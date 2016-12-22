Player Page

Leon Draisaitl | Winger | #29

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 214
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner for the Oilers in a 3-1 come from behind win over New Jersey on Thursday.
Draisaitl fired home a one-timer on a pass from Connor McDavid 2-on-1 opportunity at 1:50 of overtime to cap off nice night for the 21-year-old. He also added two assists in 21:44 of ice-time. That's 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points in 44 game for the blossoming star. Patrick Maroon and Andrej Sekera scored as well for the Oilers. Jan 13 - 1:35 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
43152035268700199.152
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014EDM37279-1741100149.041
2015EDM72193251-22054002133.143
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12NJ1123200000111.000
Jan 10SJ1000-10000002.000
Jan 8@ OTT110120000004.250
Jan 7@ NJ1000-10000000.000
Jan 5@ BOS101130000002.000
Jan 3@ CLM100000000000.000
Dec 31VAN101100010007.000
Dec 29LA101110000005.000
Dec 23@ SJ100020000001.000
Dec 21@ ARI101100010001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Brandon Davidson
8Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 