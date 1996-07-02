Player Page

Roster

Aaron Ekblad | Defenseman | #5

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/7/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 216
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / FLA
Latest News

Recent News

Aaron Ekblad has sustained an upper-body injury and will not return to Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Ekblad slammed into the glass head first about 3:30 into the second and is likely undergoing concussion protocol. Mar 11 - 8:44 PM
Source: Florida Panthers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
66101121-225844102221.045
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014FLA81122739123267004170.071
2015FLA78152136184136004182.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 10MIN1000-20000002.000
Mar 7NYR110100100008.125
Mar 4DAL100000000007.000
Mar 2@ PHI110110001009.111
Feb 28CAR100000000003.000
Feb 26OTT100002000001.000
Feb 24CAL1000-20000007.000
Feb 22EDM1011-10010004.000
Feb 20@ STL100000000005.000
Feb 18@ LA101110000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Michael Sgarbossa
6Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Huberdeau
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Thomas Vanek
3Reilly Smith
4Colton Sceviour
5Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Michael Matheson
6Jakub Kindl
7Alex Petrovic
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Reto Berra
 

 