NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Michael Dal Colle | Winger | #28

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/20/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 204
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michael Dal Colle is projected to play with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey on Thursday.
This is a nice opportunity for Dal Colle, who had previously been on the third line. He has two goals and three points in 16 games with the Islanders this season. At the AHL level, he's scored 16 goals and 28 points in 29 contests. Feb 7 - 10:45 AM
Source: New York Newsday
More Michael Dal Colle Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
16213420000219.105
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017NYI400000000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 5@ BOS100000000002.000
Feb 2LA1101100000111.000
Feb 1TB100000000001.000
Jan 22@ CHI100010000002.000
Jan 20ANA100010000000.000
Jan 18@ WAS100000000002.000
Jan 17NJ110110000013.333
Jan 15STL100000000001.000
Jan 13TB100010000001.000
Jan 12NYR000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mathew Barzal
2Brock Nelson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Matt Martin
4Michael Dal Colle
5Tom Kuhnhackl
6Ross Johnston
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Leo Komarov
5Cal Clutterbuck
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Adam Pelech
4Ryan Pulock
5Thomas Hickey
6Scott Mayfield
7Luca Sbisa
8Devon Toews
G1Robin Lehner
2Thomas Greiss
 

 