Melker Karlsson | Winger | #68

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Melker Karlsson scored the game winning goal in overtime as the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Wednesday night.
Karlsson capped off a three-goal, come-from-behind win for the Sharks after the Oilers took an early 2-0 lead in the first. The Sharks got goals in the second, third, and overtime to give them an early advantage in the series. Apr 13 - 12:59 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
671111227220020173.151
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014SJ 53131124-32010002100.130
2015SJ 65109195160000196.104
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8CAL1000-10000000.000
Apr 6EDM100000000001.000
Apr 4VAN101110000000.000
Apr 2@ VAN1000-10000000.000
Mar 31@ CAL110110000002.500
Mar 30@ EDM1000-12000003.000
Mar 28NYR1101-10001002.500
Mar 25@ NAS000000000000.000
Mar 24@ DAL000000000000.000
Mar 21@ MIN000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Chris Tierney
4Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Tomas Hertl
3Mikkel Boedker
4Kevin Labanc
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Jannik Hansen
5Barclay Goodrow
6Timo Meier
7Marcus Sorensen
8Daniel O'Regan
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 