Mike Condon | Goalie | #1

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197
Latest News

Mike Condon stopped all 42 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Condon is proving to be one of the best bargain goaltending acquisitions since the Minnesota Wild picked up Devan Dubnyk from the Coyotes. Condon has now started 17 straight for the Sens and boasts a 12-7-3 record. He has wins in four of his last five games and has his goals against average and save percentage sitting at 2.31 and .920 respectively. His 46% yahoo ownership rate should be much higher as the undisputed starter in the Senators goal. Jan 19 - 10:34 PM
More Mike Condon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2312391173502.42586536.9152
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015MON553123212506101412.7114581317.9031
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 17@ STL160100044.002319.8260
Jan 14TOR158010044.142723.8520
Jan 12PIT160100011.003029.9670
Jan 8EDM160100033.003835.9210
Jan 7WAS158010011.032019.9500
Jan 1@ WAS159010022.032826.9290
Dec 29DET161000032.952825.8930
Dec 27@ NYR158010044.142521.8400
Dec 22ANA16410001.942524.9600
Dec 20@ CHI160100033.002623.8850

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
4Casey Bailey
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Chris Driedger
3Craig Anderson
4Andrew Hammond
 

 