All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Turris took a beautiful stretch pass from Erik Karlsson before beating Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway. It was his 16th goal of the season. Turris is currently on pace for 62 points, two shy of his career high of 64 set during the 2014-15 season. With 12 points in his last 12 games, Turris should probably have a higher yahoo ownership percentage (39%). Ryan Dzingel scored the other goal for the Senators in this contest.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday. He helped Bobby Ryan (power play) and Mark Stone score goals in the contest. Brassard has four goals and nine points in the past 12 games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over St. Louis. He opened the scoring just 3:03 into the first period and added an assist on Mike Hoffman's game winner during the third period. Pageau has five goals and 16 points in 42 matches this season.

4 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith earned a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 5-3 win over Edmonton on Sunday. Smith was playing for the second time in two nights after recovering from an abdominal injury. He was playing well with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone before he got hurt and it looks like that will continue. Smith could be worthy of a waiver add.

5 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar doesn't have a point in 17 games this season. "I've seen a lot of good things (with Lazar), and I know sometimes we emphasize the bad things, but I see a lot of good things as far as speed, work ethic, being in the right spots (and) giving us energy," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. The Senators wanted to leave him in the minors longer, but injuries resulted in his earlier recall. Ottawa still believes he can produce, but he has recorded just 12 goals and 35 points in 160 career games.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues. He extended his point streak to four games in the process. Hoffman scored a power play goal in the second period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead and his goal in the final frame made it 5-3 for his team. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in 17:21 of ice time. Hoffman has 14 goals and 31 points in 38 games this season. Teammate Mark Stone also scored two goals in the victory.

2 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) still requires further testing before he gets clearance to play. "All year we were hoping to get the fast answers," coach Guy Boucher said when asked about a timeline. "In the end, we figured out it's a long process. It's a longer process and that's where it's at." MacArthur still hopes to play this season, but his status remains unclear because of post-concussion syndrome.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel made five shots on goal—the most among the Ottawa Senators—but none of them found the back of the net as they lost 1-0 to the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Dzingel has scored only one point in his last four games, which was an assist against the Caps on New Year’s Day. His last goal was earned December 22nd in a 2-1 win over the Ducks.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt moved up to a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone during Wednesday's practice. Zack Smith is slated to miss at least two games with abdominal injury, so Pyatt is getting a promotion. "When you look at (Smith), he's a hard-grinding guy that does the dirty work and I think Pyatt does that, too," coach Guy Boucher said. "What I'm trying to (do) ... is put a reliable (left wing) guy here, trying to keep the same identity on that line without taking away the depth throughout the lineup."

RW 1 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan has a three-game point streak after he scored his ninth goal of the year on Tuesday night against the Blues. He has two goals and one assist in four games since he was a healthy scratch. Ryan has been great during his career versus St. Louis with 18 goals and 32 points in 25 contests.

2 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone registered a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-4 win over St. Louis. He scored his 14th and 15th markers of the season during a wild third period that five goals scored between the two teams. Stone has notched four goals and two assists in the last four games.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be honored by the Senators prior to Wednesday's game versus San Jose. The Ottawa tough guy played in his 1,000 NHL game this past Saturday and Wednesday's match will mark game No. 1,002. Neil has amassed 2,497 penalty minutes in his career along with 248 points. He has one goal, one assist and 38 PIMs in 28 matches this campaign.

4 Casey Bailey Active

Casey Bailey will be scratched against Columbus on Thursday. Bailey has 10 goals and 15 points in 33 games with AHL Binghamton this season, however he's pointless through four games with the big boys.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson registered two assists in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Pittsburgh. He had helpers on goals by Mike Hoffman (power play) and Tom Pyatt in the match. Karlsson didn't have a point in his previous four outings. He has racked up 27 assists and 34 points in 40 appearances this year.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf is good to go for Sunday's match with the Capitals. The 31-year-old veteran blue liner has posted five goals and 15 points with 51 PIMs, 64 hits and 80 blocks. Pretty good all-around game.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. Methot last recorded a point on Nov. 15. He has no goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci logged a team-high 27:36 of ice time Sunday against Edmonton. "It's great. It's a lot of fun. You're really involved in the game that way," Ceci said. "(Erik) Karlsson and (Marc) Methot were matched up against (Connor) McDavid's line, so there was a lot of ice time against the other lines. They were saving them for the top line." He benefited from the confidence boost by contributing two assists. Ceci has posted just one goal and five points in 39 games this season. He would like to get on the scoresheet more, but his focus has been on improving defensively.

5 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

Mark Borowiecki won't play Thursday against Columbus due to the flu. Well, that's no fun. He's been a steady workhorse defenseman all season long for Ottawa but he'll have to beat the bugs first. Consider him day-to-day.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman is good to go Wednesday night against San Jose. He will be sporting a full shield after he was hit in the face by a puck Sunday night and sustained a fractured jaw. The injury forced him out during the second period, but he is fine to play.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday night against Columbus. This will be 24-year-old's first game in nearly two weeks, and his ninth game overall this season. He has no points with three blocks and 10 hits thus far and is slated to pair with Chris Wideman on Ottawa's third defensive unit.

G 1 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon stopped all 42 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Condon is proving to be one of the best bargain goaltending acquisitions since the Minnesota Wild picked up Devan Dubnyk from the Coyotes. Condon has now started 17 straight for the Sens and boasts a 12-7-3 record. He has wins in four of his last five games and has his goals against average and save percentage sitting at 2.31 and .920 respectively. His 46% yahoo ownership rate should be much higher as the undisputed starter in the Senators goal.

2 Chris Driedger Active

Chris Driedger has been recalled from AHL Binghamton. Driedger saw his third game of action at the NHL level earlier this season, stopping 11 of 15 shots in 40 minutes of work for the loss. He's 8-6-1 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA thus far in Bingo.

3 Craig Anderson Sidelined

Craig Anderson's wife, Nicholle, wrote on her blog Monday that they have three days left until her final radiation treatment Thursday. She's looking forward to getting back to Canada and getting some normalcy back in her life. That could also mean the same for her husband, Craig, who may be back with the Ottawa Senators after she gets settled.