C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Jonathan Marchessault made a beautiful move to fake inside before feeding the puck over to William Karlsson who buried the one-timer in behind Connor Hellebuyck for the first goal of the game. It's Karlsson's sixth of the post-season, giving him 13 points in 14 games. Vegas is now one win away from making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and they will head back to Winnipeg with a 3-1 series lead and Game 5 scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Tomas Nosek and Reilly Smith also scored in the win.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula notched one goal and one assist in Vegas' 7-0 win over San Jose in Game 1 on Thursday night. "We feel good about our game. We can't have a letdown next game," said Haula. "We're going to have to play the same way, play hard, play fast and physical and keep doing the right things." He picked up one goal in four games in the first round of the postseason.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin posted an empty-net goal with a plus-1 rating in Game 6 at San Jose on Sunday night. Eakin really made his presence felt. Not only did he cap off the team's scoring in their series-clinching victory, he posted a blocked shot and four hits over 12:59 of ice time. The only thing Eakin might be looking to improve is his work in the faceoff circle, as he won just four of his nine chances at the dot. He and his teammates will await the winner of the Winnipeg-Nashville series.

4 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Carpenter has one assist and a plus-2 rating in six games during the postseason. He's coming out of the lineup for Tomas Tatar. Oscar Lindberg, Brad Hunt and Ryan Reaves are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Marchessault was quiet in Game 1 (he had two assists but only one shot), but he's been terrific in back-to-back games since then. The Golden Knights forward opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game and he added an empty-netter with seconds remaining in regulation. The 27-year-old has picked up two points in each game in this series. He's up to eight goals and 17 points in 13 games this postseason. The Golden Knights now lead this best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be played in Vegas on Friday night. This expansion team is just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final.

2 David Perron Active

The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome David Perron back to the lineup for Friday night's Game 4 matchup. Perron has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old forward has yet to find the back of the net during the post-season but he has picked up seven assists in nine games. He'll be taking Tomas Tatar's spot in the lineup and will skate on the third line alongside Ryan Carpenter and Cody Eakin.

3 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar is not taking line rushes ahead of Friday night's Game 4 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. This is usually a strong indication that Tatar will not dress. He is expected to make way for David Perron's return to the lineup. Tatar has just one goal through six post-season game so far. Oscar Lindberg, Brad Hunt and Jon Merrill appear to also be serving as scratches.

4 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier (undisclosed) isn't ready to return to the lineup on Wednesday night. Carrier has not started skating with the team yet. He has been out of action since May 4 due to an undisclosed injury.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets. The 26-year-old has played in three of his team's last four games, but he'll sit for the second straight contest. He has one assist in three playoff contests in 2018. Jon Merrill and Brad Hunt will also watch the game from the press box. Malcolm Subban and David Perron are both out with injuries.

RW 1 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Smith took advantage of Dustin Byfuglien's whiff on a one-timer to race in alone on Connor Hellebuyck and fire home his second of the post-season. Smith is up to 15 points in 14 playoff games and he and the Golden Knights are now one win away from improbably getting to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored in the win. Game 5 is currently scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg with Vegas holding a 3-1 series lead.

2 James Neal Active

James Neal picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. He managed to snap a three-game pointless drought in the process. The Jets tied the game at one at the 5:28 mark of the second period, but Neal restored Vegas' one-goal lead 12 seconds later. He then added the primary assist on Alex Tuch's goal less than three minutes later to make it 3-1. He left the game momentarily after taking an elbow from Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien, but he managed to clear concussion protocol. Neal finished the night with a plus-3 rating, five shots on goal and one hit in 12:53 of ice time. The 30-year-old is up to four goals and five assists in 13 games this postseason. Vegas will head into Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.

3 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch scored two goals in Friday's 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. Tuch's power-play tally in the second period gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead, while his third-period marker make it 4-0. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in14:14 of ice time. The goals were his first since Game 1 of the series. The 21-year-old has four goals and seven points in nine games this postseason. James Neal, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in this one. Vegas is one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final. Game 6 will be played in San Jose on Sunday night.

