80 penalty minutes in 58 games this season.

4 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos (knee) is "feeling much better than where I was at the end of the season." Stamkos hasn't played since Nov. 15, but as previously reported he should be fine for the 2017-18 campaign. There was a bit of a surprise on Thursday when he was listed as being on the roster for a CHL Alumni Game that will take place on May 27, but Stamkos said that the organizers listed him without confirming first and he won't be participating in the contest.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat is an important restricted free agent that Tampa Bay will have to re-sign in the off-season. He has topped 50 points in three of his four full seasons in the NHL and in 2014-15 he surpassed the 60-point plateau. Palat's last contract was a three-year bridge deal, so he will probably be looking for something more long term this time around.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Don't be surprised if the Lightning move Alex Killorn this off-season. Bolts' GM Steve Yzerman is under a salary cap crunch and has to re-sign core players Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Jonathan Drouin. Killorn, although a nice complimentary player, is going into the second year of a seven-year, $31.15 million contract, which may be a little excessive for a player of his worth. In order to free up some cap space to sign Johnson, Palat and Drouin, Yzerman may opt to move Killorn if possible. Keep an eye on this situation.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will skate on the fourth line against Montreal on Friday night. He's expected to skate to the left of Gabriel Dumont and Michael Bournival. He has one assist with 11 PIMs and 15 hits in 13 games with Tampa Bay this season.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov is tied for second in the 2017 World Hockey Championship scoring race. He has tallied 11 points, including five goals, in six games for Russia. Kucherov had a goal and two helpers in Monday's 5-0 win over Latvia. Russia and the U.S. will play for first place in Group A on Tuesday.

2 Ryan Callahan Active

The Lightning haven't asked Ryan Callahan to waive his no-movement clause, so he'll presumably be included in Tampa Bay's list of protected players. Callahan's no-movement clause forces the Lightning to protect him unless he agrees to waive it in order to make space for someone else on Tampa Bay's list. Vegas might have passed on him even if he was available given that he was limited to just 18 games in 2016-17 due to a hip injury. That being said, Callahan is projected to be available for the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point will play for Canada at the IIHF World Championships. Tampa Bay bench boss Jon Cooper will be the coach of the Canadian team. Point registered 18 goals and 40 points in 68 games during his rookie season with the Lightning. Jonathan Drouin declined the invite to play for Canada.

4 J.T. Brown Active

JT Brown is being made a surprise addition to Sunday's lineup. He'll get one last chance this season to build on the six points along with 71 PIMs and 103 hits over 63 games he picked up already.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman has been selected as a Norris Trophy finalist. Hedman was often overshadowed by defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, who are the other two nominees, but he was terrific in his own right. Hedman finished the 2016-17 season with 16 goals and 72 points in 79 games this season. "I'm being put in situations to be successful," Hedman said after the season. "I've obviously felt more comfortable on the power play. I've felt more comfortable playing that offensive role. We had to be able to produce, and that's been kind of what I expect of myself, to be one of the leaders, especially when we were in a big hole." Hedman won't win the Norris Trophy, but there's no denying how good he was this season.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman will be on Sweden's team for next month's IIHF World Championships. He must have been cleared to play from whatever was ailing him. Stralman could be paired with Tampa Bay teammate Victor Hedman again on Sweden's back end.

3 Jason Garrison Sidelined

Jason Garrison (lower body) is not expected to play in Sunday's finale. If so, the veteran defender will close the season with nine points along with 91 blocks and 93 hits over 70 games.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn collected his 11th point of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. It was his fourth goal of the campaign through 76 games this season. He needed 80 games in 2015-16 to collect 10 points.

5 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin was not protected by the Tampa Bay Lightning for the expansion draft, but the team may have a deal worked out with Vegas. The side deal could be in place to protect one or more of Tampa Bay's young defensemen, notably Dotchin and/or Slater Koekkoek, who were both left unprotected. Both defenders are pending restricted free agents. If the Lightning and Golden Knights have a trade then it will be announced on Wednesday.

6 Mikhail Sergachev Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning expect big things from 18-year-old defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. The Lightning web site notes that Sergachev, in his first Ontario Hockey League junior season in 2015-16, finished third among league defensemen for scoring (17-40-57) and was awarded the Max Kaminsky Trophy, given each year to the most outstanding defenseman in the OHL, becoming the youngest rookie to win the award and second-youngest D-man overall to win it in the process. The site mentions the following as previous Max Kaminsky winners: Hockey Hall of Famers Denis Potvin (1972 and 1973), Larry Murphy (1980), Al MacInnis (1983) and Chris Pronger (1993). More recently, Andrej Sekera (2006), Marc Staal (2007), Drew Doughty (2008), Ryan Ellis (2009, 2011), Dougie Hamilton (2012) and Aaron Ekblad (2014) were recipients.

7 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory versus Detroit on Thursday night. The towering defender didn't have a point in his previous eight appearances. Sustr has contributed three goals and 12 points in 74 matches this season. He has eight goals in 268 career NHL outings.

8 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Rangers. With Vladislav Namestnikov coming back from a lower-body injury, the Lightning will sit Witkowski instead. Witkowski has no goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 22 shots as Russia defeated Slovakia 6-0 Saturday at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Vasilevskiy has two shutouts and a .953 save percentage at the tournament so far. He will be the starter for the Lightning next season barring an injury. He was 23-17-7 this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Expect more from the 22-year-old netminder in 2017-18 with a healthier Lightning lineup.