Nick Ritchie | Winger | #37

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf has recorded a point in his last six games. Getzlaf extended that run on Tuesday with a goal, but it doesn't count as a point streak because it was interrupted by an injury. That was his sixth goal and 34th point in 40 contests in 2016-17.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler recorded an assist in a 2-1 overtime win against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kesler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He has 18 goals and 38 points in 47 contests. At this rate, this could be the first time Kesler's reached the 60-point mark since 2010-11.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette registered two assists in Anaheim's 2-0 victory over Detroit Wednesday night. That was Vermette's second multi-point game in the span of four contests. He has seven goals and 18 points in 40 contests this season.

4 Nate Thompson I.L.

Nate Thompson (Achilles) is making good progress. He is apparently ahead of schedule after he resumed skating over the weekend. However, he isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has been promoted by the Anaheim Ducks. Noesen has a goal in nine games with Anaheim this season. He also has 15 points and 40 penalty minutes in 22 AHL contests.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

It took only 54 seconds of overtime for Rickard Rakell to find the back of the net and give the Ducks a 2-1 victory over the Lightning Tuesday night. Rakell’s goal came on a power-play early in overtime and gave the Ducks their seventh win in the last nine games. They have scored at least one point in 12 of their last 13. Rakell has not been a particularly big part of that success, however, with only four goals and one assist in that span of games.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie scored late to lead the Ducks to a 2-1 win over Colorado in a game that saw 45 minutes in delay because of a broken glass pane. Ritchie scored his 11th of the season, beating Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard with a shot from the slot with 2:02 remaining to help the Ducks pull out the win. The former first rounder had three shots and four hits as well. Hampus Lindholm scored the other goal for the Ducks who outshot the Avalanche 36-22.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Cogliano opened the scoring five minutes into the game, but the Ducks fell apart as the game kept going. They looked tired after playing against the Maple Leafs last night. The 29-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games this season. Tonight was his 738th consecutive game, which is the fifth-longest streak in NHL history.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa potted his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win in overtime over Arizona. He opened the scoring in the first period when a shot by Corey Perry went in off his leg. Cramarossa has chipped in seven points in 29 games this season.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles I.L.

Nicolas Kerdiles is dealing with concussion-like symptoms. The Ducks have placed Kerdiles under evaluation as a result and won't put him into any practices until he's over his symptoms. Kerdiles had 15 goals and 27 points in 45 AHL contests in 2015-16.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry found the back of the net in Anaheim's 4-1 win over Colorado Thursday night. Perry ended a 13-game goal scoring drought. He has eight goals and 32 points in 40 contests this season.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg scored one goal and had an assist Tuesday night as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Dallas Stars 2-0. That gave Silfverberg a piece of both goals Tuesday and raised his points total to 28 on the strength of 12 goals and 16 assists. Silfverberg closed to within two points of Ryan Getzlaf for third on team leaderboard. Corey Perry earned an assist on Silfverberg’s goal, which raised him to 31 points for the season and gave him sole possession of second behind Ryan Kesler’s 35.

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be scratched against the Avalanche on Thursday. Through 32 games so far this season he's posted a point with 33 hits and 58 PIMs.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw is apparently up with the Anaheim Ducks. He is practicing with the Ducks Thursday and he is listed on the team's roster. Shaw has no points in two games with AHL San Diego since being acquired from Florida in exchange for Michael Sgarbossa.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Kase stole the puck from goaltender Mike Smith in the crease and buried the puck into an empty net. Kase, a former 7th round pick of the Ducks, now has four goals and 10 points in 24 games this season with four of those points coming in the last six games. He has some offensive upside but we wouldn't recommend picking him up in fantasy circles. Joseph Cramarossa and Chris Wagner also scored for the Ducks.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

The Ducks will get Sami Vatanen back on their blue line on Sunday against the Flyers. Vatanen had missed the last three games due to illness. Through 35 games this season he's posted two goals and 15 points along with 39 hits and 68 blocks. You should get him back in your lineup as well.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler will play in his first All-Star Game later this month in Los Angeles. "I'm excited. It's obviously a big honor," said Fowler. "Something that every player strives for. I'm just happy that I've been able to contribute to my team a little bit this year. Worked really hard this off-season, as you guys know." He was involved in plenty of trade rumors, but he still with the Ducks and he has collected 22 points, including nine goals, in 42 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored at the 5:49 mark of the first and that would become the game winning goal as the Ducks beat the Coyotes 3-0 Saturday night. This is only Lindholm’s second goal of the year and he is going to need to pick up the pace to reach the marks he set in his first three seasons. Lindholm earned six goals in 2013-14, seven the following season, and 10 last year. Lindholm's first goal of the year was scored in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks December 9th and it was also a game winner.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa is expected to play Tuesday night. He was taken out as a precaution Monday after he was struck in the mouth by a deflected shot. Nothing was broken, so it seems like he will play.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner underwent abdominal surgery on Dec. 21 and Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle expects him to be out four-to-six weeks. Stoner has missed each of his team's last 19 games and it sounds like he won't be back anytime soon. He last played on Nov. 15 against Edmonton. If all goes well in his recovery, Stoner should be back in late-January.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer did not go to Arizona as he is tending to personal matters back home in Anaheim. Holzer last played on Tuesday and has managed just 15 games in the Anaheim lineup, mostly due to being a healthy scratch. He has four assists thus far and has no real fantasy value. Consider him day-to-day for now.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson finally got to test his shoulder in Wednesday's preseason match against Los Angeles. "I think it was a good test to jump right in the fire," Manson said. "A (physical) team like L.A., I felt all right out there. I tested the shoulder early and it felt fine. And then from there, just trying to get my legs underneath me. Catch up to the speed of the game." He was injured in Game 1 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs and is eager to earn back his roster spot on the Anaheim blueline.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson picked up win 19 in a 2-1 Ducks win over Colorado on Thursday. Gibson had to endure a strangely long delay late in the second period but it had little effect on his play in the end. The 22-year-old has seven wins in his last 10 starts and has allowed just five goals total in the last five. He didn't have the best start to the season but is playing as well as his fantasy owners and the Ducks could have hoped for of late. He's 19-10-8 with a 2.26 GAA and .922 save percentage with three shutouts in 37 appearances.