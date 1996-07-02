Aaron Ekblad | Defenseman | #5

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. He snapped his five-game goalless drought in the process. Barkov helped set up Jonathan Marchessault's power play goal in the first period before scoring adding one of his own early in the third frame. Barkov finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and one shot on goal in 15:38 of ice time. Barkov has 17 goals and 24 assists in 51 games this season.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck registered two assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday. That gives Trocheck back-to-back multi-point games. He's up to 22 goals and 47 points in 66 contests in 2016-17. At this rate he should surpass his career-high of 53 points set last season.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad was back between Jonathan Marchessault and Thomas Vanek at Wednesday's practice. Interim bench boss Tom Rowe has been mixing and matching different combinations to try to get Florida's offense back on track. Bjugstad has gone five straight games without a point and he has been credited with just a total of nine in 37 outings.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. This is the sixth time in his last seven games that he'll be made a healthy scratch by the Panthers. The rookie has four goals and four assists in 40 games this season. Shawn Thornton and Jakub Kindl will also serve as healthy scratches.

5 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa, Denis Malgin and Jakub Kindl will each be scratched against the Flyers on Thursday. Sgarbossa has posted six points along with 12 hits and 30 blocks in 24 games thus far. Malgin meanwhile has eight points in 25 hits over 40 games. While Kindl has picked up four points, 22 PIMs, 28 hits and 37 blocks over 28 games.

6 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault netted his 20th goal of the season on Friday. Marchessault was limited to seven goals in 45 contests as a rookie last season. He's firing the puck a lot more this season (150 SOG in 59 contests compared to 81 shots last season), but he's also seen his shooting percentage jump to 13.3% compared to 8.6% in 2015-16.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen worked on the fourth line Wednesday. He joined Derek MacKenzie, Denis Malgin, Michael Sgarbossa and Shawn Thornton. Sgarbossa and Thornton are expected to be the odd-men out if that combination remains intact for Friday's game against Minnesota.

3 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau practiced on a line with Vincent Trocheck and Colton Sceviour Wednesday afternoon. He rarely plays apart from Aleksander Barkov, but Trocheck has been great for the Panthers this season. Huberdeau has accumulated five goals and 12 points in 14 games.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Jagr's power play goal at the 12:35 mark of the first period gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the time. Jagr finished the game with two shots on goal and in 20:38 of ice time. The veteran forward is up to 12 goals and 23 assists in 35 games this season. Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout to give the Panthers the win.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored his first goal as a Florida Panther on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for Florida, they still fell, 5-2, to the New York Rangers. Vanek finished the game with a minus-2 rating, three shots on goal and two hits in 15:01 of ice time. He has 16 goals and 39 points in 51 games this season.

3 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith skated with with Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr during Wednesday's practice. Florida wants to shake things up because the team hasn't been getting many goals lately. Smith has one goal in the last 21 games, but a spot on the top line could help him get something going again.

4 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

5 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton, Michael Sgarbossa and Jakub Kindl will each be scratched against the Lightning on Saturday. Thornton has put together 35 hits and 60 PIMs in 37 games this season. While Sgarbossa has six points and 32 hits in 25 games thus far. Kindl has posted four points with 28 blocks and 37 hits in 28 games.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Sidelined

Aaron Ekblad has sustained an upper-body injury and will not return to Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ekblad slammed into the glass head first about 3:30 into the second and is likely undergoing concussion protocol.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle earned a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton. Yandle now has 400 points in his career. He has accounted for six assists in the past eight games to give him 31 points on the season through 59 contests.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers' empty-net goal with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner Tuesday night versus Ottawa. His insurance marker, which made it 6-4 for Florida, proved to be the winner after Derick Brassard scored 22 seconds later. Demers also added an assist in the match to snap his four-game scoring skid. The 28-year-old defender has nine goals and 21 points in 51 games this campaign.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson has been one of Florida's best defensemen this season. Matheson's offensive totals are modest (five goals and nine assists in 52 games), but it's his overall play that has impressed his teammates. "He is just so easy to play with," said Matheson's defense partner, Alex Petrovic. "He’s never in bad position. Even though this is his first full NHL season, I think he’s one of the best defensemen around." The 22-year-old is already averaging 20:39 of ice time.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Greg McKegg will be scratched against the Flames on Friday. Kindl has posted four points along with 22 PIMs, 28 blocks and 37 hits in 28 games this season. McKegg meanwhile has six points and 33 hits in 31 games this season.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic contributed two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory versus the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He has chipped in three helpers, with a plus-5 rating, in the last two contests. Petrovic has registered four of his nine points this season in six matches since returning to the lineup from a broken ankle.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Sidelined

Roberto Luongo (lower body) attempted a brief workout. Unfortunately Luongo didn't feel great afterwards, according to interim coach Tom Rowe. The Panthers don't expect him back for another week or two.

2 James Reimer Active

James Reimer will be in net against the Lightning on Saturday as he seeks to snap his six-game losing streak. Reimer has a 12-11-5 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season. He has picked up his just one standings point during the downturn, with 18 goals against and a .910 save percentage as well.