Christian Djoos | Defenseman | #29

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 169
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 7 (195) / WAS
Christian Djoos will draw into the Capitals' lineup on Wednesday.
This will be Djoos' first career NHL game. He scored 13 goals and 58 points in 66 AHL contests last season. Taylor Chorney is coming out of the lineup in a corresponding move. Oct 11 - 2:25 PM
Source: Tom Gulitti on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Tyler Graovac
4Jakub Vrana
5Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Devante Smith-Pelly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Taylor Chorney
6Christian Djoos
7Aaron Ness
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 