Iiro Pakarinen | Winger | #26

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (184) / FLA
The Edmonton Oilers signed Iiro Pakarinen to a one-year, one-way deal worth $725,000.
Pakarinen was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. The 25-year-old had two goals and two assists in 14 games with the Oilers in 2016-17. He also suited up in one game during the postseason. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value next season. May 20 - 8:57 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
14224220000115.133
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014EDM17123-420200034.029
2015EDM635813-1080200076.066
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9VAN100000000000.000
Apr 8@ VAN110112000013.333
Apr 6@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Apr 4@ LA000000000000.000
Apr 1ANA000000000000.000
Mar 30SJ000000000000.000
Mar 28LA000000000000.000
Mar 25COL000000000000.000
Mar 23@ COL100000000000.000
Mar 22@ ANA000000000000.000

PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Anton Lander
6Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Griffin Reinhart
7Matthew Benning
8Eric Gryba
9Joey LaLeggia
10Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Nick Ellis
 

 