4 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek made up for a bad penalty that led to a Winnipeg Jets goal by scoring moments later in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 win. Nosek's two minute penalty for tripping proved costly after Patrik Laine tied the game a minute later with a one-timer. However, head coach Gerard Gallant showed faith in Nosek, throwing his forward right back out there and Nosek responded with a goal just 43 seconds later on a wraparound off a rebound that Connor Hellebuyck would love to get back. The Golden Knights are now one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final berth and will head back to Winnipeg with a 3-1 series lead. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored in the win. Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves will suit up in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets. Reaves made his 2018 playoff debut in the series-clinching win against the San Jose Sharks. He had four goals, 10 points and 94 penalty minutes in 79 games during the regular season. Reaves adds some size and toughness to the Golden Knights lineup and he's a Winnipeg native.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has a three-game point streak in the second round of the playoffs. Miller has two goals and one assist during that span. He was held off the scoresheet in Round 1 against Los Angeles, but the puck has started to bounce his way in Vegas' series against San Jose.

2 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore has collected six points in 11 playoff matches. Theodore had an assist, one shot and three blocks in 21:12 of ice time in Vegas' 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. His helper came on a power-play goal by William Karlsson. Theodore hasn't gone more than two outings without picking up a point this postseason.

3 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt logged a team-high 23:17 of ice time in Game 2 against Winnipeg. Vegas' top defense pairing of Schmidt and Brayden McNabb helped shut down Mark Scheifele's line in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final in a 3-1 win for the Golden Knights. "I just tried to move my feet and stay with him and (McNabb) was a big help," said Schmidt. "You're not going to shut down Scheifele by yourself. He's too big and fast. I thought we did a better job in just managing the game (Monday). We tried to attack instead of letting it come to us. You want to play against great players and leave your mark on the game and I thought we did that."

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb registered two assists in Vegas' 4-2 win against Winnipeg in Game 3 on Wednesday. McNabb is up to two goals and five points in 13 postseason games. Three of those points have come in the Western Conference Final.

5 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland has been named as a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award. The award goes to the player "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." Engelland is a longtime Las Vegas resident and he delivered an emotional speech in a ceremony to honor first responders and victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. He also helped formed the Vegas Strong Hero of the Game program, where he invites victims or first responders to home games. Engelland also worked with the Ronald McDonald House and partnered with Three Square to help the less fortunate.

6 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill has been solid on Vegas' third defense pairing with Colin Miller. Merrill got an opportunity to step into the lineup because of Luca Sbisa's injury issues and he has seized the opportunity. "He never complained and he always stayed ready," coach Gerard Gallant said. "He plays a very steady game. We're very happy with what he gave us, and I expect it to continue in the next round." He skated in just 34 games during the regular season, but played in each playoff match of Round 1.

7 Brad Hunt Active

The Golden Knights have scratched Brad Hunt tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Hunt will be joined as a scratch by Oscar Lindberg. It'll be the second straight game that Hunt sits.

8 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa will suit up in Game 5 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Sbisa missed the entire first round because of an injury, but he's been a healthy scratch in every game of this second-round series. The 28-year-old hasn't played a game since Feb. 27. He had two goals and 14 points in 30 games during the regular season.

9 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner is out with a similar abdominal injury to the one he had last year. Stoner missed most of the 2016-17 season and he had abdominal surgery in December. He is currently on injured reserve.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury allowed two goals on 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4. Outside of the weak goal he gave up to Tyler Myers, Fleury was in spectacular form making save after save. Fleury has now won three-straight games, allowing a combined five goals during that span to improve his record during this post-season to 11-3 with a 1.72 goals-against-average and .945 save percentage. If the Golden Knights could finish off the Jets and head to the Stanley Cup Final, Fleury will be the odds on favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Game 5 is currently scheduled for Sunday afternoon with the Golden Knights holding a 3-1 series lead.

2 Malcolm Subban Sidelined

Malcolm Subban won't be in the lineup for Game 3 versus Winnipeg on Wednesday night. Subban, who missed the morning skate, is considered day-to-day because of an undisclosed ailment. The Golden Knights will have Maxime Lagace serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

3 Maxime Lagace Active

Maxime Lagace will be the backup goalie for Vegas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night. Malcolm Subban is listed as day-to-day with undisclosed illness or injury, so Lagace will be Marc-Andre Fleury's understudy against Winnipeg.