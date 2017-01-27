Player Page

Roster

William Nylander | Winger | #29

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/1/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (8) / TOR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

William Nylander scored three goals in the first two periods as the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins 6-5 Saturday.
This was Nylander’s first NHL hat trick and his second multi-goal performance of the season. Nylander almost had a natural hat trick, but his three early goals were interrupted by James van Riemsdyk, who also added the game winner late in the third for his second goal of the contest. Feb 4 - 10:52 PM
More William Nylander Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
48102131-522510000122.082
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR226713141200143.140
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 2@ STL1000-20000001.000
Jan 31@ DAL1000-10000004.000
Jan 26@ PHI110110000007.143
Jan 25@ DET100012000003.000
Jan 23CAL101112000001.000
Jan 21OTT100010000005.000
Jan 19NYR1000-20000003.000
Jan 17BUF101100000000.000
Jan 14@ OTT101100000000.000
Jan 13@ NYR110100000005.200

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 