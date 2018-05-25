Player Page

Roster

Andreas Johnsson | Winger | #18

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (202) / TOR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Toronto Marlies won the Calder Cup by defeating the Texas Stars, 6-1, in Game 7 on Thursday night.
The Marlies got two goals and an assist from Andreas Johnsson, which means he'll finish the postseason with an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists in 16 games played during the AHL playoffs. The 23-year-old was awarded the Jack Butterfield Award given to the MVP of the playoffs. Goaltender Garret Sparks turned aside 29 of 30 shots in the Game 7 victory. It's the first time a Canadian team has won the Calder Cup since the Hamilton Bulldogs did it back 2006-07. Jun 14 - 9:56 PM
Source: The AHL
More Andreas Johnsson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9213-200100019.105
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7MON000000000000.000
Apr 5@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 2BUF111210010003.333
Mar 31WPG000000000000.000
Mar 30@ NYI100000000001.000
Mar 28FLA100000000002.000
Mar 26BUF1000-20000002.000
Mar 24DET1000-10000002.000
Mar 22@ NAS100000000000.000
Mar 20@ TB100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Tomas Plekanec
5Dominic Moore
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Kasperi Kapanen
5Josh Leivo
6Matt Martin
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Leo Komarov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Ron Hainsey
5Connor Carrick
6Roman Polak
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 