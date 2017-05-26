Player Page

Linus Ullmark | Goalie | #35

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/31/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 221
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (163) / BUF
Linus Ullmark has signed a two-year contract with Buffalo.
Ullmark's new deal has an annual average value of $750,000. He posted a 26-27-2 record with Rochester in 2016-17 along with a .909 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average. Ullmark also played in one game at the NHL level with the Sabres after he appeared in 20 contests with the big club in 2015-16. He is projected to be Buffalo's backup goaltender in 2017-18. Jun 13 - 5:03 PM
Source: Sabres PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
15901033.053633.9170
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015BUF201131810022492.60565516.9130
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Apr 9@ TB159010133.053633.9170

