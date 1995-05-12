Player Page

Nick Ritchie | Winger | #37

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / ANA
Nick Ritchie scored late to lead the Ducks to a 2-1 win over Colorado in a game that saw 45 minutes in delay because of a broken glass pane.
Ritchie scored his 11th of the season, beating Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard with a shot from the slot with 2:02 remaining to help the Ducks pull out the win. The former first rounder had three shots and four hits as well. Hampus Lindholm scored the other goal for the Ducks who outshot the Avalanche 36-22. Jan 20 - 2:54 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4510515-1281000284.119
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015ANA33224-2370000055.036
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 19COL110110000013.333
Jan 17TB100000000001.000
Jan 15STL1000-12000002.000
Jan 14@ ARI110110000002.500
Jan 12@ COL100000000001.000
Jan 10DAL100000000003.000
Jan 8MIN100000000001.000
Jan 6ARI100002000001.000
Jan 4DET110122000014.250
Jan 1PHI1000-14000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 