Player Page

Roster

Tomas Nosek | Winger | #92

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tomas Nosek made up for a bad penalty that led to a Winnipeg Jets goal by scoring moments later in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 win.
Nosek's two minute penalty for tripping proved costly after Patrik Laine tied the game a minute later with a one-timer. However, head coach Gerard Gallant showed faith in Nosek, throwing his forward right back out there and Nosek responded with a goal just 43 seconds later on a wraparound off a rebound that Connor Hellebuyck would love to get back. The Golden Knights are now one win away from their first Stanley Cup Final berth and will head back to Winnipeg with a 3-1 series lead. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored in the win. Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. May 18 - 11:01 PM
More Tomas Nosek Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6778156140011092.076
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DET6000-22000002.000
2016DET11101-120000019.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ CAL000000000000.000
Apr 5@ EDM100000000001.000
Apr 3@ VAN100000000002.000
Mar 31SJ100000000001.000
Mar 30STL1000-20000000.000
Mar 28ARI1000-10000000.000
Mar 26COL100000000000.000
Mar 24@ COL100000000000.000
Mar 22@ SJ100000000001.000
Mar 20VAN101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Tomas Tatar
4William Carrier
5Oscar Lindberg
RW1Reilly Smith
2James Neal
3Alex Tuch
4Tomas Nosek
5Ryan Reaves
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Jon Merrill
7Brad Hunt
8Luca Sbisa
9Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Maxime Lagace
4Dylan Ferguson
 

 