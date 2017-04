All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin assisted on all three goals for the Canucks in a 4-3 loss to Arizona on Thursday. The Sedins turned back the clock tonight with Daniel and Henrik combining for five points. The points snapped a six game point-less streak for Henrik. The 36-year-old has 48 points in 80 games. The Canucks captain is still on pace to set the lowest point per game pace in a season since the 2003/04 season.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat has not scored in his last 13 games. Horvat does have six assists in the 13 games but it appears that once he hit the 20 goal mark he hit the wall. He has 51 points this season and look for a better campaign in 2017-18 as he gets more and more first line time.

4 Markus Granlund I.L.

Markus Granlund has played almost the entire 2016-17 campaign with broken ligaments in his wrist. The Canucks said that Granlund "had an ongoing wrist injury" when they announced that he would be shutdown to undergo surgery, but the extent of the issue wasn't initially revealed. As it turns out, he broke the ligaments on October 25th, but still managed to score 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games this season. He's expected to need three-to-five months to recover, so he should be okay for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Drew Shore Active

Drew Shore went unclaimed on waivers. Vancouver needed to put Shore on waivers after signing him on Sunday. He should spend the rest of the season with the Canucks. He had 24 goals and 48 points in 50 Swiss league games in 2016-17.

6 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput played with Daniel and Henrik Sedin Saturday. Coach Willie Desjardins switched up the lines Saturday and Chaput found himself with the Sedins while Markus Granlund moved up to the Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi line. You read that correctly as the Horvat line is the top line in Vancouver right now and even on the power play where the Sedins have been demoted to the second unit. Nevertheless, the Canucks still could not score against Edmonton so it could be back to the drawing board for the Canucks.

7 Griffen Molino Active

Griffen Molino made his NHL debut Friday night. The former Western Michigan University star who had just inked a two-year entry level contract, played 9:33 on the Canucks' fourth line and took one shot on goal. Despite a little upside in the future, Molino has no current fantasy value.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin and his teammates could not beat Jonathan Quick in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Daniel Sedin came the closest of all his teammates when he was robbed by Quick after he deked his way through a couple of Kings skaters. He and countrymen Alex Edler led the way for the Canucks with six shots a piece. Sedin's pointless streak has now extended to six games and he has recorded 40 points in 77 games this season.

2 Sven Baertschi Sidelined

Sven Baertschi's season has come to an end due to an "upper body/neck" injury. He won't suit up against Edmonton this weekend, though coach Willie Desjardins doesn't believe he'll need surgery. The 24-year-old had a career season, posting 18 goals and 25 points in 68 games.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher scored twice in Vancouver's 4-2 victory against Minnesota on Saturday. Boucher has six goals and nine points in 31 games this season. Jack Skille also found the back of the net for Vancouver. Bo Horvat assisted on two of the Canucks' four markers.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Sidelined

Joseph Cramarossa isn't expected to play for the rest of Vancouver's road trip due to a foot injury. He is currently having trouble walking, so he is slated to miss the Canucks' next three games starting with Thursday's match against St. Louis.

5 Brendan Gaunce Sidelined

Brendan Gaunce (upper body) will not accompany the team to Chicago for Tuesday's game. He has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury and didn't skate on Monday.

6 Anton Rodin I.L.

Add Anton Rodin (knee) to the pool of Canucks suspected to have the mumps as they display symptoms of the virus. A major knee injury and the mumps? If it weren't for bad luck he'd have no luck at all. Let's hope he's just sick instead. He's been out since Dec. 23rd with the injury, and is eligible to return whenever he's healthy enough to.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson will make miss 13th straight game on Sunday against the Sharks. He's been recovering from a knee injury. Through 65 games this season Eriksson has posted just 11 goals and 24 points.

2 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna signed a one-year contract extension with Vancouver on Sunday. It's a one-way deal worth $675K as well. "Jayson is a strong skater who has added depth to our forward group," said General Manager Jim Benning. "We value his character and professionalism and are pleased to re-sign him for another year." The 27-year-old has 10 goals and 20 points in 107 career games.

3 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser found the back of the net in Vancouver's 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday. Boeser has four goals and five points in eight games. The 20-year-old has been one of the lone silver linings to emerge from the final weeks of Vancouver's dreary season. Alexander Edler accounted for Vancouver's other goal. Henrik Sedin assisted on both markers to reach the 50-point mark in his 81st game.

4 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin scored in Vancouver's 5-2 loss in the season finale on Sunday night. Goldobin had three goals in 14 games this season. The 21-year-old had two goals in his final three games.

5 Jack Skille Sidelined

Jack Skille suffered an ankle injury on Saturday. It appears that Skille's season is over since there are only two weeks left in the season. He has only five goals and nine points in 55 games this season and he may be a bubble player next season in Vancouver.

6 Borna Rendulic Active

Borna Rendulic has been called up by the Canucks. He has nine goals and 14 points in 52 games with Utica of the AHL this season. Redulic has one goal and one assist in 14 career NHL appearances.

7 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler scored Vancouver's only goal in the Canucks' 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night. Edler now has three points in his last four games. The 30-year-old now has five goals and 20 points in 61 games this season. Edler has now matched his point output from last season.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev scored the only goal for Vancouver in a 3-1 loss to San Jose Tuesday night. Tanev scored his second goal of the season and his first goal since February 18. He scored at the 3:30 mark of the third period on his second shot of the game. This was the defenseman’s second point in the last five games. Tanev's goal was assisted by teammates Luca Sbisa and Brock Boeser who earned his first NHL assist.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa (flu) was able to play on Tuesday. Sbisa couldn't complete Saturday's contest, but he didn't miss a full game due to the illness. He had a plus-one rating in 23:31 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

5 Troy Stecher Active

The Vancouver Canucks will get Troy Stecher (upper body) back on Friday. Stecher missed Tuesday's game due to the ailment. He has three goals and 24 points in 65 contests this season.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega and Philip Larsen are the projected scratches for Vancouver against Arizona on Thursday. Biega has picked up three helpers along with 94 hits in 34 games this season. While Larsen has picked up six points with 22 blocks in 25 games.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin was activated and back in the lineup on Thursday. In his first game since Feb. 19, the towering defender logged 13:14 of ice time. Tryamkin also had one shot, two blocks and two hits in the contest.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson (wrist) skated on Tuesday. He was skating early in the morning and got back on the ice at the end of the session. Gudbranson doesn't have a timetable for his return. He hasn't played since Dec. 13 after he had wrist surgery.

9 Philip Larsen Active

Philip Larsen will be scratched against the Kings on Friday. He's seen just 25 games of action this season, posting a goal and six points with 12 hits and 22 blocks.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton Saturday night. Miller suffered his seventh straight loss and his 12th defeat in the span of 13 games. This was his 29th loss in regulation, which is more than any other goaltender but Colorado's Calvin Pickard.

2 Jacob Markstrom I.L.

Jacob Markstrom will undergo knee surgery next week. "I feel like I'm getting better and better. I feel more comfortable every start. This is a tough finish to the year for me," Markstrom said. He has a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage in 25 games this season.