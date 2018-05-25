Andreas Johnsson | Winger | #18

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

TSN's Craig Button thinks that Jack Eichel's recent contract would be a good comparable for Auston Matthews. Eichel inked an eight-year, $80 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres last October. Matthews has one more season left on his entry-level contract and he can agree to an extension as soon as July 1. It's unclear if Matthews will be seeking the maximum eight-year deal or if he'll want something shorter. He recently switched to the Orr Hockey Group to serve as his new representatives in negotiations.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri had an assist in Monday's 3-1 win against Boston in Game 6. Kadri set up a goal by William Nylander in the contest. He has recorded an assist in each of his two games since returning from a suspension.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak is eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer. Bozak has spent his entire career (594 regular-season games) with the Maple Leafs. He posted 11 goals and 43 points in 81 contests in 2017-18. With Toronto looking to lock up their young guns this summer, it's possible that Bozak could be playing somewhere else for the first time next year.

4 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec hopes to be back with the Montreal Canadiens next season. "I don't think we're really allowed until a certain point of, I guess, June," Plekanec said on Montreal's TSN 690 Radio this past Thursday. "So, obviously, we haven't (talked), but we discussed that possibility when I got traded in February, so that's where it's at. As I said before, I'd love to come back to Montreal. That's my priority and Marc said they'd like to have me back and that’s where we are right now. But as I've said before, too, I'm sure things are changing, things are planning for next season, so we'll see where we're at by the end of June." Plekanec is eligible for unrestricted free agency after he completed the 2017-18 campaign with Toronto. He only had two assists in 17 appearances with the Leafs during the regular season, but he did play better in the playoffs.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore will be a healthy scratch in Game 6 against Boston on Monday night. The 37-year-old was in the lineup for Games 3 and 4 of this first-round series, but he's been a healthy scratch in the other contests. Moore has no points and a minus-1 rating in those two postseason games. Josh Leivo, Matt Martin and Connor Carrick will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Van Riemsdyk will be a big hole for the Leafs to fill in the off-season if he does sign with another team. He led the team with 36 goals and finished with 54 points in 81 contests.

2 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Marleau's first-period goals gave the Maple Leafs 1-0 and 2-1 leads at the time, but they still found themselves down 3-2 heading into the first intermission. Toronto used a big two-goal second period (Travis Dermott and Kasperi Kapanen) to jump ahead 4-3 heading into the third. Unfortunately for the Leafs, they fell apart in the third frame and allowed the Bruins to score four straight. Marleau finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and four hits in 18:35 of ice time. The 38-year-old had four goals and one assist in seven games during the series. The Maple Leafs have now been bounced in the first round for the second year in a row.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman scored the only goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Hyman showed some nice speed and hustle to beat David Krejci to the loose puck before putting a move on Tuukka Rask to tie the game at one with just over three minutes left in the first period. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, they couldn't muster up much of anything else offensively. The Leafs will need to get their top lines going for Game 2 and could be without Nazem Kadri who will likely be facing a suspension after hitting Tommy Wingels from behind during the final period. Connor Brown and Morgan Rielly got the assists on Toronto's only goal.

4 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen will play for Finland in the World Championships. Kapanen could have reported to the Toronto Marlies for the AHL playoffs, but the worlds makes more sense as he'll be facing a higher level of competition. He had seven goals and nine points in 38 regular season games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Leivo has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season. This is the 10th time in 12 games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Matt Martin, Dominic Moore and Connor Carrick will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins on Monday night. Martin has been scratched in 14 of Toronto's last 15 games dating back to the regular season. He had three goals and 12 points in 50 games this season. The Leafs are making one change to their lineup, as Leo Komarov (lower body) will sit. He'll be replaced by Dominic Moore. Josh Leivo and Connor Carrick will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul has failed his second physical and can be placed on long-term injured reserve. The NHL confirmed the initial diagnosis after Lupul failed his team physical before training camp. Toronto will place Lupul ($5.25 million) and Nathan Horton ($5.3 million) on LTIR once the season starts for some cap relief. Lupul hasn't played for the Leafs since February 2016.

RW 1 William Nylander Active

William Nylander is a key restricted free agent for Toronto this off-season. Nylander finished his entry-level contract in 2017-18 with a second straight 61-point season. He is just 21-years-old and he's loaded with talent, so it will be interesting to see what kind of contract he gets. Nylander may want a shorter term contract to try to prove himself, while the Leafs may seek something longer term.

2 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner ended the playoffs with a six-game point streak. Marner had an assist on a goal by Patrick Marleau in Game 7, but the Leafs were eliminated by Boston. He accounted for two goals and seven helpers during that span. Marner, who led the team in postseason scoring, was Toronto's most dangerous player in the attacking zone for the entire series.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown was on the top line with Auston Matthews during Toronto's morning skate on Saturday. Brown replaced William Nylander alongside Matthews and Zach Hyman. Nylander skated with Tomas Plekanec and Andreas Johnsson. Brown has earned two assists in four playoff games against Boston.

4 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov's agent, Todd Diamond, hopes to speak with Toronto GM Kyle Dubas soon about his client's future with the team. Komarov is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July. He only played in two of Toronto's seven playoff games and suited up in 74 matches during the regular season. Komarov earned 19 points in the final campaign of his four-year, $11.8 million contract.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly registered an assist in Toronto's 4-3 win over Boston in Game 5 on Saturday. That gives Rielly five assists in five playoff games this year. He's second in the Maple Leafs' scoring race, behind only Mitchell Marner.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his career on Monday night. Gardiner earned an assist in Toronto's win over Buffalo to extend his point streak to five straight games. He has contributed six helpers during that span and he has 10 points in his past 11 outings.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev picked up a pair of assists Monday in a 3-1 win over Boston in Game 6. Zaitsev has struggled in his own end throughout the year, but he posted some good numbers on Monday night. He posted a plus-2 rating, three shots, four hits and one block in 21:16 of ice time.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey enjoyed a well-deserved day off on Sunday. The 37-year-old logged a game-high 26:06 of ice time in Game 5 on Saturday in Toronto's 4-3 win over Boston. That included over eight minutes of shorthanded action. "Age has nothing to do with it," said coach Mike Babcock. "Are you physically fit enough? Who would you want out there instead? To me, he's that good so he's going out there."

5 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Carrick hasn't played in any of the games in this series so far. The 24-year-old had four goals and 12 points in 47 games during the regular season. Matt Martin and Josh Leivo will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. The 31-year-old has been splitting playing duties with Connor Carrick, who will slide back into the lineup tonight. Polak has two goals and nine points in 40 games this season. Matt Martin and Josh Leivo will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen was named the top goaltender at the 2018 World Championship. Andersen posted a 1.65 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in six appearances for Denmark. Denmark was the host of the tournament, but the team failed to get to the knockout round despite Andersen's strong play.