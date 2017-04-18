Player Page

Kevin Fiala | Winger | #56

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 193
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / NAS
Kevin Fiala was stretchered off the ice during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues.
Fiala lost an edge right as Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo delivered a solid hit on him. The collision caused Fiala to crash into the boards awkwardly, and it looks like his left leg absorbed the worst of the blow. Don't expect him to return to tonight's game. Fiala could be out for a while, but the Predators will likely make an official announcement on his status after the game. Fiala has been taken to a nearby hospital. You can watch the replay of the incident by clicking the link below. Apr 26 - 9:18 PM
Source: Stephanie Vail on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
541151611800001114.096
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NAS1000-10000003.000
2015NAS5101000000011.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ WPG1000-10000000.000
Apr 6@ DAL110112000003.333
Apr 4NYI100000000001.000
Apr 2@ STL1000-12000001.000
Apr 1MIN110110000003.333
Mar 30TOR1000-10000003.000
Mar 28@ BOS1000-10000001.000
Mar 27@ NYI110112000003.333
Mar 25SJ100000000002.000
Mar 23CAL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Vernon Fiddler
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Austin Watson
4Cody McLeod
5Harry Zolnierczyk
6Miikka Salomaki
7Pontus Aberg
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3P. A. Parenteau
4Viktor Arvidsson
5Craig Smith
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Brad Hunt
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 