C 1 Joe Thornton Sidelined

Joe Thornton (lower body) will not be available for Game 1 on Wednesday. Thornton was regarded as a game-time decision. He had expressed confidence that he would be available and he did practice on Monday and Wednesday. Ultimately he wasn't ready, but he might not be far off from returning.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture (mouth) will draw into the Sharks' lineup for Game 1 on Wednesday. Couture was regarded as a game-time decision, but further a report Wednesday evening indicated that he would be available. With that in mind, this final confirmation is more of an FYI than a revelation.

3 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-1 win against Calgary on Saturday. Tierney has 11 goals and 23 points in 80 games this season. Daniel O'Regan netted his first career goal in his third NHL contest. Mikkel Boedker also found the back of the net for the Sharks and his goal proved to be the game-winner.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley is a healthy scratch for Game 1 on Wednesday. Haley participated in the Sharks' final two regular season games. He had two goals and 10 points in 58 contests.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau registered an assist in the Sharks' 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers. Marleau has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has 26 goals and 45 points in 76 games this season.

2 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl is a healthy scratch on Saturday. Hertl is just getting a breather before the playoffs start. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 49 contests in 2016-17.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored his first goal in 20 games on Saturday. It has been feast or famine for Boedker and it has mostly been famine as it was only his seventh goal of the season. He scored four goals in three games in January but has only three other goals in 57 games of action including the one on Saturday. He should not be in your lineup or anyone else's for that matter.

4 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc will spend Wednesday's game in the press box. Labanc played in San Jose's last five games. He recorded eight goals and 20 points in 55 regular season contests.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson scored the game winning goal in overtime as the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Wednesday night. Karlsson capped off a three-goal, come-from-behind win for the Sharks after the Oilers took an early 2-0 lead in the first. The Sharks got goals in the second, third, and overtime to give them an early advantage in the series.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski found the back of the net in the Sharks' 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Pavelski has 29 goals and 66 points in 77 games this season. If he can get one more marker then this will be the fourth straight campaign that he's reached the 30-goal milestone. He's also just five goals shy of the 300th of his career.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward is getting Saturday's game off. That will allow Ward to rest before the playoffs. He found the back of the net in each of his previous two games.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi is in the Sharks' lineup on Saturday. Donskoi was a healthy scratch on March 31, but he's playing in his fourth straight contest. He has six goals and 17 points in 60 contests going into Saturday's action.

4 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen played a part on both San Jose goals in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Hansen opened the scoring for both teams then picked up the secondary assist on Joe Pavelski's marker in the third period. Hansen has back-to-back games with the same contribution of two points. He has five points in 10 games as a member of the Sharks.

5 Barclay Goodrow Active

The Sharks summoned Barclay Goodrow on Saturday. In 58 games this season with AHL San Jose, he's posted 24 goals and 43 points. He has 15 points in 76 career NHL games.

6 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier was called up from the minors on Saturday. It was a short journey for Meier who was sent down on Friday as the Sharks were looking to save some money on the salary cap. It was the third time in less than a week that Meier was sent down and then recalled after a day. He has three goals and three assists in 34 games but is someone to look at in the future as he has the makings of a good top-six forward.

7 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorensen, Kevin Labanc and Dylan DeMelo are expected to be scratched against the Oilers on Thursday. Sorensen has picked up three points and 12 hits in 14 games this season. DeMelo has posted eight points with 30 blocks and 31 hits in two dozen games. Labanc meanwhile has accumulated seven goals and 19 points in 50 games.

8 Daniel O'Regan Active

Daniel O'Regan scored his first NHL goal on Saturday. It was a power play effort as the Sharks rested plenty of regulars in their season finale so players like O'Regan saw some power play time. O'Regan was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 Draft and has been a scorer in his first year in the AHL with 21 goals and 54 points in 59 games.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns tallied his 29th goal in a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Burns' shot from the point beat a screened Cam Talbot to put the Sharks on top 2-1 in the second period. He's recorded 75 points in 81 games and remains a front runner for the Norris Trophy despite a lengthy scoring slump in the midway point of this season. Joel Ward scored the other goal in a losing cause.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Andre Vlasic has points in four straight games. He has a goal and three helpers in that stretch. Vlasic has only 26 points in 72 games, a big drop from last season where he had 39 points in 67 contests. You should be disappointed if you drafted him as he went higher than he should have gone. Look for 30 points and maybe 35 next season and draft him accordingly.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Martin helped set up goals by Joe Pavelski in the first period and Joel Ward in the second frame. The veteran has accumulated four points in his last three games and he has four goals and 20 assists in 67 contests this season.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun will likely find himself up against Connor McDavid a fair amount of the time in the Sharks' first round series. Though Braun won't be the only player tasked with containing McDavid, that will be among his key duties. "He gets his eyes up, he’s going to make plays," Braun said. "If you can get on him early – good gap in the neutral zone will be huge. Other than that, you’ve just got to play those guys hard." McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy so containing him is going to be a major challenge, but if the Sharks can pull it off then it will go a long way towards winning the first round series.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo will be on the Sharks' blue line on Sunday against the Wild. Through 59 career NHL games, including 14 games this season, he's picked up eight points along with 49 blocks and 57 hits.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup on Monday night. He has sat out the last eight games with a lower-body injury. "It's always frustrating when you're watching hockey," Schlemko said. "We've got the last 11 games here before the playoffs and we didn't want to rush it to the point where it becomes a nagging thing with important games coming up. Feeling good now and excited to get back tonight."

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed and Ryan Carpenter will be scratched against the Blues on Thursday. Heed, somehow, still has just one game of NHL action to his credit thus far despite having 12 goals and 46 points in 43 games so far down on the farm. Carpenter meanwhile has four points in 11 games with the Sharks.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

The San Jose Sharks are starting Martin Jones in Game 1 on Wednesday. Jones started in 65 games in 2016-17, so it's only natural that he'd lead the Sharks in the playoffs. He had a 2.40 GAA and .912 save percentage in the regular season.