C 1 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal had two goals and five points in the Metropolitan Division's 10-5 win over the Central to win the All-Star Game. It was a big night for Barzal who would have been the MVP of the night save for the great performance put on by his linemate for a day, Sidney Crosby. The two were paired with Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and were the best line all night on any team. "I was literally laughing on the ice. It was too easy. He’s always open. Just hand it off to him," Barzal, 21, said of Crosby. "Him and Kris are obviously two of the best players in the league. I had a blast playing with them." Barzal has 14 goals and 45 points in 49 games this season with 17 points on the power play this season.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored two goals and assisted on another in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes had a terrible turnover in their own zone that ended up right on Nelson’s stick who made no mistake with the puck. He then added an assist on Devon Toews’ second of the year before getting a late goal with 59 seconds left in regulation to make things interesting. It’s Nelson's sixth point in his last five games, bringing him to 15 goals and 29 points in 41 games this season.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve. Filppula was listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game, but this paves the way for his return. The Islanders returned Josh Ho-Sang to the minors in a corresponding move.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

The Islanders have been getting some solid play from their fourth line, which includes Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. "They just bring a different element," head coach Barry Trotz said. "Not a lot of teams have that element. Everyone has gone to the speed and the skill and they have elements of that. But they also have a little bit of a physical element to them. They make the right decisions with line changes, puck management, and they give us a physical element. I wish sometimes our other lines would learn from that. Our other lines need to get a little more of that to make them effective. They’re a great illustration that strength is in the group, not with the individual."

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee had six shots on goal in Friday's 1-0 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Islanders fired 36 shots on Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and they took three more in the shootout, but they were never able to get a puck by him. Lee finished the game with two hits, one blocked shot and one giveaway in 17:47 of ice time. The 28-year-old has now gone four games without a goal. He has 18 goals and 37 points in 50 games this season.

2 Andrew Ladd I.L.

Andrew Ladd (lower body) returned to practice Saturday. Ladd has been out of action since November 13 and was wearing a non-contact sweater Saturday. He has three goals and seven points in 14 games thus far but no timetable has been established at this time for his return.

3 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin set up a pair of goals Sunday. Martin has had a renaissance this season after a tough season in Toronto where he had three goals and 12 points in 50 games as he was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. Martin has five goals and 10 points in 33 games this season as he is comfortable in his role as an Islander.

4 Michael Dal Colle Active

Michael Dal Colle is projected to play with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey on Thursday. This is a nice opportunity for Dal Colle, who had previously been on the third line. He has two goals and three points in 16 games with the Islanders this season. At the AHL level, he's scored 16 goals and 28 points in 29 contests.

5 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl will be scratched on Tuesday night. Kuhnhackl hasn't played since Jan. 3 against Chicago. Ross Johnston and Luca Sbisa will also sit versus Boston.

6 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston won't dress on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. This will be the eighth straight game that he sits. Luca Sbisa and Tom Kuhnhackl will also sit.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey scored a goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Washington Capitals. This game was scoreless through two periods, but Bailey managed to break the ice off a deflection. The Islanders forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one blocked shot in 16:32 of ice time. The 29-year-old has picked up a point in back-to-back games and in five of his last six contests. Bailey has 11 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season. Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in this one.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Eberle was standing by the side of the goal when he snuck one in behind Tuukka Rask, tying up the game at one towards the end of the opening period. Unfortunately for the Islanders, they couldn't get anything else going offensively. The goal breaks a five-game pointless skid for Eberle, bringing him to 12 goals and 24 points in 48 games this season.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier skated on the third line during Wednesday's practice. Beauvillier shifted from playing on Mathew Barzal's line to sharing the ice with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov. Beauvillier has just one goal and three points in his last 13 games. The top line in general has struggled lately, so a change isn't surprising. "We haven’t really been doing anything," Beauvillier said. "We’ve been in our zone quite a bit. We got frustrated as a line and couldn’t get anything going. We have a four-line mentality. If one line doesn’t go, it’s a little harder for us to get going and get points."

4 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored his sixth goal of the season Sunday in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Komarov was a free-agent signing in the off-season and he has been a valued member of the Islanders with his ferocious play. He has 16 points and a plus-13 rating so his stats are just okay in most fantasy leagues but Komarov is a better player than fantasy player.

5 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over Anaheim. Clutterbuck opened the scoring with a power-play marker at the 4:50 mark of the first period and he added his sixth goal of the season just over five minutes of game action later. Leo Komarov had the other goal in the contest.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy has seen his plus/minus improve dramatically from last season. The 27-year-old finished last season with a minus-42 rating, but he's sitting at plus-3 through 51 games this season. "I think it’s just as simple as structure," Leddy said. "Everybody’s bought into it, that all six guys on the ice need to be held accountable and are accountable for that. We’re just not as much in a track meet every night this year . . . I think when you play consistent five-man team defense, it frustrates teams."

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk (personal) returned to action on Friday December 28. Boychuk missed Saturday's game to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He scored a goal in his return.

3 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech returned to the New York Islanders lineup Sunday after being a healthy scratch Saturday. Coach Barry Trotz was not at all happy about Pelech's performances of late and it culminated in Pelech's benching. "Yeah, for sure," Pelech said in reference as to if the move had an effect on him. "It’s never fun. No one wants to see that. Sometimes it can be a bit of a wake-up call and sometimes it just makes me realize there are certain things I need to focus on and I have to do or else I’m not going to be in the lineup. [My game] isn’t quite where I want it to be and it isn’t quite where the coaches expect it to be." Pelech has three goals and eight points in 40 games this season with a plus-eight rating. He has little fantasy value.

4 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock picked up three helpers in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings jumped out to a 2-1 lead midway through the final period but that is where Pulock turned it on for the Islanders. He secured his first assist of the night on Mat Barzal's goal just 31 seconds after LA took the lead, ending his night with another two in the final three minutes. The 24-year-old blueliner will see his seven-game pointless skid come to an end, bringing him to 25 points in 52 games this season.

5 Thomas Hickey I.L.

Thomas Hickey is getting closer to a return to the lineup, according to head coach Barry Trotz. The 29-year-old has been out of the lineup since Dec. 18 because of an upper-body injury. Hickey has no goals and four assists in 32 games this season. He remains day-to-day.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield was scoreless in Tuesday's 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes, but he was able to block four shots in his 20:58 of ice time. Mayfield finished with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a hit and a fighting major early in the third period, dropping the gloves with Arizona's Lawson Crouse. The rearguard has a respectable three goals and 13 points with a plus-9 rating through 31 games, but his real contributions to fantasy owners comes in the penalty minutes (31), hits (48) and blocked shots (52) departments.

7 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa is a healthy scratch Friday night. It's Sbisa's fourth straight game in the press box. He has an assist in nine games this season.

8 Devon Toews Active

The New York Islanders have called up Devon Toews from AHL Bridgeport. Toews has three goals and five points in 15 games with the Islanders. At the AHL level, he has five goals and 19 points in 24 AHL contests.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. It's yet another great performance from Lehner, who has played like the NHL's best goaltender over the last couple of months. Tonight, was the first regulation loss he has suffered since Jan. 12. It drops his record to 16-8-4 with a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .932 save percentage.