C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom scored a goal and registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay Monday night. Backstrom now has five points in three games this season. His goal was the 189th of his career, which is good for eighth place on the Capitals' all-time leaderboard, ahead of Bob Carpenter.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov extended his point streak to three games with an assist on Monday. Kuznetsov has an incredible eight assists in those three contests. That gives him the early lead in the NHL's scoring race, ahead of Brayden Point (3-4-7) and teammate Alex Ovechkin (7-0-7).

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller had a pair of assists in the Capitals 4-2 win Saturday. Eller had Alex Ovechkin on his wing and that never hurts as he set up Ovie's insurance goal. Eller has five assists in 11 games during the playoffs and has not been a bad selection in playoff pools thus far.

4 Jay Beagle Active

While Jay Beagle isn't injured, Capitals coach Barry Trotz did note that he's been dealing with "tightness." Beagle hasn't appeared in a preseason game yet for the Capitals, but he has been participating in Washington's practices. He's likely to make his preseason debut on Saturday, so the issue is of little concern at this time.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin received the NHL's first star of the week honor. Ovechkin torched the opposition (Ottawa and Montreal) for seven goals in two games. He scored three times in Washington's opener and potted four markers against the Canadiens. Ovechkin became the fourth player in NHL history, and the first since 1917-18, to record hat tricks in each of his team's first two games of a season. He leads the league in goals and points thanks to an incredible start.

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly found the back of the net in Washington's 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa. Connolly set a career-high last season with 15 goals in 66 games. Despite scoring in the opener, he might finish below that goal mark in 2017-18. Keep in mind he only logged 11:11 minutes in Thursday's contest.

3 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac will draw into the Capitals' lineup on Wednesday. Look for Graovac to play on the fourth line. Nathan Walker is being scratched in a corresponding move.

4 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana has fit in very well alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Capitals' first line. The 21-year-old Czech-born winger registered two assists in the Caps' season opener and appears to have developed some chemistry with Ovie and Kuznetsov. Needless to say, if Vrana can keep this gig he will be a very valuable fantasy asset going forward.

5 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday. Walker dressed in Washington's last two games and scored a goal in his NHL debut on Saturday. Tyler Graovac is drawing into the lineup to replace Walker.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie scored two goals and registered an assist in Washington's 4-3 overtime loss against Tampa Bay Monday night. Oshie already has three goals in his first three games. Nicklas Backstrom netted a goal and recorded two assists. Andre Burakovsky, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson each recorded an assist for the Capitals.

2 Andre Burakovsky Active

The Washington Capitals have inked Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million contract. Burakovsky was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. A bridge deal made a lot of sense here as Burakovsky has shown promise, but he hasn't reached the 40-point mark in a season yet. The 2017-18 campaign could be where that changes though as he should get an opportunity to serve as a top-six forward.

3 Tom Wilson Suspended

Tom Wilson has been suspended for four games for boarding St. Louis' Sammy Blais. Wilson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play. This was the second incident of the preseason that warranted a look from the NHL's department of player safety. He was banned for two exhibition contests for a hit on St. Louis' Robert Thomas. Wilson apparently didn't learn his lesson and now he'll miss the first four games of the 2017-18 season because he qualifies as a repeat offender.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson signed a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Washington Capitals. Chiasson attended Capitals training camp on a professional tryout. The 27-year-old is now on his fourth different team in the last five seasons. He had 12 goals and 12 assists in 81 games with the Flames last season. He has no fantasy value going forward.

5 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 exhibition victory versus St. Louis. Smith-Pelly notched two goals and two assists in five preseason outings. He certainly made a strong case for himself to have a roster spot going into the 2017-18 campaign. DSP only had nine points in 53 contests with New Jersey last year.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will indeed return to action in Game 1 against Toronto on Thursday. He'll pair back with Karl Alzner as well. Carlson posted nine goals and 37 points in 72 games this season.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 30-year-old tied the game at just 30 seconds into the second frame. Niskanen isn't an incredible point producer, but he has been pretty consistent over the last few years. The Caps defenseman has scored between 31 and 46 points in each of the last four seasons. He'll have some fantasy value in standard leagues.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov has inked a six-year, $30.6 million contract extension with the Washington Capitals. Orlov was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He had six goals and 33 points in 82 games while averaging 19:32 minutes last season. He'll celebrate his 26th birthday in July so he might not have much upside left, but if all he does is maintain his current level then he'll look pretty reasonable with his $5.1 million annual cap hit.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Head coach Barry Trotz has announced that Brooks Orpik will most likely start the season in a top-four pairing role with John Carlson. Because of an early slate of road games to start the season, Trotz wants a more of a veteran presence in his top-four. We wouldn't recommend picking up Orpik in even the deepest of leagues.

5 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney is expected to be a healthy scratch on Wednesday. That will allow Christian Djoos to draw into the lineup. Chorney has no points and a plus-two rating in three games this season.

6 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos will draw into the Capitals' lineup on Wednesday. This will be Djoos' first career NHL game. He scored 13 goals and 58 points in 66 AHL contests last season. Taylor Chorney is coming out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

7 Aaron Ness Active

Aaron Ness was returned to AHL Hershey on Sunday. Ness has five points in 39 career NHL games. He also has five goals and 16 points in 41 games for the Bears this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Look for Braden Holtby to start Wednesday night. Holtby will be looking for his third straight win to open the season. He's posted a 2.40 GAA and .930 save percentage in two starts.