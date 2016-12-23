Player Page

Roster

Nikolaj Ehlers | Winger | #27

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/14/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 172
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / WPG
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals and he added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Ehlers finished the game with a plus-3 rating, two penalty minutes and three shots on goal in 16:52 of ice time. Ehlers' goals gave the Jets 2-1 and 5-2 leads and he helped set up Patrik Laine's marker in the third frame. The 20-year-old is up to 12 goals and 22 assists in 40 games. He's worth owning in all fantasy formats. Jan 3 - 10:57 PM
More Nikolaj Ehlers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39102131-1183300290.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015WPG7215233832147000167.090
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31NYI1101-30100002.500
Dec 29CLM100002000005.000
Dec 27@ CHI101110000001.000
Dec 22@ VAN121320100013.667
Dec 20@ VAN1000-20000003.000
Dec 18COL120230000004.500
Dec 15FLA100002000006.000
Dec 11@ EDM100002000001.000
Dec 10@ CAL1101-301000011.000
Dec 8NYR100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 