Kevin Fiala | Winger | #56

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had a great opening-round series against Chicago. He helped shut down the best players on the Blackhawks and he led all skaters with six points in five games. "I knew I was going to have a great challenge and I was going to be looked at," Johansen said. "Knowing that I played solid against Toews and got the job done versus him, why can't I do that against anyone?" Johansen also posted one goal and five assists in the series.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher was in the lineup for Thursday's playoff opener. He missed the last two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he was expected to play versus Chicago in Game 1. Fisher had one shot, two hits and four blocks in 17:20 of ice time.

3 Vernon Fiddler Sidelined

Vernon Fiddler (upper body) is projected to be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. In 20 games thus far with the Predators, he's posted a goal and 15 hits with 37 PIMs Consider him day-to-day.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Sidelined

Calle Jarnkork won't play in Game 1 of Nashville's second-round series against St. Louis. Jarnkrok missed the final game of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he managed to play in all four games against Chicago, which makes it a little surprising that he's not suiting up tonight. It's unclear if he suffered another injury somewhere along the way. We'll keep you updated on his status.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons notched a goal and an assist in Nashville's 4-1 win over Chicago on Thursday night. He picked up both points in the third period to help push the Predators to a first-round sweep of the Blackhawks. Sissons collected three points in the series.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (lower body) remains likely to return to the lineup on Wednesday night. He didn't play in the first round because of a lower-body injury, but he is poised to play in Game 1 against St. Louis. Wilson, who has 20 points in 33 career playoff contests, is slated to play with Colton Sissons and P.A. Parenteau.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala was stretchered off the ice during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Fiala lost an edge right as Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo delivered a solid hit on him. The collision caused Fiala to crash into the boards awkwardly, and it looks like his left leg absorbed the worst of the blow. Don't expect him to return to tonight's game. Fiala could be out for a while, but the Predators will likely make an official announcement on his status after the game. Fiala has been taken to a nearby hospital. You can watch the replay of the incident by clicking the link below.

3 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod may make his 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Wednesday night. He didn't play in the first round, but skated on the fourth line during Nashville's morning session. If McLeod does play then forward Harry Zolnierczyk will be scratched to give the Predators a tougher lineup.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk got his first career playoff goal on Saturday against Chicago. He cashed in on his opportunity after he was sent in all alone by Mattias Ekholm. Zolnierczyk made his postseason debut in Game 1 of the series. He has 13 points in 84 career NHL appearances during the regular season. Zolnierczyk is expected to stay with Mike Fisher and Austin Watson on Monday night.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Nashville's second-round series against the Blues. He played in just five regular-season games this season because of a lower-body injury, and he didn't suit up in any of the four playoff games against Chicago in the first round. Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Pontus Aberg and Harry Zolnierczyk will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

7 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg has been summoned by the Nashville Predators. Aberg has 31 goals and 52 points in 56 AHL contests this season. With Nashville he scored a goal and registered an assist in 15 games.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored both regulation goals to tie the Blackhawks and send Monday night’s game into overtime, where the Predators won 3-2. Forsberg did not get the game winning goal—that honor went to Kevin Fiala—but without his regulation heroics, the Blackhawks would have gotten a second wind in the series. Forsberg’s goals both came in the third period as Chicago must have thought they had the game in hand.

2 James Neal Active

James Neal will return to action on Thursday against the Stars. Neal returns after missing three games with an upper body injury. He has 23 goals and 40 points in 68 games this campaign. He's expected to skate on the top line to the right of Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen.

3 P. A. Parenteau Active

P. A. Parenteau may be in the lineup for Game 1 versus St. Louis based on the morning skate. He skated alongside Colin Wilson and Colton Sissons in the session, which suggests that Craig Smith isn't ready to return.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators have stunned the hockey world by not only eliminating the Hawks, but sweeping them too. Arvidsson picked up the primary assist on Colton Sissons goal in the third period (2-0) before he scored one of his own later on in the frame to make it (4-1). Arvidsson finished the first round with two goals and two assists in four games.

5 Craig Smith Sidelined

Craig Smith isn't expected to play Wednesday night because of a lower-body injury. If that is the case then P. A. Parenteau will fill in again in his place. Smith has been sidelined since Apr. 17 after he was hurt in Game 3 against Chicago.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban reached the 40-point mark on Thursday night. He picked up two helpers in Nashville's 7-3 win over Dallas. Subban has one goal and three assists in the past four games. He surpassed 50 points in each of his last three seasons with Montreal, but he won't hit that plateau this campaign.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The victory allowed the Predators to complete the sweep of the top seed in the Western Conference. Josi opened the scoring at the 9:41 mark of the second period and his second goal made it 3-0 Nashville midway through the third period. Josi finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 24:20 of ice time. He finishes the first round with three points in four games. Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson also found the back of the net for the Preds in Game 4.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis posted two helpers in Game 4 against Chicago. He assisted on goals by Roman Josi and Colton Sissons in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. The victory has advanced Nashville into Round 2 of the postseason following a stunning first-round sweep against Chicago. Ellis had a goal and three helpers in the series.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Columbus Thursday night. He got the primary helper on both goals by Craig Smith during the third period. Ekholm has collected 18 points in 49 matches this year.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto, Petter Granberg, and Brad Hunt are each scratched in Game 2 against Chicago on Saturday. Of the three, only Bitetto picked up a modicum of fantasy value as he posted seven assists with 25 PIMs and 43 hits in 29 games. Granberg picked up 10 PIMs and 17 hits in 10 games. Hunt meanwhile managed an assist in three games.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

8 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber logged just 11:33 of ice time in Game 1 against Chicago on Thursday night. Weber made his first appearance since Mar. 25 because of an upper-body injury. The Predators leaned heavily on the top-four defense group in the contest. Matt Irwin saw only 11:46 of playing time in a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne is expected to be in the crease for Game 1 against St. Louis on Wednesday night. The Predators netminder was excellent in Round 1 with a 0.70 goals-against average and a .976 save percentage against Chicago. Rinne won all four contests in the series and he surrendered just three goals on 126 shots.